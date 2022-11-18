ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, MN

ccxmedia.org

Newsmakers: Interfaith Outreach Sees Rents Account for 58 Percent of Client Budgets

Kevin Ward, executive of Interfaith Outreach, says the Plymouth nonprofit is seeing clients who are paying as much as 58 percent of their income toward rent. “Then there’s not enough there to pay some of the other living expenses,” said Ward. “So we’re seeing families be very resilient and creative by coming to our food shelf, leveraging other services to create a little cushion in their budgets.”
PLYMOUTH, MN
KARE 11

Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
OSCEOLA, WI
ccxmedia.org

Holiday Fun in Osseo: Minidazzle Plus Lunch with Santa

Kick off the Christmas season with a weekend of holiday fun in the city of Osseo, starting with Minidazzle. Kids and families are invited to a parade along Central Avenue followed by activities at Boerboom Park, including carolers and visits with Santa. There will also be a blazing bonfire to warm up by and a collection for Toys for Tots.
OSSEO, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota nurses set upcoming strike vote

Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. Two months since a historic, three-day strike saw roughly 15,000 Minnesota nurses walk off the job, the Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced they'll again...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"It's Minnesota": Saturday's temps more January than November

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Saturday's high temperature of 18 degrees is typical for mid-November – as a low, not a high. The temperatures are the coldest in the Twin Cities since February and are more typical of a January weekend than one before Thanksgiving. "It's brisk, yes," said Jason Schmidt of St. Louis Park. "I don't know if I was quite ready for winter to start as early as it did, but as least the sun's out, that's a nice change."Schmidt was one of a half dozen people letting their dogs roam free at Bryant Lake Off-Leash Park Saturday morning."[My dog] doesn't...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
CANNON FALLS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Northport Elementary Celebrates Family Cultural Day

Northport Elementary School in Brooklyn Center hosted families for Family Cultural Day on Friday. “This is a day to celebrate who they are and the places they come from,” said Dany Montano Sosa, a Northport Elementary teacher. “They can be proud of their heritage and their family culture.”
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Brewery Survives Pandemic, Now Celebrates ‘BEERthday’

Luce Line Brewing Co., Plymouth’s only brewery, opened in November 2020, one of the most difficult periods of the COVID-19 pandemic. Owners credit the community as the reason why they’re still crafting beer two years later. “We’re a business that came together because 12 investors gathered up,” said...
PLYMOUTH, MN
KROC News

CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
HIBBING, MN
krwc1360.com

Possible Scam Swirling in Monticello

Officials with the City of Monticello are notifying residents of a possible scam that seems to be circulating in that community. Officials posted on the city’s Facebook page this week that reports have surfaced that someone claiming to be an employee of the City of Monticello has been calling residents saying that have a permit from the city to enter their property.
MONTICELLO, MN
mprnews.org

Bright Monday; light rain-snow mix possible Thanksgiving Day

We enjoyed plenty of sunshine on Sunday. It was the sunniest day in the Twin Cities since Nov. 7. That’s almost two weeks!. The Sunday high temp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 30 degrees. That’s well shy of our average Nov. 20 high of 40 degrees, but it was a nice rebound from the upper teens of Saturday afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Collecting Cold Weather Items for Those in Need

MINNEAPOLIS – The cold has officially arrived, and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is ready to make sure their community has what it needs.On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the sheriff's office will launch its annual cold weather item donation drive and are asking for new or gently used cold weather items to distribute to homeless and unsheltered individuals.HCSO's community outreach team is working closely with community partners, like the Minneapolis Central Library, to ensure donated items are received by individuals in need before the bulk of winter hits.HCSO plans on also distributing cold weather items to individuals leaving jail or court hearings...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN

