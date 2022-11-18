ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado voters want universal free school meals. Will school districts agree to serve them?

In the coming months, Colorado’s nearly 200 school districts will face a choice: Do they want to opt in to the voter-approved universal school meal program?. Nearly 57% of Colorado voters approved Proposition FF this month, a $100 million proposal that would provide free school meals to all students. The money comes from limiting tax deductions on filers who report $300,000 or more in annual income.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado lawmakers react to Club Q shooting

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado lawmakers are reacting to a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 18 injured just before midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19. This is horrific, sickening, and devasting. My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this terrible […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Centura Health offering $30k signing bonus to nurses willing to work overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Centura Health is searching for more nurses, particularly those willing to work the graveyard shift. The Colorado-based health organization, which includes local facilities like Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Health services in Colorado Springs, encompasses 21,000 healthcare professionals across Colorado and western Kansas. Centura Health...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1310kfka.com

RSV cases to hit rural Colorado soon, health experts say

RSV cases continue to surge in Colorado. Denver News 9 reports the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said nearly 900 people in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with RSV since October. Ninety-percent of cases involve children. Health officials said it’s only a matter of time before rural hospitals in Weld and Larimer counties see the impact, calling it a “when, not if” situation, especially with the holiday season getting in full swing. Read more at https://www.9news.com/
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies

An electronic materials and process solutions company received $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs, the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission approved approximately $6.8 million in economic incentives. Project Garnet, a company that produces materials and parts for semiconductors, life sciences...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?

Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
COLORADO STATE
Reason.com

Colorado Voters Rejected Booze To-Go and Expanded Alcohol Delivery

Colorado had three alcohol-related deregulatory measures on November's ballot. Two measures did not pass. Proposition 124 would have expanded the freedom for retail liquor store owners to own an unlimited number of licenses. State law currently caps that number at three. The measure, which would have been phased incrementally over the next 15 years, fell by a nearly 2-1 margin.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Over 8,000 turkeys delivered to families in need for Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The thousands of turkeys you donated at King Soopers stores will be given to families in need today. Take A Turkey to Work Day is an event hosted by Care and Share. Over 8,000 families across Southern Colorado will receive turkeys. 11 News partners with Care and Share Food Bank for the annual event where the turkeys are collected.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy