mymotherlode.com
Update: Summerville Football Playoff Game Scheduled
Update November 19, 6:25 pm: Summerville will play Hughson for the Division 6 Championship Game in the Sac-Joaquin D6 playoffs at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton at 1 pm on Saturday, November 26th. Saturday’s Summary of the Friday Game:. Written by: Mike Woicicki. Last night, the #1-seeded...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Sonora Football Heading To The Big Dance
Update November 19, 6:25 pm: Sonora will play Escalon for the Division 6 Championship Game in the Sac-Joaquin D6 playoffs at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton at 6 pm on Saturday, November 26th. Saturday’s Summary of the Friday Game:. Written by: Nick Stuart. Sonora secured their place...
goldcountrymedia.com
Trojans blank Turlock, 24-0, earn spot in title game
A hard-hitting, sure tackling, well-coached defense led the Oak Ridge Trojans to a 24-0 win over Turlock in Friday’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal playoff game. The third-seeded Trojans, for the second straight week, had a quick start offensively, which played a big role in another playoff win. The Trojans led 17-0 after one quarter and added a touchdown in the third quarter to finish off Turlock.
Photos: Ripon Christian sweeps past Central Valley Christian for CIF State Division 4 championship
Jordan VanderVeen leads the charge with 20 kills as the Knights win their second state crown
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin runs out of gas against No. 1 seed Manteca in Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 semifinal
MANTECA 34, ROCKLIN 28 Rocklin 7 14 7 0 – 28 Manteca 7 6 6 15 – 34 Manteca – Alijah Cota 7 run (Matt Kong kick) Rocklin – Mason Silva 13 run (Logan Pandis kick) Rocklin – Elias Brown 1 run (Pandis kick) Manteca – Cota 6 run (kick failed) Rocklin – Brown 46 pass from Joey Roberts (Pandis kick) Manteca – Blake Nichelson 2 run (pass failed) Rocklin – Brown 42 run (Pandis kick) Manteca – Cota 4 pass from Hudson Wyatt (Kong kick) Manteca – Blake Nichelson 44 run (Cota run)
Modesto, November 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice
El Dorado Hills, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
mymotherlode.com
Hall, Fowler
Fowler Harold Hall, born June 3, 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation. Date of Death: 11/14/2022. Age: 92. Residence: Sonora, CA.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injury Accident in Ripon Occurs Between Sedan and Big Rig
Accident at South Carrolton Avenue Intersection Causes Minor Injuries. An injury accident involving a big rig and sedan occurred in Ripon, north of Modesto, on November 16. The collision happened around 2:44 p.m. on South Carrolton Avenue at Mello Road, partially blocking the intersection. A tow truck was called to remove the Honda Accord involved in the crash, which exited the roadway, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
mymotherlode.com
Madden, Ronald
Ronald D. Madden, 85, of Sonora, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Lodi Memorial Hospital in Lodi. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 11/15/2022. Age: 85. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Another Mountain Pass Closes For The Winter Season
Sonora, CA – Caltrans closes another regional mountain pass this week. Due to recent snowfall, Caltrans officially closed Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass for the winter from the Mt. Reba turnoff just west of Lake Alpine to Silver Creek, 5 miles west of the Highway 89 junction in Alpine County. As reported here on Tuesday, Sonora Pass was closed from the Sno-Park gate east of Strawberry in Tuolumne County to the U.S. 395 junction in Mono County.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Motorcycle Vs. Truck Crash On HWY 108 Turns Deadly
Update at 1:50 p.m.: The CHP is now reporting this as a fatal collision in Jamestown on Highway 108, where traffic is slow going as officers continue to direct traffic. Travelers are asked to avoid the area if possible. The CHP hopes to completely reopen the highway within the hour. The collision happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the Chicken Ranch Road intersection, and additional details can be viewed below.
westsideconnect.com
Westside resident celebrates 100 years
Local Westside resident Ray Caseri turned 100 in October and was feted by family, friends and the community. Caseri was born in Crows Landing, California on October 23, 1922. He entered Bonita School as a first grader. He graduated from the 8th grade at the age of 14 and began working full time as a milker for a local dairyman. At the age of 18, he started working with the Carnation Creamery in Newman.
mymotherlode.com
Highway 108 Traffic Delays Two Days Next Week
Tuolumne County, CA – Caltrans crews will conduct various construction and repairs at the beginning of next week on Highway 108 in Tuolumne County. Caltrans crews report there will be one-way controls with flaggers directing traffic on the highway stretching from Twain Harte to Pinecrest and also in Jamestown near the new roundabout. They add that motorists can expect up to 10-minute delays and should use alternate routes whenever possible.
Person injured after car crashes into El Dorado County home
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A bystander was injured after a car crashed into a house Friday night in El Dorado County, the Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post on Saturday. The driver of the car involved was uninjured and the bystander was...
mymotherlode.com
New Details On HWY 4 Vehicle Fire And HWY 26 Rollover Crash
Calaveras County, CA – The CHP has released new information on a vehicle fire and rollover crash that occurred on Thursday in Calaveras County. The first incident involved a vehicle fire on Highway 4 near Telegraph Road, west of Copperopolis, at around 1:30 a.m., as earlier reported here. CHP spokesperson Eric Parsons reports that once on the scene, first responders found a Ford vehicle that caught fire and was completely burned out. According to Parsons, there were no license plates found on the vehicle that was not occupied, and no individuals were at the scene.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Modesto Accident Involving Vehicle Kills Bicycle Rider
Bicycle Rider Killed in Accident at McHenry Avenue Intersection. A bicycle rider was killed on the evening of November 15 after being involved in a collision with a motor vehicle. The collision occurred at the McHenry/Union avenues intersection shortly past 7:00 p.m., according to the Modesto Police Department. The bicycle rider, 61-year-old Kent Warn of Modesto, died from his injuries.
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
Mountain Democrat
Apartment burns in Cameron Park
Firefighters made quick access to the fully involved structure fire in one unit at the Highland Apartments in Cameron Park. In total three units were damaged in the fire. All tenants are accounted for and there are no reports of injuries. Firefighters will be committed for several hours. The cause...
Mountain Democrat
Camino’s Mason Visman found dead following Highway 50 DUI crash
Mason Visman, 34, of Camino was found dead Sunday afternoon near Highway 50 and Mosquito Road in Placerville. CHP officers are also investigating car crash the night before, where driver Erica Chambers, 35, also a Camino resident, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after she attempted to flee the scene.
