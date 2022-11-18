Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect arrested for armed robbery at Wilmington Target
WILMINGTON, DE – In connection with robberies that occurred at Target in Wilmington, the Delaware State Police have arrested Allen Locklear, 41, of Wilmington, Delaware. Troopers responded to Target, located at 1050 Brandywine Parkway, for a late reported robbery on November 13th, at approximately 10:37 a.m. According to the investigation, an unknown male suspect entered the store on November 12th and obtained a motorized scooter. He was asked to show his receipt when he attempted to leave the store without paying for the scooter. As the suspect held what appeared to be a knife, he threatened to stab the employee. The post Suspect arrested for armed robbery at Wilmington Target appeared first on Shore News Network.
Delaware County Police investigating deadly double shooting in Yeadon
Police in Delaware County are investigating a deadly double shooting in Yeadon.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Man for Armed Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested Allen Locklear, 41, of Wilmington, Delaware, for robberies that occurred at Target in Wilmington. On November 13th, 2022, at approximately 10:37 a.m., troopers responded to Target, located at 1050 Brandywine Parkway, for a late reported robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store on November 12th and obtained a motorized scooter. When he attempted to exit the store without paying for the scooter, a store employee asked to see his receipt. The suspect, holding what appeared to be a knife, threatened to stab the employee. The suspect then fled the store.
One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police in Cambridge are advising residents to lock their car doors, take their keyfobs inside, and to remove all valuables from their vehicles after reports of teenagers breaking into cars in the West End this weekend. Officers received calls shortly after midnight regarding juveniles attempting to break into vehicles in the West End. After 5:00 a.m., CPD officers patrolling the area of Glasgow and Glenburn Avenue discovered juveniles trespassing on private property and entering vehicles. One juvenile was apprehended. The male juvenile was arrested and charged with trespassing and rogue and vagabond and released to their guardian. The post One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington police: 11-year-old girl's shooting was accidental
Wilmington police believe the shooting of an 11-year-old girl in the city this past week happened accidentally. The girl was shot Thursday night in the 800 block of North Church Street, police said. The investigation into the incident is continuing, and police are asking anyone with information to call Detective...
WGMD Radio
Felton PD Arrest Dover Man for Shoplifting
A Dover man has been arrested after shoplifting in Felton. Felton Police were called to the Royal Farms on South DuPont Highway just before 2am on November 2nd for a shoplifter. The suspect was gone when police arrived, but through their investigation they learned the suspect was 28 year old Kareem Young of Dover. He was arrested on November 17 – he was already in custody at SCI on an unrelated crime.
Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.
WMDT.com
Laurel Police asking for public’s help in identifying shoplifting suspect
LAUREL, Del. – Laurel Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of shoplifting. On November 19th, around 11:56 a.m., police were called to the Food Lion located at 30214 Sussex highway for a shoplifting incident. Investigators say a man left the store with multiple items without paying for them. He is described as a Black male in his 40s, with dreadlocks to his shoulders. The suspect fled the store in a black Smart Car with red doors, and a Delaware registration, police say.
WDEL 1150AM
Dover man behind bars on gun and drug charges after home search
A Dover man is in prison after a search of his home turned up a pistol, ammunition and counterfeit heroin. Officers searched Daquan Watson's home on Gristmill Drive Thursday afternoon and found the gun, the ammo and 17 bags of fake heroin, Dover police said. Watson was booked into the...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Trapped After Accident In Serious Condition
On Saturday at approximately 6:20 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Mill Creek Fire Company, Cranston Heights Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the area of Limestone Road and Greenwood Drive for a motor vehicle collision with reported entrapment. New Castle County Paramedics Senior Sergeant Abigail Haas...
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 22nd District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the four male suspects, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into a double shooting that occurred on Monday, May 30th, 2022, in the 1700 block of W. Oxford Street. One of the two male shooting victims was killed in the incident while the second one sustained critical injuries.
fox29.com
Watch: Surveillance video released in May North Philadelphia double shooting and homicide
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The Homicide Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department are seeking four men in connection with a double shooting that led to the death of one of the two shot In North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, on the 1700 block of...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 26, critically injured after he was shot multiple times in Castor
CASTOR - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Philadelphia’s Castor section. Officials say the shooting happened about 4:15 Sunday afternoon, on the 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue. The man was shot multiple times and transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he was placed...
WDEL 1150AM
Two busted in Dover on gun and drug counts
Two Dover men are behind bars, charged with dealing drugs and illegally possessing guns. Officers arrested Lindray Moaney and Terrell Clark after a search of their apartment in the 300 block of West Division Street Thursday turned up more than 15 grams of cocaine, 2 handguns, more than 31 grams of Ecstasy, drug paraphernalia and 853 dollars, which officers think came from drug sales, Dover police said.
WBOC
Three Young Suspects Involved in Police Chase before Crashing and Catching Fire
CAMBRIDGE. Md.- Two teens and a minor were allegedly involved in a police chase that ended up crashing and catching fire early Friday morning in Cambridge. Cambridge Police say they received a report of a car chase heading toward the city from the Wicomico County area around 5 a.m., that stemmed from an armed car jacking in Ocean City.
Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives in Philadelphia are searching for two armed carjackers who carried out a brazen broad daylight carjacking on North Hancock Street. According to police, on Monday, at around 7:30 am, the victim, a 32-year-old male, was on the 16xx block of N Hancock Street moving boxes from his office to his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown suspects armed with handguns who ordered the victim to lay on the ground and cover his face. “The suspects then demanded the victim’s car keys and searched his pockets for other valuables while they told the victim if The post Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Update Fatal Accident in Smyrna Friday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred earlier this morning in the Smyrna area. Officials said on November 18, 2022, at approximately 8:53 a.m., a black 2015 Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway south of Smyrna Landing Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted to its right and exited the roadway. The car continued northbound off the road for a short distance until it struck trees, where it spun and came to rest.
firststateupdate.com
Firefighters Battle Large Fire In Woods Near Mill Town
Just after 3:30 Sunday afternoon firefighters from northern New Castle County responded to the Limestone Acres development off of Milltown Road in Wilmington for reports of leaves on fire. Arriving crews reported that the woods behind the development were on fire, Command alerting dispatch that an area of 500 feet...
fox29.com
Police: Man found slumped in doorway, fatally shot 8 times in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man became the latest victim of Philadelphia weekend gun violence early Saturday morning. Police say he was found slumped in the doorway a home on the 100 block of Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia. He had been shot eight times. He was transported to a local...
firststateupdate.com
Middletown Police Hope You Know Something About This Murder
The Middletown Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in connection to the 2020. On November 21, 2020, police responded to the intersection of New Street and Cole Blvd. in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located 33-year-old Akeem Evans shot in the roadway. Evans later succumbed to his injuries.
Comments / 0