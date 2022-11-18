Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
SD Chamber of Commerce President address Governor’s proposal to remove grocery tax
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- South Dakota Chamber of Commerce President Dave Owen gave his annual Pre-Legislative Presentation in Mitchell yesterday. He gave an election recap and a preview of the upcoming legislative session. Owen says one big issue will be the attempt to remove food from the sales tax. He says he...
performance-radio.com
SD HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION HONORS TWO HURON SUPPORTERS
The final day of the South Dakota State Volleyball Championships brings some recognition for two Huron residents. Jeff Duffy of Performance Radio and longtime voice of the Huron Tigers and longtime head coach for the Huron Volleyball program Shelly Buddenhagen will receive those honors today in Sioux Falls. Executive Director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association, Dan Swartos talks about the recognition.
kelo.com
Driver identified in fatal Hamlin County crash
ESTELLINE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Authorities have released the name of the man who died as a result of a one-vehicle crash in Hamlin County Monday morning. 41-year-old Gabriel Hernandez, of Castlewood, died after losing control of his pickup on 465th Avenue in Estelline. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled. Hernandez, who was the only occupant in the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene.
more955.com
More plans unveiled for former Ramada Inn in Mitchell
More plans have been unveiled for the former Ramada Inn located on the west side of Mitchell. Workforce housing is being planned for much of the complex. A new events venue called Love Every Event Venue will also open there next year. Two Mitchell natives are behind the idea. Melissa Tuttle bought the building, and Brooke Stransky will manage the new venue. The two already operate a wedding planning business called Plan to Plan Weddings with Tuttle owning a venue in Tea. Stransky says tours of the venue will begin in March, and events will be booked there starting in June. It will feature a full bar with open catering. There will also be an on-site bridal suite and groom’s room for wedding day preparation. Weddings with up to 300 people can be booked at Love Every Event Venue.
Plainsman
Lincoln edges Tigers in five sets
SIOUX FALLS – Losing a big lead in the first set proved costly as the Huron Tigers fell to the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots in five sets in the second round of the Class AA Tournament Friday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Set scores for...
Comments / 1