Townshend, VT

WNYT

Off-duty Vermont officer shot by Saratoga Springs police

An off-duty police officer from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs. It happened near Wheatfields, a restaurant on Broadway near the intersection of Caroline Street, around 3 a.m. Sunday. “Outside of a training exercise, or putting down a rabid animal, this is the first time in 26 years...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Pownal

POWNAL — A 35-year-old man was arrested in Pownal on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified by a woman that her boyfriend was heavily intoxicated and throwing things at her at the Ladd Brook Inn at around 5:40 p.m. Police say she had relocated to a safer place and...
POWNAL, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Rutland

MOUNT HOLLY — A 45-year-old man was arrested in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault on Vermont Route 155 at around 10:40 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Corey Bickford, of Mount Holly, caused pain and harm to a family or household member on Tuesday and Wednesday.
RUTLAND, VT
wamc.org

Police: Confrontation led to downtown shooting in Saratoga Springs

Three people were injured in a chaotic early morning shooting Sunday in Saratoga Springs that involved city police. A warning – this story contains details that some may find disturbing. Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Saratoga Springs police responded to audible gunfire at the corner of Broadway and Caroline...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Police: Drunk Pownal man punches girlfriend in face

POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — According to police, on Wednesday, November 16, at about 5:41 p.m., a woman called for help from the Ladd Brook Inn in Pownal. She said that her boyfriend was drunk and throwing things at her, police claim. When Troopers arrived, the woman had relocated to...
POWNAL, VT
thepulseofnh.com

NH Man Charged with Shooting Turkey from His Car – With a Handgun

A Cheshire County man is facing several charges after state officials say he shot a turkey from his car with a 9-millimeter handgun. State Fish and Game officials say they were tipped off to the alleged poacher by a concerned citizen. His name has not been released. Massachusetts Environmental Police also helped with the investigation.
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
informnny.com

Vermont State Police looking for alleged trespassers

SEARSBURG, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman thought to be trespassing on private property in Searsburg Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the duo was caught on security cameras at about 2:15 p.m. Troopers released...
SEARSBURG, VT
WCAX

Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
VERNON, VT
WMUR.com

Man accused of using handgun to kill turkey from car window

CONCORD, N.H. — A Cheshire County man is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting a turkey from a car window. New Hampshire has two turkey hunting seasons, one for shotguns and one for archery. Right now, hunters aren't allowed to use firearms to shoot turkeys. New Hampshire...
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
NECN

Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion That Shook Neighbors' Walls

A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
NEWFANE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for armed robbery in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 29-year-old man was arrested for assault and robbery following an incident in Rutland on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a commercial hold-up alarm at a convenience store on North Main Street at around 1:55 p.m. Police say they spoke with store employees who reported...
RUTLAND, VT
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

2 Hinsdale Men Face Drug Charges After 3-Month Probe

Concord, NH – Upon request of the Hinsdale Police Department, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force initiated a three-month investigation into the illicit drug trafficking activities of the residence located at 28 Highland Road in Hinsdale, N.H. On November 17, 2022, a search warrant was executed at this residence by the New Hampshire State Police SWAT team with the search being conducted by members of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.
HINSDALE, NH
darientimes.com

Windsor man wanted in Hartford homicide found hiding in 'secluded' Vermont home, officials say

HARTFORD — A Windsor resident accused of killing a local man has been apprehended after hiding out in Vermont, authorities said Friday. Shawn Santoro, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hartford police officers after they tracked him on Thursday to a “secluded residence” on Bemis Road in Vernon, Vt., according to Matthew Duffy, supervisory deputy and public information officer for the U.S. Marshals' District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force.
HARTFORD, CT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash

SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
SHARON, VT
mynbc5.com

Kayla Montgomery pleads guilty to perjury charges, sentenced to prison

Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, pleaded guilty Friday to two felony counts of perjury. The charges Kayla Montgomery took responsibility for are not related to the disappearance or death of her stepdaughter, Harmony. Kayla Montgomery, 32, allegedly lied to a grand jury in May about when and where...
GOFFSTOWN, NH

