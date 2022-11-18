Read full article on original website
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Walmart "Boujee" Store Remodel For Upscaled Ohio ShoppingC. HeslopBeavercreek, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Holly Days returns to Dayton Arcade this December
DAYTON — “Holly Days” will return to the Dayton Arcade this December for the second year in a row. The event will take place from Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 from 3-8 p.m. each day. This year will feature holiday shopping, small business vendors, food trucks, sweet...
David Trinko: Lima man’s work of pine art
As the days get colder and Christmastime nears, some people may have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads. Joe Teodosio envisions tinsel, garland and twinkling lights on Christmas trees. “I’m very innovative,” Teodosio said. “I dream about how I’m going to decorate.”. People in the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Religion briefs
TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St. (corner of Canal and Market Streets) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.
miamivalleytoday.com
Leavell home featured on holiday tour
PIQUA — The Benjamin Leavell house, located at 615 N. Wayne St., Piqua, will be featured on the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District’s 2022 Historic Holiday Home Tour. The house is 4500 square feet and has 13 rooms, eight of which were originally bedrooms. The Koon family turned three of the bedrooms into laundry, home office and library. The home also includes four full baths, two half baths, pantry, Butler’s pantry, three stairways, five working fireplaces and 13 closets. The 3,000 square foot Carriage House has a carriage room, three horse stalls and tack room on the first floor. On the second floor is a haymow, oats bin, and two grooms bedrooms.
Grand Illuminations to take place in downtown Troy this week; Road closures expected
TROY — Troy Main Street is getting ready to host its Grand Illumination event in downtown Troy this Friday. The festival will kick off at approximately 5:00 p.m., with a tree lighting taking place at 7:00 p.m., according to a press release. The Public Square will be closed from...
dayton.com
Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop offers nostalgia, wonder to downtown Springfield
A taste of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory now calls Springfield home. Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, known for its candy buffet and walls of both unique and bizarre soda flavors, opened its 101 W. High St. location on Thursday. Potential customers lined up to enter the shop Thursday afternoon....
Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
Thanksgiving gift card giveaway to be held in Xenia
Gift cards will be given away on a first come first-serve basis to needy families while they last to help with holiday costs.
Urbana Citizen
Brewery opens in Urbana
Urbana Brewing Co. (UBC) cut the ribbon on its new facility Friday afternoon in the northwest corner of Monument Square. The brewery offers custom draft beers on tap brewed on site and also its own hand-crafted pizza. Beer options in the brewery’s “starting lineup” include ales and stouts with names like UBC Wheat, Centennial IPA, UBC Blonde, Kilted Climber, Park Ave. Pale Ale and Forgotten Oatmeal Stout. The menu also includes seltzers in various rotating flavors.
dayton.com
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
This Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
Urbana Citizen
TIS cuts ribbon on new facility
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for True Inspection Services. True Inspection Services, LLC (TIS) is a certified engineering and construction management firm specializing in construction inspection and management services. TIS recently renovated and moved into the former Johnson Manufacturing building on Miami St. Learn more by visiting https://tisllc.com/.
dayton.com
Pine Club celebrates 75 years with special deal reflecting 1947 prices
Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is continuing to celebrate 75 years of being a dining staple in the Miami Valley. From now until the end of the year, one lucky table at The Pine Club will receive a special “Golden Menu” that features dishes and prices from 1947. “Stepping...
Sidney Daily News
‘My family’s home forever’
SIDNEY – Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new house for the Lawson family on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday with the help of sponsorship funding from the Clopay Corporation and community leaders. Homeowner Bridget Lawson and her four children attended the ceremony along with Clopay Corporation COO Larry...
Making a Difference: On The Rise Farm
SPRINGFIELD — Deb McCullough is in her mid 60′s, but she vividly remembers what it was like being a kid. “I kind of went through a rough patch when I was a teen. I grew up on a farm and that really saved me and helped me. And I was hoping I could help other children.”
Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton
DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
miamivalleytoday.com
On the agendas
The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the City Hall building at 100 S. Market St. The Miami East Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The meeting will be held in Room 116 of the Miami East High School, 3825 N. state Route 589 in Casstown.
Delphos Herald
Riddell purchases salon at age 19
DELPHOS — Emmalee Riddell was the proud new owner of the Cameo Beauty Salon in April at the tender age of 19. Riddell, daughter of Kim Furry and Brian Riddell, graduated from Rhodes State College with an associate’s degree the same time she graduated from Jefferson High School with her diploma in 2021. She graduated with honors from both schools.
Brigid’s Path helps nearly 200 babies, celebrates five years in Miami Valley
"I love being able to work with the families and to show them how to give a bath for the first time or how to feed a baby for the first time," Baumer said.
