WNYT
Off-duty Vermont officer shot by Saratoga Springs police
An off-duty police officer from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs. It happened near Wheatfields, a restaurant on Broadway near the intersection of Caroline Street, around 3 a.m. Sunday. “Outside of a training exercise, or putting down a rabid animal, this is the first time in 26 years...
Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting
Saratoga Springs mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning.
400 Pounds Of Cannabis Discovered During Traffic Stop In Wilton, State Troopers Report
Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop in the Capital District led to the discovery of about 400 pounds of cannabis. Troopers in Saratoga County stopped a vehicle traveling on I-87 in Wilton at about 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, New York State Police reported. After an...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Pownal
POWNAL — A 35-year-old man was arrested in Pownal on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified by a woman that her boyfriend was heavily intoxicated and throwing things at her at the Ladd Brook Inn at around 5:40 p.m. Police say she had relocated to a safer place and...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Rutland
MOUNT HOLLY — A 45-year-old man was arrested in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault on Vermont Route 155 at around 10:40 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Corey Bickford, of Mount Holly, caused pain and harm to a family or household member on Tuesday and Wednesday.
wamc.org
Police: Confrontation led to downtown shooting in Saratoga Springs
Three people were injured in a chaotic early morning shooting Sunday in Saratoga Springs that involved city police. A warning – this story contains details that some may find disturbing. Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Saratoga Springs police responded to audible gunfire at the corner of Broadway and Caroline...
cnyhomepage.com
Police: Drunk Pownal man punches girlfriend in face
thepulseofnh.com
NH Man Charged with Shooting Turkey from His Car – With a Handgun
A Cheshire County man is facing several charges after state officials say he shot a turkey from his car with a 9-millimeter handgun. State Fish and Game officials say they were tipped off to the alleged poacher by a concerned citizen. His name has not been released. Massachusetts Environmental Police also helped with the investigation.
informnny.com
Vermont State Police looking for alleged trespassers
SEARSBURG, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman thought to be trespassing on private property in Searsburg Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the duo was caught on security cameras at about 2:15 p.m. Troopers released...
WCAX
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
WMUR.com
Man accused of using handgun to kill turkey from car window
NECN
Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion That Shook Neighbors' Walls
A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for armed robbery in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 29-year-old man was arrested for assault and robbery following an incident in Rutland on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a commercial hold-up alarm at a convenience store on North Main Street at around 1:55 p.m. Police say they spoke with store employees who reported...
WMUR.com
Police warn of scam caller who claims to be from FBI, uses New Hampshire State Police phone number
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are warning about a potential scam call involving someone claiming to be from the FBI. New Hampshire State Police warn a scammer has been spoofing a state police number associated with the Troop D barracks when claiming they are from the FBI out of New Hampshire.
2 Hinsdale Men Face Drug Charges After 3-Month Probe
Concord, NH – Upon request of the Hinsdale Police Department, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force initiated a three-month investigation into the illicit drug trafficking activities of the residence located at 28 Highland Road in Hinsdale, N.H. On November 17, 2022, a search warrant was executed at this residence by the New Hampshire State Police SWAT team with the search being conducted by members of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.
darientimes.com
Windsor man wanted in Hartford homicide found hiding in 'secluded' Vermont home, officials say
HARTFORD — A Windsor resident accused of killing a local man has been apprehended after hiding out in Vermont, authorities said Friday. Shawn Santoro, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hartford police officers after they tracked him on Thursday to a “secluded residence” on Bemis Road in Vernon, Vt., according to Matthew Duffy, supervisory deputy and public information officer for the U.S. Marshals' District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force.
Vermonter charged with attempted murder
A Vermont man was arrested on Thursday. Benjamin Taylor, 24, is accused of attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash
SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
mynbc5.com
Kayla Montgomery pleads guilty to perjury charges, sentenced to prison
Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, pleaded guilty Friday to two felony counts of perjury. The charges Kayla Montgomery took responsibility for are not related to the disappearance or death of her stepdaughter, Harmony. Kayla Montgomery, 32, allegedly lied to a grand jury in May about when and where...
Missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery's stepmother pleads guilty, agrees to cooperate
