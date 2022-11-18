ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

jammin1057.com

FAIL! CCSD High Schoolers May Not Graduate Due To 6th Grade Class

Imagine. You’ve survived the trials and tribulations of middle school and high school. You’re only months away from graduating. Then you get a note that says because of a trivial class in sixth grade, you may not be able to graduate. That’s what is happening to students from one local CCSD middle school.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Bishop Manogue loses to Bishop Gorman in 2022 5A State Championship

"Fleas the Season" 1st ever Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market. "Fleas the Season" 1st ever Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market. A mother accused of locking her teen daughter in her room and denying her food and a bathroom was an employee with the Clark County School District. House...
RENO, NV
travellens.co

16 Free Things to Do in Henderson, NV

You won’t have to worry much about your budget when visiting Henderson in Clark County, Nevada, with the number of extraordinary destinations you can enjoy at no cost. It’s just minutes away from the bustling city of Las Vegas, but Henderson welcomes its visitors with a fantastic experience at a different pace.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 19

After a breezy morning and afternoon, winds will die down this evening. The Lake Wind Advisory in place will expire at 6pm as well. Expect clear skies and just light winds tonight so it'll be a bit chilly overnight and will be a few degrees cooler than last night. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Freeze Warning issued for northeast Clark County by NWS Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a freeze warning for northeast Clark County. The warning is issued from 12:36 a.m. until 8 a.m. Monday. This can impact areas such as Moapa, Overton and Mesquite. There can be expected subfreezing temperatures from 28 to 32 degrees.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
fox10phoenix.com

Las Vegas pigs once again dining on casino scraps after COVID-19 lockdown

LAS VEGAS - Pigs in Las Vegas are once again feeding off of casino scraps after going without during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 closed many hotels and restaurants on the strip, limiting food that was sent to nearby livestock farms. That left many farmers struggling to feed their pigs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads

The Nevada Department of Transportation is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads. The Nevada Department of Transportation is taking action to cut...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Mother accused of locking teen in room was CCSD employee

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mother accused of locking her teen daughter in her room and denying her food and a bathroom was an employee with the Clark County School District. CCSD confirmed that Addy Gonzales was a family learning advocate with the school district. CCSD said Gonzales was an employee since 2005.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Lee Canyon to host job fair for seasonal, year-round positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Job seekers looking for a winter wonderland position can attend Lee Canyon’s annual Winter Job Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. inside the Bighorn Grill, located 6725 Lee Canyon Road. There are a number of seasonal and year-round open positions...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Survivors, families of deadly crash victims gather for World Remembrance Day

Survivors and the families of the victims of deadly crashes across Nevada gathered to honor those lost and those who survived for World Remembrance Day. Survivors, families of deadly crash victims gather …. Survivors and the families of the victims of deadly crashes across Nevada gathered to honor those lost...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

A Completely Remodeled Smart Home with Strip and Mountain Views Asks $3 Million in Henderson, Nevada

1373 Ruby Sky Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1373 Ruby Sky Court, Henderson, Nevada is an amazing smart home was completely remodeled in 2019 with custom details throughout, spectacular strip and mountain views. This Home in Henderson offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1373 Ruby Sky Court, please contact Alan M Hays (Phone: 702-583-3343) at Realty Executives of SNV for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV

