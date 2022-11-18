Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported usNOLA ChicLino Lakes, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Related
ccxmedia.org
Newsmakers: Interfaith Outreach Sees Rents Account for 58 Percent of Client Budgets
Kevin Ward, executive of Interfaith Outreach, says the Plymouth nonprofit is seeing clients who are paying as much as 58 percent of their income toward rent. “Then there’s not enough there to pay some of the other living expenses,” said Ward. “So we’re seeing families be very resilient and creative by coming to our food shelf, leveraging other services to create a little cushion in their budgets.”
Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home
OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
ccxmedia.org
Holiday Fun in Osseo: Minidazzle Plus Lunch with Santa
Kick off the Christmas season with a weekend of holiday fun in the city of Osseo, starting with Minidazzle. Kids and families are invited to a parade along Central Avenue followed by activities at Boerboom Park, including carolers and visits with Santa. There will also be a blazing bonfire to warm up by and a collection for Toys for Tots.
Minnesota nurses set upcoming strike vote
Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. Two months since a historic, three-day strike saw roughly 15,000 Minnesota nurses walk off the job, the Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced they'll again...
fox9.com
New concerns raised over third gun incident reported in Robbinsdale school district
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.(FOX 9) - Parents in the Robbinsdale School District are voicing new concerns after another gun was reported on the campus of one of their schools. This now marks the third incident to allegedly take place in the district over the course of one week. Fox 9 spoke...
School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
ccxmedia.org
‘I just love my community,’ Brooklyn Park Nonprofit Founder Rents U-Haul to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals
Dozens of families will be happy to see a U-Haul truck pull up at their home this Thanksgiving season. Clint “Scooter” Draughn is renting the truck to make special meal deliveries. Draughn runs the Brooklyn Park nonprofit Honored 2 Help that aims to help families in need who...
"It's Minnesota": Saturday's temps more January than November
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Saturday's high temperature of 18 degrees is typical for mid-November – as a low, not a high. The temperatures are the coldest in the Twin Cities since February and are more typical of a January weekend than one before Thanksgiving. "It's brisk, yes," said Jason Schmidt of St. Louis Park. "I don't know if I was quite ready for winter to start as early as it did, but as least the sun's out, that's a nice change."Schmidt was one of a half dozen people letting their dogs roam free at Bryant Lake Off-Leash Park Saturday morning."[My dog] doesn't...
fox9.com
Hennepin Co. paramedics say they’re being denied health care benefit
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Paramedics are responsible for caring for the hurt and the sick every day. But union paramedics in Hennepin County now worry that after they retire, they won't have a specific health care benefit to fall back on if they get sick themselves. The Hennepin County Association...
mprnews.org
A stray kitten took a trip through Minneapolis under a Metro Transit bus
A little kitten took a long ride from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center on a Metro Transit bus Friday morning. After a bus arrived at Brooklyn Center Transit Center an operator heard a kitten crying, seemingly somewhere in the bus. Daniel Kaus, mechanic technician at Martin J Ruter Garage, got a...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
ccxmedia.org
Northport Elementary Celebrates Family Cultural Day
Northport Elementary School in Brooklyn Center hosted families for Family Cultural Day on Friday. “This is a day to celebrate who they are and the places they come from,” said Dany Montano Sosa, a Northport Elementary teacher. “They can be proud of their heritage and their family culture.”
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Brewery Survives Pandemic, Now Celebrates ‘BEERthday’
Luce Line Brewing Co., Plymouth’s only brewery, opened in November 2020, one of the most difficult periods of the COVID-19 pandemic. Owners credit the community as the reason why they’re still crafting beer two years later. “We’re a business that came together because 12 investors gathered up,” said...
CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
swnewsmedia.com
More than 50 artists serving time in prison featured in St. Paul art exhibit
An art opening in St. Paul featured works from more than 50 artists serving time at Stillwater and Faribault prisons. The IDENTITY exhibition, which will be featured at Creators Space until Dec. 3, displayed artists’ work exploring how they see themselves and others in society, organizers said. The exhibit...
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
redlakenationnews.com
Legally bought guns turning up at crime scenes faster than ever in Minnesota, nationally
A South St. Paul teen shot dead outside his home in a botched drug deal. Bullets peppered throughout a crowded St. Paul bar. A gun stolen from a Ham Lake home fired at motorcyclists less than a half hour later. Legally bought firearms are showing up at crime scenes in...
krwc1360.com
Possible Scam Swirling in Monticello
Officials with the City of Monticello are notifying residents of a possible scam that seems to be circulating in that community. Officials posted on the city’s Facebook page this week that reports have surfaced that someone claiming to be an employee of the City of Monticello has been calling residents saying that have a permit from the city to enter their property.
mprnews.org
Bright Monday; light rain-snow mix possible Thanksgiving Day
We enjoyed plenty of sunshine on Sunday. It was the sunniest day in the Twin Cities since Nov. 7. That’s almost two weeks!. The Sunday high temp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 30 degrees. That’s well shy of our average Nov. 20 high of 40 degrees, but it was a nice rebound from the upper teens of Saturday afternoon.
Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Collecting Cold Weather Items for Those in Need
MINNEAPOLIS – The cold has officially arrived, and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is ready to make sure their community has what it needs.On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the sheriff's office will launch its annual cold weather item donation drive and are asking for new or gently used cold weather items to distribute to homeless and unsheltered individuals.HCSO's community outreach team is working closely with community partners, like the Minneapolis Central Library, to ensure donated items are received by individuals in need before the bulk of winter hits.HCSO plans on also distributing cold weather items to individuals leaving jail or court hearings...
Comments / 0