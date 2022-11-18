ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Police: One dead following shooting in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati Police, one person is dead following a shooting on Saturday morning in Roselawn. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Glen Orchard Drive at 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati Police said a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times and had died from his injuries...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested in shooting that locked down Fairfield schools

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police arrested a 23-year-old man accused in a shooting Friday morning that prompted a lockdown at Fairfield schools. Officers responded to Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Boulevard a little before 9 a.m. They found the victim, 22-year-old Juan Luis Garcia Vega, who was suffering from multiple gunshot...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Fire: 2 injured during house fire in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to. https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

18-year-old struck, seriously hurt crossing Avondale street

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old woman was struck and seriously hurt crossing an Avondale street Thursday, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 600 block of Forest Avenue just before 6 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with a broken femur and a damaged...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

15-year-old Anderson High School student remembered

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Anderson Township community came together Sunday afternoon to celebrate the life of a teen who was killed earlier this month. Family and friends commemorated the life of 15-year-old Eli Jones, a sophomore at Anderson High School, who was hit and killed by a driver earlier this month on Clough Pike.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

18-year-old fatally shot in Fairfield neighborhood, police say

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after a shooting broke out in a Fairfield neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Planet Drive at approximately 12:11 p.m. where they found an 18-year-old victim dead, Fairfield police confirmed. Police...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Walnut Hills house fire sends 2 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Walnut Hills house fire sent two people to the hospital and caused $180,000 in damage over the weekend, according to Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington. It happened in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, fire officials said. While en route, fire crews...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver dies after car hits tree in Fairmount, firefighters say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man died after his car crashed into a tree Sunday morning in Fairmount, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Officers and the fire department were called around 2 a.m. to the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue. Once they arrived, they discovered that the driver of a 2003...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Lockdown at Fairfield schools lifted after nearby shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot at an apartment complex in Fairfield Friday morning, police say. Officers responded to Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Boulevard a little before 9 a.m. They found the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, Fairfield Police Department Maj. Rebecca Ervin said. Maj....
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 18-year-old found dead after police respond to shooting call in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person has died after a shooting in Fairfield, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Fairfield police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5000 block of Planet Drive at approximately 12:11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.
FAIRFIELD, OH
wvxu.org

44-year-old cold case cracked in Hamilton County

After more than 40 years, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has indicted Ralph Howell for the rape and murder of 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson. On March 24, 1978, Thompson went missing after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar in Oakley. Weeks later, her...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Two hospitalized, displaced after fire in East Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were transported to the hospital after fire broke out at a home in East Walnut Hills Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington confirmed. Fire crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue at approximately 2:20 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

New DNA Technology Leads Police To Ohio Serial Killer

New DNA technology has lead Ohio police to a serial killer in Cincinnati more than three decades after his own death, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office. Ralph Howell of Roselawn was posthumously indicted yesterday (November 17) on charges of aggravated murder and rape, according to the prosecutor's office. He was indicted in connection with the 44-year-old cold case of University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Herald

$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen

A 16-year-old-year-old male charged with murdering three men in 17 days last year is held on $8.2 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor set the high bond for Michael Madaris Jr. during a brief hearing last week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Two hospitalized after fire broke out in East Walnut Hills, fire chief says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people suffered from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a home in East Walnut Hills Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington confirmed. Fire crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at approximately 2:20 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
truecrimedaily

Deceased Cincinnati man accused of raping, fatally strangling missing woman in 1978

CINCINNATI (TCD) -- A man who died in a car accident in 1985 stands accused of killing a woman in 1978 after DNA evidence recently linked him to the murder. On March 24, 1978, Cheryl Thompson disappeared after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The next month, on April 8, 1978, her body was reportedly found near a river by an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer.
CINCINNATI, OH

