What you need to know about recycling in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Across the country, recycling continues to run into roadblocks in some communities, but in the Las Vegas valley there’s good access to recycling and it’s easy to do.

Republic Services and local governments have been improving access to recycling. There are single blue recycling carts in valley neighborhoods and the pick-up time coordinates with garbage pick-up days. The company is also getting recycling into more apartments and businesses.

According to CEO Keefe Harrison with the Recycling Partnership, which is a non-profit dedicated to improving recycling practices, Las Vegas has an access rate to recycling of 90% which is significant when compared to the rest of the country.

He adds the recycling landscape is always changing and items that may not have been recyclable in the past, are becoming recyclable so it’s important to get that message to the public through ongoing education.

“And the last piece is to know, does it turn into something new? So we put it all in one big bin and it goes to an MRF (Material Recovery Facility) to get separated out so that newspapers go to one place and cans are in another. Only at that point, will we be able to turn those things into their next life,” Harrison said.

More companies are looking to turn recycled materials into new products.

If you would like more information on recycling or learn what you can recycle, just click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.