Xin Xin is among the oldest captive giant pandas in the world and the very last giant panda in Latin America. A second-generation Mexican, Xin Xin's grandparents were gifted by China as part of a "panda diplomacy" policy that changed to loans in 1984. The first captive giant pandas born outside of China were in Mexico, Xin Xin's parents being part of this breeding program. "China decided to present a gift to Mexico so that we could get to know the national treasure that pandas are for China and for the whole world." said Fernando Gual, director of Mexico City Zoos and Wildlife Conservation. China now loans pandas for up to 15 years at a cost of $1 million annually. But under the austere administration of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, that deal seems unlikely. "It will depend a lot on China's willingness, it has already been discussed with the ambassador, some other arrangement will have to be found taking into account the success of the program here," said Gual. The life expectancy of a giant panda in the wild is usually about 15 years, but in captivity they have lived to be as old as 38. Chinese President Xi Jinping recently revived the country's policy, sending a pair to Qatar for the World Cup. Despite Mexico's good relations with China and its positive record with giant pandas, reaching an agreement on the loan could be difficult.

3 DAYS AGO