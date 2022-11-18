Read full article on original website
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Disturbing Green Bay stabbing: Suspect accused of taking video with body
The Brown County District Attorney’s Office has filed its criminal complaint on Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, a suspect in the murder of Patrick Ernst, 65, of Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
City of Green Bay announces annual fall cleaning for Mason Street Bridge, closures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced when the Mason Street Bridge will close for maintenance. Officials say that the Donald A. Tilleman Bridge, also known as the Mason Street Bridge, will temporarily close on Tuesday...
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
wearegreenbay.com
‘I always just wanted to kill somebody’: Man from UP used dating app to meet homicide victims, charged in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from the Upper Peninsula is accused of going on a crime spree across multiple states and using a dating app to kill a Green Bay man and an Alabama man. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 23-year-old Caleb Anderson...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Recover Stolen Bobcat
Police in Green Bay have recovered a bobcat that was stolen from the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department. The skid-steer loader was taken sometime either Monday or Tuesday from the Triangle Sports Area on the east side of the city. The Green Bay Police Department asked the public for help...
waupacanow.com
Father, son bond over deer hunting
Tony Lorenz could have taken his son deer hunting near their Galesville home in some of Wisconsin’s prime whitetail habitat. Instead, the pair spent opening day of Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt about 150 miles away in Hartman Creek State Park,. Lorenz and 12-year-old Rowan showed up at...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police ramping up presence, safety for holiday parade
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full effect, and the 38th annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade is set to march downtown. The Green Bay Police Department is preparing to ramp up officer presence and supply barricades along the parade route to ensure the safety of all spectators.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 north in Appleton after crash near WIS 441
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed all northbound lanes of I-41 in Appleton near WIS 441. According to WisDOT, all northbound lanes have reopened. The crash took about three hours to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Crash has...
Shawano Police: Suspect holding shotgun fatally shot by police
An officer fatally shot a person who was allegedly seen with a shotgun in a Shawano home, according to the Shawano Police Department. Police did not specify the gender of the person who was shot. An investigation is now underway by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the...
wearegreenbay.com
Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
wearegreenbay.com
38th Annual Prevea Holiday Parade fills downtown Green Bay with holiday cheer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 38th Annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade took place in downtown Green Bay. Spectators watching the parade say they are excited to see what it has to offer. “I mean this is a great family event, it’s cold but you know I see...
wearegreenbay.com
How Appleton police prepare for Christmas parade
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In the aftermath of parade tragedies like in Waukesha and Highland Park, Appleton police are putting safety first ahead of the Christmas parade. Because the tragedy in Waukesha happened only a few days before Appleton’s parade, officers and event organizers had the daunting task of increasing security measures on such short notice. This year, they plan to use similar precautions.
wearegreenbay.com
Port of Green Bay enters final stretch of shipping season, 500k tons behind yearly goal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than 180,000 tons of cargo moved through the Port of Green Bay in October, but the port remains behind pace, needing roughly 500,000 tons in the last two-plus months to reach its yearly goal. According to the Brown County Port & Resources Recovery...
Wisconsin deer hunter rescued from river when kayak capsizes
A Waupaca man needed treatment for hypothermia after he was rescued Saturday when his kayak capsized in the Fond du Lac River.
WBAY Green Bay
Man rescued after breaking through ice on the Fond du Lac River
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Communications Center report they received a call from a man claiming he capsized his kayak in the Fond du Lac River located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area around 7:39am on Saturday. Officials say he was able to...
spectrumnews1.com
Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead in Shawano after officer involved shooting, person seen holding a shotgun
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation into an officer-involved shooting is being conducted by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). According to the Shawano Police Department, one person is dead and an officer has been...
Kimberly back on top, claims Division I State Title over Mukwonago 34-30
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – It came down to one of the last plays of the game, but the Kimberly Papermakers are back on top of Wisconsin and have won the Division I State Title. Kimberly beat Mukwonago 34-30 in Camp Randall Stadium to claim its eighth Wisconsin state championship and its first since 2017. As […]
wearegreenbay.com
Brew of the Month from Petskull Brewing
(WFRV) – Paul from Petskull Brewing stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at this month’s Brew of the Month and the latest from this popular spot, including how you can earn some cash by showing off your ugly Christmas sweater!. Jon Martens gives viewers a look...
