Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body

A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Recover Stolen Bobcat

Police in Green Bay have recovered a bobcat that was stolen from the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department. The skid-steer loader was taken sometime either Monday or Tuesday from the Triangle Sports Area on the east side of the city. The Green Bay Police Department asked the public for help...
GREEN BAY, WI
waupacanow.com

Father, son bond over deer hunting

Tony Lorenz could have taken his son deer hunting near their Galesville home in some of Wisconsin’s prime whitetail habitat. Instead, the pair spent opening day of Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt about 150 miles away in Hartman Creek State Park,. Lorenz and 12-year-old Rowan showed up at...
GALESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police ramping up presence, safety for holiday parade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full effect, and the 38th annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade is set to march downtown. The Green Bay Police Department is preparing to ramp up officer presence and supply barricades along the parade route to ensure the safety of all spectators.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

How Appleton police prepare for Christmas parade

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In the aftermath of parade tragedies like in Waukesha and Highland Park, Appleton police are putting safety first ahead of the Christmas parade. Because the tragedy in Waukesha happened only a few days before Appleton’s parade, officers and event organizers had the daunting task of increasing security measures on such short notice. This year, they plan to use similar precautions.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man rescued after breaking through ice on the Fond du Lac River

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Communications Center report they received a call from a man claiming he capsized his kayak in the Fond du Lac River located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area around 7:39am on Saturday. Officials say he was able to...
FOND DU LAC, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead in Shawano after officer involved shooting, person seen holding a shotgun

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation into an officer-involved shooting is being conducted by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). According to the Shawano Police Department, one person is dead and an officer has been...
SHAWANO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brew of the Month from Petskull Brewing

(WFRV) – Paul from Petskull Brewing stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at this month’s Brew of the Month and the latest from this popular spot, including how you can earn some cash by showing off your ugly Christmas sweater!. Jon Martens gives viewers a look...
MANITOWOC, WI

