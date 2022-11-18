Read full article on original website
JDub
2d ago
Just a bunch of Liberal Socialist Democrats that allow the criminals to carry, but NOT law abiding citizens. Chicago's Gun Control has worked so well hasn't it?
2d ago
Did they pass any laws that actually pertain to criminals? Like car jacking, robbery, dope dealing etc., penalty 5 yrs no parole if gun used In commission of the crime 10 yrs no parole and if you shoot someone automatically 25 to life. Nah, just interested in keeping the sheep in line.
Owen James
2d ago
So another words, all of these public accommodation places and high density target areas are completely vulnerable to attack by those who know they don’t have to worry that law-abiding citizens will be there to stop them
Related
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: House leadership changes amid smaller margins of victory in Maryland
The end of one era marks the beginning of a new chapter in American politics. For the first time in almost 20 years, outgoing U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not lead Democrats in the chamber. She's one of three longtime-Democratic House leaders who announced Thursday they will not seek leadership roles in this Congress.
Pa. county that allowed secret access to voting data should be punished: judge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has recommended the state’s high court impose civil contempt penalties against a Republican-majority county government that this summer secretly allowed a third party to copy data from voting machines used in the 2020 election lost by former President Donald Trump. Commonwealth...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Statement on the Mass Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs
Per Montgomery County —The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement about the horrific mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado at Club Q on Nov. 19. “Our nation has endured another horrific, premeditated mass shooting fueled by hate that has taken the lives of five people and left at least 18 others fighting for their lives. This senseless attack targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community who were gathering to commemorate this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the memory of transgender people who where killed because of anti-transgender bigotry and violence.
WTOP
Youngkin responds to backlash over proposed Virginia school history standards
Virginia’s proposed changes to the state’s history standards in the classroom are receiving some criticism from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin recently expressed disappointment with his administration’s latest proposed history standards, released last week. He acknowledged omissions and mistakes regarding how race relations would be taught, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch.
Jessica Fitzwater to serve as Frederick County’s next county executive
Jessica Fitzwater, Democrat, and two-term councilwoman will serve as Frederick County’s newest county executive.
Maryland congressman introduces bill to reimburse victims of stolen SNAP benefits
MARYLAND, USA — With over $1 million worth of federal dollars stolen in Maryland this year, a congressman is stepping in to make sure victims of this form of fraud receive relief. Many people across the state who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formally known as food...
WJLA
Advocate to immigrants impacted by apt. explosion: Pursuing aid won't impact citizenship
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — An impossible situation has been made more difficult for some families affected by this week's condominium explosion in Gaithersburg. An advocate tells 7News that a number of immigrant families reached out to her with confusion over a federal immigration law that could disqualify people from residency or citizenship if they accessed certain public assistance programs.
cnsmaryland.org
Oath Keepers data leak: An investigation of a far-right militia
An unverified database released in September 2021 shows that at least 470 people in Maryland have signed up for membership with a far-right paramilitary group called the Oath Keepers between the years 2009 and 2016. At least 20 of those members were confirmed by the Anti-Defamation League to be law enforcement and military officers and first responders.
WBOC
Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown Announces Transition Team
LARGO, Md. – Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony G. Brown on Thursday announced advisors who will serve on his Transition Steering Committee as well as co-leads for policy teams on issues related to the Office of the Attorney General. Advisors and co-leads will advise the Attorney General-elect on civil rights,...
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Larry Hogan welcomes vet dog, 'Hogan,' to Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The newest service dog-in-training is named in tribute to Maryland's governor and the state's commitment to helping wounded veterans, the governor's office announced. Gov. Larry Hogan recently welcomed the newest member of the state's partnership with America's VetDogs to the State House in Annapolis. Named as...
bethesdamagazine.com
County officials warn of higher risk of drunk drivers
Public safety agencies call the day before Thanksgiving “Blackout Wednesday,” “Drinksgiving” or “Whiskey Wednesday” because of the heavy drinking that takes place. To account for the heightened risks of impaired drivers on the roads, Montgomery County police will activate their “Holiday Task Force” this week, which includes stepped-up road patrols and more sobriety checkpoints.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Attorney on squeegee kid trial in adult court: 'Mosby office charging decision'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, a judge ruled that the 15-year-old squeegee kid accused of murder will be tried as an adult. Tavon Scott was to plead guilty to manslaughter in exchange for the case going to the juvenile system, but Circuit Court Judge Charles Dorset rejected the deal.
bethesdamagazine.com
District 9A House of Delegates race remains tight as Montgomery County continues ballot count
As the mail-in ballot count continues in Montgomery County, the race for two District 9A seats in the Maryland General Assembly House of Delegates remains extremely tight. Democrat Natalie Ziegler has a slight lead with 26.63% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections Friday. Democrat Chao Wu follows Ziegler closely with 26.35% of the vote. Republican Trent Kittleman is only 0.01% behind Wu with 26.34%.
Georgetown Voice
Organizers for slavery accountability disappointed with reconciliation fund
“I believe as a group we feel the fund is not reparative justice and there is so much more the university has to do,” Julia Thomas (COL ’24), an organizer with Hoyas for Slavery Accountability (HASA) and a descendant of people enslaved by Georgetown, wrote when asked about her thoughts on Georgetown’s long-awaited reconciliation fund. She did not mince her words.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins Defeats Karl Bickel In General Election
Frederick, Md. (DG) – After the final count of ballots on Friday, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins won re-election to another term in office. He defeated Democratic challenger Karl Bickel in the 2020 General Election. Jenkins received 51.35% of the vote, while Bickel received 48.55%. Jenkins will be sworn...
Maryland county votes to restrict gun possession in most public places
The Montgomery County Council voted in favor of a bill on Tuesday that will restrict gun possession within 100 yards of a place of public assembly.
NBC Washington
Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources
The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
foxbaltimore.com
Marilyn Mosby wants trial moved to Greenbelt because of 'public animus,' say unsealed docs
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly unsealed documents show that the legal team for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is asking the court to move her perjury trial to Greenbelt to avoid "public animus" stirred up by coverage of her trial. Government prosecutors say the request amounts to "special treatment" for Mosby, according to their newly unsealed response.
bethesdamagazine.com
Husband of U.S. diplomat killed on bike organizes advocacy ride to Congress
Cycling was a huge part of Dan and Sarah Langenkamp’s marriage. “We have a bicycle doormat, we have prints of old bikes from the 1930s all around the house … it’s kind of ridiculous,” Dan Langenkamp said. Langenkamp even has a picture of a bike...
