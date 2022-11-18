Concord, NH – Upon request of the Hinsdale Police Department, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force initiated a three-month investigation into the illicit drug trafficking activities of the residence located at 28 Highland Road in Hinsdale, N.H. On November 17, 2022, a search warrant was executed at this residence by the New Hampshire State Police SWAT team with the search being conducted by members of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.

HINSDALE, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO