Calaveras County, CA – The CHP has released new information on a vehicle fire and rollover crash that occurred on Thursday in Calaveras County. The first incident involved a vehicle fire on Highway 4 near Telegraph Road, west of Copperopolis, at around 1:30 a.m., as earlier reported here. CHP spokesperson Eric Parsons reports that once on the scene, first responders found a Ford vehicle that caught fire and was completely burned out. According to Parsons, there were no license plates found on the vehicle that was not occupied, and no individuals were at the scene.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO