Tipp City, OH

WHIO Dayton

Holly Days returns to Dayton Arcade this December

DAYTON — “Holly Days” will return to the Dayton Arcade this December for the second year in a row. The event will take place from Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 from 3-8 p.m. each day. This year will feature holiday shopping, small business vendors, food trucks, sweet...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

David Trinko: Lima man’s work of pine art

As the days get colder and Christmastime nears, some people may have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads. Joe Teodosio envisions tinsel, garland and twinkling lights on Christmas trees. “I’m very innovative,” Teodosio said. “I dream about how I’m going to decorate.”. People in the...
LIMA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Religion briefs

TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St. (corner of Canal and Market Streets) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Leavell home featured on holiday tour

PIQUA — The Benjamin Leavell house, located at 615 N. Wayne St., Piqua, will be featured on the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District’s 2022 Historic Holiday Home Tour. The house is 4500 square feet and has 13 rooms, eight of which were originally bedrooms. The Koon family turned three of the bedrooms into laundry, home office and library. The home also includes four full baths, two half baths, pantry, Butler’s pantry, three stairways, five working fireplaces and 13 closets. The 3,000 square foot Carriage House has a carriage room, three horse stalls and tack room on the first floor. On the second floor is a haymow, oats bin, and two grooms bedrooms.
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
DAYTON, OH
Urbana Citizen

Brewery opens in Urbana

Urbana Brewing Co. (UBC) cut the ribbon on its new facility Friday afternoon in the northwest corner of Monument Square. The brewery offers custom draft beers on tap brewed on site and also its own hand-crafted pizza. Beer options in the brewery’s “starting lineup” include ales and stouts with names like UBC Wheat, Centennial IPA, UBC Blonde, Kilted Climber, Park Ave. Pale Ale and Forgotten Oatmeal Stout. The menu also includes seltzers in various rotating flavors.
URBANA, OH
dayton.com

Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022

Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
DAYTON, OH
Urbana Citizen

TIS cuts ribbon on new facility

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for True Inspection Services. True Inspection Services, LLC (TIS) is a certified engineering and construction management firm specializing in construction inspection and management services. TIS recently renovated and moved into the former Johnson Manufacturing building on Miami St. Learn more by visiting https://tisllc.com/.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

‘My family’s home forever’

SIDNEY – Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new house for the Lawson family on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday with the help of sponsorship funding from the Clopay Corporation and community leaders. Homeowner Bridget Lawson and her four children attended the ceremony along with Clopay Corporation COO Larry...
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Making a Difference: On The Rise Farm

SPRINGFIELD — Deb McCullough is in her mid 60′s, but she vividly remembers what it was like being a kid. “I kind of went through a rough patch when I was a teen. I grew up on a farm and that really saved me and helped me. And I was hoping I could help other children.”
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton

DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

On the agendas

The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the City Hall building at 100 S. Market St. The Miami East Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The meeting will be held in Room 116 of the Miami East High School, 3825 N. state Route 589 in Casstown.
TROY, OH
Delphos Herald

Riddell purchases salon at age 19

DELPHOS — Emmalee Riddell was the proud new owner of the Cameo Beauty Salon in April at the tender age of 19. Riddell, daughter of Kim Furry and Brian Riddell, graduated from Rhodes State College with an associate’s degree the same time she graduated from Jefferson High School with her diploma in 2021. She graduated with honors from both schools.
DELPHOS, OH

