Haunting clues about Richard Allen’s ‘ties to Delphi Snapchat murder seen in shocking new cop sketch & bridge pictures’
NEW clues have surfaced which may reveal more about the man who was taken into custody in connection to the mysterious Delphi Snapchat murders, according to reports. Chilling photos of Richard Allen, 50, and his family have come to light, including a photo of his daughter posing in what appears to be the exact location where Abby and Liberty were last seen in 2017.
Family mourns after father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage shooting
The man killed following a road rage incident in Sandy has been identified as a Pleasant Grove father of four.
Ohio man killed his neighbor because “he thought he was a Democrat,” family says
Man holding hidden gun in his hand. (Getty Images) A southwest Ohio man shot and killed his neighbor because he believed he was a Democrat, according to the victim's family. Austin Gene Combs was taken into custody by Butler County sheriff's deputies just before noon Monday after the shooting was reported in Okeana, and investigators found Anthony Lee King dead from multiple gunshot wounds, reported the Journal-News.
Complex
Former Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Selling Guns Used in Shooting Outside School
A former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy is facing federal gun trafficking charges after he allegedly sold weapons to an FBI informant. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Samir Ahmad, a four-year veteran, was arrested and charged with firearms trafficking and selling firearms to a person unlawfully in the United States. Ahmad, 29, is accused of selling two handguns to a confidential informant on Oct. 13, while he was a sworn law enforcement officer as a deputy sheriff.
buzzfeednews.com
A 9-Year-Old Black Girl Was Catching Lanternflies Outside. Her Neighbor Called The Police On Her And Said She “Scared” Him.
A 9-year-old Black girl was afraid to leave the house after a neighbor called the police on her while she was catching spotted lanternflies, her mother said in a moving town council speech. On the morning of Oct. 22, in Caldwell, New Jersey, fourth-grader Bobbi Wilson had found a recipe...
Tragic details emerge in ‘murder-suicide’ of parents found dead with six children after Oklahoma house fire
An Oklahoma couple suspected by police of murdering their six children before taking their own lives had been under financial pressure, while the husband suffered crippling headaches from a workplace head injury, family say.The Broken Arrow Police Department on Sunday named Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittany Nelson, 32, as the parents who were found dead with their six children, aged 1 to 13, in a burning home in Tulsa on 27 October. Brian Nelson’s parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, told Tulsa World they had been due to babysit their grandchildren on the day they died so that Brittany Nelson...
Teen Arrested after Authorities find Gun, Drug Stash
Authorities had been investigating the teen for several months
Deaths of 8 family members, including 6 children, found in burning Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
The deaths of eight family members — including six children — found in a burning Oklahoma home are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday. Police are trying to determine whether both adults were involved in the killings. The children, who ranged in age from 1 to...
Washington Examiner
Chilling text messages from brutal Ohio murder of eight people revealed during trial
Chilling text messages showcased during the trial of an Ohio man charged with involvement in the murder of an adversarial family revealed details about a tense dispute in the run-up to the tragic loss of life. Texts showed Edward “Jake” Wagner threatening Hannah Rhoden during a dispute over their relationship...
Ohio white officer must pay Black family $4.4M in fatal shooting
A white police officer who fatally shot a Black driver during a struggle inside a car in 2017 must pay his family $4.4 million. An Ohio jury made the award Tuesday, finding that Euclid officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly when he climbed into 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s car and shot him as Stewart drove away. The shooting had […]
Orlando Harris: Police confirm AR-15 used in St Louis school shooting is same gun removed from him days before
The AR-15-style rifle used to kill two victims in the mass shooting at a St Louis high school was the very same firearm that was taken away from gunman Orlando Harris just days earlier, it has been revealed. St Louis police confirmed on Wednesday night that the 19-year-old mass shooter – who was known to have mental health issues and whose mother feared he should not have a firearm – somehow got the gun back and used it to go on a shooting rampage in his former high school. On the evening of 15 October, Harris’s mother had contacted...
Channel 3000
Following an arrest in the 2017 killings of 2 teen girls in Indiana, authorities say the investigation is still far from complete. Here’s what we know
As investigators announced Monday that a suspect has been arrested in the 2017 killing of two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana, they also implored the public for any information they may have and said the investigation “is far from complete.”. Richard M. Allen, 50, was arrested Wednesday and charged...
Almost 1,700 suspects, including drug dealers, arrested over six weeks by Met
Almost 1,700 suspects – including violent criminals, drug dealers and sex offenders – have been arrested in London over the past six weeks during a surge in operations, the Metropolitan Police has said.As part of Operation Yamata, an off-shoot of the force’s county lines response, officers have charged a high-risk sex offender who had been on the run for more than four years, and closed 27 drugs lines over the course of one week.Commander Alexis Boon, who leads on the project, said the Met has been taking a “much more precise and strategic” approach to tackling crime.It comes after new...
UK student from Northern Kentucky arrested, video of racial slurs posted
A University of Kentucky student from Fort Mitchell was arrested early Sunday and video has surfaced of the student using racial slurs during a confrontation with a desk clerk on campus, the school's president said in a statement. Sophia Rosing, 22, is charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault and assault on a police officer. The Fayette County jail website lists the student as Jane Doe, but university spokesman Jay Blanton confirmed Rosing is the student in...
Mother takes stand in civil trial against Euclid police officer who shot her son
It was an emotional day of testimony in the trial of a Euclid police officer sued for wrongful death.
Idaho murders - latest: Moscow police seek footage of ‘two areas of interest’ as details of 911 call emerge
Law enforcement officials are seeking surveillance footage from “two areas of interest” in the city of Moscow as part of the ongoing investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death inside the home the three female students shared in the early hours of 13 November.Two fellow housemates were in the home at the time but were unharmed.More than one week on from the killings, investigators continue to be baffled by the case, with no arrests made and no suspects identified.In a press conference on Sunday,...
Report: Uvalde police chief told kids were alive in school
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A police commander at the scene of the Uvalde massacre was informed that children were alive in a classroom with the gunman more than 30 minutes before officers breached the room and ended one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.A dispatcher can be heard on audio recordings obtained by CNN telling the acting city police chief that "eight to nine" kids were alive and in need of help in the classroom. The call came as hundreds of officers gathered in and around Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.The dispatcher...
University of Idaho victim’s injuries ‘show she fought killer’ as officials say attack ‘was personal’
One of the University of Idaho students murdered in her college home fought her killer to the very end in a brutal knife attack that officials are describing as “personal”.Autopsy findings, released on Thursday, revealed that Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were all stabbed multiple times with a large knife – sustaining injuries that caused them to bleed out inside their home.The deaths have been ruled homicides with the killer or killers still at large five days on from the slayings that sent shockwaves throughout the small college town of Moscow,...
France 24
Mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado leaves several dead, multiple injured
At least five people were killed and 18 wounded, police said Sunday, in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in the US city of Colorado Springs. "It's with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we had a shooting at a local club this evening," said police spokesperson Pamela Castro.
Criminals using low-profile rideshares to abduct kids in alarming ‘trend,' FBI warns
The FBI issued a public service announcement warning of a "trend" where ridesharing services are used to abduct minors, despite rules banning minors from riding without a guardian.
