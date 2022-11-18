PIQUA — The Benjamin Leavell house, located at 615 N. Wayne St., Piqua, will be featured on the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District’s 2022 Historic Holiday Home Tour. The house is 4500 square feet and has 13 rooms, eight of which were originally bedrooms. The Koon family turned three of the bedrooms into laundry, home office and library. The home also includes four full baths, two half baths, pantry, Butler’s pantry, three stairways, five working fireplaces and 13 closets. The 3,000 square foot Carriage House has a carriage room, three horse stalls and tack room on the first floor. On the second floor is a haymow, oats bin, and two grooms bedrooms.

PIQUA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO