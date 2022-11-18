Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado voters want universal free school meals. Will school districts agree to serve them?
In the coming months, Colorado’s nearly 200 school districts will face a choice: Do they want to opt in to the voter-approved universal school meal program?. Nearly 57% of Colorado voters approved Proposition FF this month, a $100 million proposal that would provide free school meals to all students. The money comes from limiting tax deductions on filers who report $300,000 or more in annual income.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Colorado lawmakers react to Club Q shooting
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado lawmakers are reacting to a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 18 injured just before midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19. This is horrific, sickening, and devasting. My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this terrible […]
Colorado agency piloting new professional license for foster parents
A new pilot program in Colorado is aiming to improve outcomes for foster kids by creating a professional licensure level for foster parents
KRDO
Centura Health offering $30k signing bonus to nurses willing to work overnight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Centura Health is searching for more nurses, particularly those willing to work the graveyard shift. The Colorado-based health organization, which includes local facilities like Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Health services in Colorado Springs, encompasses 21,000 healthcare professionals across Colorado and western Kansas. Centura Health...
1310kfka.com
RSV cases to hit rural Colorado soon, health experts say
RSV cases continue to surge in Colorado. Denver News 9 reports the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said nearly 900 people in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with RSV since October. Ninety-percent of cases involve children. Health officials said it’s only a matter of time before rural hospitals in Weld and Larimer counties see the impact, calling it a “when, not if” situation, especially with the holiday season getting in full swing. Read more at https://www.9news.com/
Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies
An electronic materials and process solutions company received $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs, the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission approved approximately $6.8 million in economic incentives. Project Garnet, a company that produces materials and parts for semiconductors, life sciences...
Study Says These 5 Fast Food Restaurants Are the Worst in Colorado
Earlier this year, a survey from SavingSpot revealed the best fast-food chains in Colorado: LaMar's Donuts & Coffee, In-N-Out Burger, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, and Papa Murphy's. However, the website also uncovered the worst fast-food restaurants in the Centennial State, based on Google reviews. Here's what they found out:. Colorado's Worst Pizza...
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
21 schools to receive Governor’s Bright Spot Award, $50K to be given to each school
On Friday, a message from Gov. Jared Polis's office revealed that 21 schools in the state will be receiving $50,000 in addition to being named among the Governor's Bright Spot Award winners.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Leading Conservatives Have Been Attacking LGBTQ people in Colorado. Here’s a Roundup of Examples.
This year, leading conservatives have waged war on LQBTQ people in Colorado. Here is a sample of recent stories in the Colorado Times Recorder about hostility or outright bigotry toward members of our LGBTQ community. Republicans are waging an all-out war on the rights and existence of transgender people this...
'It's normal to have cancer': Some Colorado communities disproportionally impacted by pollution
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Coloradans disproportionately affected by pollution say they're fighting for their lives. People living next to some of the biggest polluters say they're dealing with cancer, asthma, migraines and diabetes. The new Environmental Justice Act is trying to address these environmental health disparities. A statewide task...
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stoves
Two heat pump condensers outside of a building.Elephant Energy. (Boulder, Colo.) A Front Range home-electrification company is expanding its team and service area in anticipation of increased demand due to high natural gas prices and federal incentives to switch to electric heat pumps and stoves.
Colorado Voters Rejected Booze To-Go and Expanded Alcohol Delivery
Colorado had three alcohol-related deregulatory measures on November's ballot. Two measures did not pass. Proposition 124 would have expanded the freedom for retail liquor store owners to own an unlimited number of licenses. State law currently caps that number at three. The measure, which would have been phased incrementally over the next 15 years, fell by a nearly 2-1 margin.
History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado
Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
Here’s the New Names of Boulder Colorado’s Snowplows
The time of year when snowplows and passenger vehicles coexist in the state of Colorado is a beautiful thing. Some people name their cars, so it's only right that snowplows sport a pretty cool nickname too. The City of Boulder has held its second annual snowplow naming contest and the...
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
KKTV
Over 8,000 turkeys delivered to families in need for Thanksgiving
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The thousands of turkeys you donated at King Soopers stores will be given to families in need today. Take A Turkey to Work Day is an event hosted by Care and Share. Over 8,000 families across Southern Colorado will receive turkeys. 11 News partners with Care and Share Food Bank for the annual event where the turkeys are collected.
Colorado oddly NOT a great spot to live 'off the grid', data analysis shows
While many people would probably assume that Colorado is a great place for 'off the grid' living thanks to the many remote places and vast forests spread around the state, a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter showed that this isn't necessarily the case. On a ranking where Iowa, Texas,...
