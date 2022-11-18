Read full article on original website
jammin1057.com
FAIL! CCSD High Schoolers May Not Graduate Due To 6th Grade Class
Imagine. You’ve survived the trials and tribulations of middle school and high school. You’re only months away from graduating. Then you get a note that says because of a trivial class in sixth grade, you may not be able to graduate. That’s what is happening to students from one local CCSD middle school.
news3lv.com
SCHOOL ERROR: CCSD students must retake middle school class five years later to graduate
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some CCSD families are feeling frustrated and confused. This comes after a mishap at a local middle school that leaves some students half a credit short toward graduating high school. "Everybody loves walking. That's a big deal," said parent Michael Congero. "And you're going to...
Middle school fight draws attention of CCSD Police
Hyde Park Middle School Principal Anna Belknap sent an email to parents Friday night about a physical fight that occurred near the campus in a park.
KOLO TV Reno
Bishop Manogue loses to Bishop Gorman in 2022 5A State Championship
"Fleas the Season" 1st ever Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market. "Fleas the Season" 1st ever Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market. A mother accused of locking her teen daughter in her room and denying her food and a bathroom was an employee with the Clark County School District. House...
Las Vegas police to serve 2,500 families with Thanksgiving meal giveaway
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit with its Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.
travellens.co
16 Free Things to Do in Henderson, NV
You won’t have to worry much about your budget when visiting Henderson in Clark County, Nevada, with the number of extraordinary destinations you can enjoy at no cost. It’s just minutes away from the bustling city of Las Vegas, but Henderson welcomes its visitors with a fantastic experience at a different pace.
8newsnow.com
Seniors at Las Vegas mobile home park receive Thanksgiving meals
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s an update to a story we first brought to you back in September. Residents living in the Royal Mobile Home Park in the northeast valley were having a hard time accessing food and turned to 8 News Now for help. After the original story...
8newsnow.com
Expert’s tips on how to avoid wrist pain in the kitchen during holiday season
The countdown to Thanksgiving has started which can mean hours of cooking. However, if you are not careful experts say all of that work in the kitchen could aggravate carpel tunnel pain. Expert’s tips on how to avoid wrist pain in the kitchen …. The countdown to Thanksgiving has...
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 19
After a breezy morning and afternoon, winds will die down this evening. The Lake Wind Advisory in place will expire at 6pm as well. Expect clear skies and just light winds tonight so it'll be a bit chilly overnight and will be a few degrees cooler than last night. The...
KTNV
Freeze Warning issued for northeast Clark County by NWS Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a freeze warning for northeast Clark County. The warning is issued from 12:36 a.m. until 8 a.m. Monday. This can impact areas such as Moapa, Overton and Mesquite. There can be expected subfreezing temperatures from 28 to 32 degrees.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police, firefighters raise money for charity in soccer match
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters faced off in a charity soccer match to raise funds for youth soccer programs. The game was held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Clark High School soccer field, and hosted by Nevada...
fox10phoenix.com
Las Vegas pigs once again dining on casino scraps after COVID-19 lockdown
LAS VEGAS - Pigs in Las Vegas are once again feeding off of casino scraps after going without during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 closed many hotels and restaurants on the strip, limiting food that was sent to nearby livestock farms. That left many farmers struggling to feed their pigs.
8newsnow.com
Nevada’s largest public works project forces move, struggles for church next to I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Church located off I-15, nearly buried underneath the highway during Nevada’s largest and most expensive public works project, blames the construction for a lacking number of attendees. Now, the church is moving locations, but it doesn’t have enough money to mirror everything that the...
8newsnow.com
Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads
The Nevada Department of Transportation is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads. The Nevada Department of Transportation is taking action to cut...
Fox5 KVVU
Mother accused of locking teen in room was CCSD employee
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mother accused of locking her teen daughter in her room and denying her food and a bathroom was an employee with the Clark County School District. CCSD confirmed that Addy Gonzales was a family learning advocate with the school district. CCSD said Gonzales was an employee since 2005.
Cheyenne High School placed on lockdown due to ‘verbal altercation’
The principal of Cheyenne High School, Anthony Nunez, says that a verbal altercation between students led to a temporary lockdown Tuesday.
Fox5 KVVU
Lee Canyon to host job fair for seasonal, year-round positions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Job seekers looking for a winter wonderland position can attend Lee Canyon’s annual Winter Job Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. inside the Bighorn Grill, located 6725 Lee Canyon Road. There are a number of seasonal and year-round open positions...
8newsnow.com
Survivors, families of deadly crash victims gather for World Remembrance Day
Survivors and the families of the victims of deadly crashes across Nevada gathered to honor those lost and those who survived for World Remembrance Day. Survivors, families of deadly crash victims gather …. Survivors and the families of the victims of deadly crashes across Nevada gathered to honor those lost...
Greenlink an important part of solar power picture in Nevada
Projects that will more than double Nevada's solar power generation over the next decade are centered about 200 miles northwest of Las Vegas. An important part of the renewable energy plan is Greenlink, a $2 billion transmission line project.
