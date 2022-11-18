ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

Haunting clues about Richard Allen’s ‘ties to Delphi Snapchat murder seen in shocking new cop sketch & bridge pictures’

NEW clues have surfaced which may reveal more about the man who was taken into custody in connection to the mysterious Delphi Snapchat murders, according to reports. Chilling photos of Richard Allen, 50, and his family have come to light, including a photo of his daughter posing in what appears to be the exact location where Abby and Liberty were last seen in 2017.
DELPHI, IN
Salon

Ohio man killed his neighbor because “he thought he was a Democrat,” family says

Man holding hidden gun in his hand. (Getty Images) A southwest Ohio man shot and killed his neighbor because he believed he was a Democrat, according to the victim's family. Austin Gene Combs was taken into custody by Butler County sheriff's deputies just before noon Monday after the shooting was reported in Okeana, and investigators found Anthony Lee King dead from multiple gunshot wounds, reported the Journal-News.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Complex

Former Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Selling Guns Used in Shooting Outside School

A former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy is facing federal gun trafficking charges after he allegedly sold weapons to an FBI informant. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Samir Ahmad, a four-year veteran, was arrested and charged with firearms trafficking and selling firearms to a person unlawfully in the United States. Ahmad, 29, is accused of selling two handguns to a confidential informant on Oct. 13, while he was a sworn law enforcement officer as a deputy sheriff.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Tragic details emerge in ‘murder-suicide’ of parents found dead with six children after Oklahoma house fire

An Oklahoma couple suspected by police of murdering their six children before taking their own lives had been under financial pressure, while the husband suffered crippling headaches from a workplace head injury, family say.The Broken Arrow Police Department on Sunday named Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittany Nelson, 32, as the parents who were found dead with their six children, aged 1 to 13, in a burning home in Tulsa on 27 October. Brian Nelson’s parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, told Tulsa World they had been due to babysit their grandchildren on the day they died so that Brittany Nelson...
TULSA, OK
WTRF- 7News

Ohio white officer must pay Black family $4.4M in fatal shooting

A white police officer who fatally shot a Black driver during a struggle inside a car in 2017 must pay his family $4.4 million. An Ohio jury made the award Tuesday, finding that Euclid officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly when he climbed into 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s car and shot him as Stewart drove away. The shooting had […]
EUCLID, OH
The Independent

Orlando Harris: Police confirm AR-15 used in St Louis school shooting is same gun removed from him days before

The AR-15-style rifle used to kill two victims in the mass shooting at a St Louis high school was the very same firearm that was taken away from gunman Orlando Harris just days earlier, it has been revealed. St Louis police confirmed on Wednesday night that the 19-year-old mass shooter – who was known to have mental health issues and whose mother feared he should not have a firearm – somehow got the gun back and used it to go on a shooting rampage in his former high school. On the evening of 15 October, Harris’s mother had contacted...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Channel 3000

Following an arrest in the 2017 killings of 2 teen girls in Indiana, authorities say the investigation is still far from complete. Here’s what we know

As investigators announced Monday that a suspect has been arrested in the 2017 killing of two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana, they also implored the public for any information they may have and said the investigation “is far from complete.”. Richard M. Allen, 50, was arrested Wednesday and charged...
DELPHI, IN
The Independent

Almost 1,700 suspects, including drug dealers, arrested over six weeks by Met

Almost 1,700 suspects – including violent criminals, drug dealers and sex offenders – have been arrested in London over the past six weeks during a surge in operations, the Metropolitan Police has said.As part of Operation Yamata, an off-shoot of the force’s county lines response, officers have charged a high-risk sex offender who had been on the run for more than four years, and closed 27 drugs lines over the course of one week.Commander Alexis Boon, who leads on the project, said the Met has been taking a “much more precise and strategic” approach to tackling crime.It comes after new...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

UK student from Northern Kentucky arrested, video of racial slurs posted

A University of Kentucky student from Fort Mitchell was arrested early Sunday and video has surfaced of the student using racial slurs during a confrontation with a desk clerk on campus, the school's president said in a statement. Sophia Rosing, 22, is charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault and assault on a police officer. The Fayette County jail website lists the student as Jane Doe, but university spokesman Jay Blanton confirmed Rosing is the student in...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
The Independent

Idaho murders - latest: Moscow police seek footage of ‘two areas of interest’ as details of 911 call emerge

Law enforcement officials are seeking surveillance footage from “two areas of interest” in the city of Moscow as part of the ongoing investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death inside the home the three female students shared in the early hours of 13 November.Two fellow housemates were in the home at the time but were unharmed.More than one week on from the killings, investigators continue to be baffled by the case, with no arrests made and no suspects identified.In a press conference on Sunday,...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS DFW

Report: Uvalde police chief told kids were alive in school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A police commander at the scene of the Uvalde massacre was informed that children were alive in a classroom with the gunman more than 30 minutes before officers breached the room and ended one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.A dispatcher can be heard on audio recordings obtained by CNN telling the acting city police chief that "eight to nine" kids were alive and in need of help in the classroom. The call came as hundreds of officers gathered in and around Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.The dispatcher...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

University of Idaho victim’s injuries ‘show she fought killer’ as officials say attack ‘was personal’

One of the University of Idaho students murdered in her college home fought her killer to the very end in a brutal knife attack that officials are describing as “personal”.Autopsy findings, released on Thursday, revealed that Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were all stabbed multiple times with a large knife – sustaining injuries that caused them to bleed out inside their home.The deaths have been ruled homicides with the killer or killers still at large five days on from the slayings that sent shockwaves throughout the small college town of Moscow,...
MOSCOW, ID

