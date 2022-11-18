ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deforest, WI

Gun deer hunting begins in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – It's that time of year again, gun deer season is here in Wisconsin! Hunters from all over have started hunting in the region. If you're heading out this weekend or next, authorities ask you to be mindful of your firearms, certain of your targets, and above all, stay safe on the range. Plus, authorities ask that...
Boy, 11, shot in apparent hunting accident in Wisconsin, DNR says

MADISON, Wis. – An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in the chest while inside of vehicle during the opening weekend of Wisconsin's deer hunting season.The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it happened Sunday at about 9 a.m. in the Township of Seneca, located about 60 miles north of Wisconsin Dells.Investigators say a 41-year-old man was unloading a firearm in the backseat of the vehicle that the boy was in when it "discharged."The boy was flown to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.It's not clear if the man who was handling the firearm will face criminal charges.
Wis. DATCP: Holiday decorations may contain invasive species

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You may want to do a check on your trees and garlands before you deck the halls this holiday season, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) offered. The DATCP is warning that invasive pests may still be in trees and other live...
DNR offers final precautions before gun deer season kicks off Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gun deer season is officially here. Starting Saturday hunters will gear up and head out to the hunt until the 27th. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is giving hunters a final reminder to stay safe and follow the law when participating in the nationally recognized deer hunt.
What you need to know for gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's gun deer season officially starts on Saturday, November 19th and runs through November 27th. According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), as of 10 a.m. on Nov. 18, sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses reached 665,661. Of that total, 310,862 are for gun privileges only.
Your guide to Christmas tree farms around Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Christmas is fast approaching and for many, the spirit of the holiday season starts with selecting the right Christmas tree. From Milwaukee to Chippewa Falls, here's your guide to Christmas tree farms across Wisconsin. Milwaukee. Ideal Christmas Trees (Whitefish Bay) Nov. 19-Dec. 23. Wreaths, garlands, holiday...
Shine on Madison begins Saturday

Wisconsin Beef Council: Not your average soup! Try these simple fall favorite beef-inspired recipes. The Capitol Ice Arena is hosting its first ever all-transgender ice hockey tournament this weekend. Hunters embrace winter weather conditions on day one of gun deer season. Winter weather conditions are not stopping Wisconsinites from heading...
Roger Marsh

Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison's power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Cold and snowy conditions to greet Wisconsin deer hunters

MADISON, Wis. - Hunters can expect near-perfect conditions when Wisconsin's annual nine-day gun deer season opens Saturday. Wisconsin Public Radio reported Thursday that temperatures in the 20s and 30s will allow hunters to sit in one area comfortably if they choose and snow-covered ground will make deer more visible and easier to track. The only issue could be wind, which could affect deer movement and make things tougher for hunters, said Jeff Pritzl, state Department of Natural Resources deer program specialist. DNR officials told WPR that they expect to sell about 550,000 licenses this year. The agency sold 564,440 licenses last year. License sales have been trending down for more than 20 years, slipping about 1.5% annually since 2000 as older hunters age out of the sport faster than young people are taking it up. Dwindling participation coupled with aging northern forests - deer prefer younger growth - have translated to fewer deer killed. Hunters took 182,783 deer during last year's nine-day season, down about 7% from 2020. The DNR estimates the deer herd has been increasing since the early 2000s and now stands at more than 1.5 million animals. 
Wisconsin or Wild West? Deputies help lasso escaped cows

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems the state of Wisconsin has recently turned back the clock and brought out its best Wild West impression as yet another county is lassoing rogue animals. According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, early on Friday morning, deputies assisted the Wisconsin State...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
