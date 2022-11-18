ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Ravens fan club gives free Thanksgiving groceries to Baltimore families

BALTIMORE -- Ravens fans gave back to the Baltimore community by packing up and delivering hundreds of meals to deserving families on Saturday.It's an annual tradition that not only helps tackle food insecurity but makes volunteers happy to lend a hand to families during these tough economic times. Rising with the morning sun, dozens of volunteers with Ravens Roost 50 layered up in purple attire to pack Thanksgiving groceries for 400 families across Baltimore.Eight pallets of cans and produce were delivered by Shoppers Food to kick off the assembly line.The supermarket chain also donated $4,000 to support the endeavor. All the Thanksgiving...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fresh produce, Thanksgiving staples to be handed out to West Baltimore families

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of West Baltimore families will have a warm meal this Thanksgiving.WJZ smashed its goal of feeding 1,200 families and will be able to feed 1,400 families due to community donations.Delivery drivers picked up the fresh produce from Hungry Harvest on Monday.That fresh produce will be packed into baskets alongside other Thanksgiving staples and handed out to families tomorrow.The fundraising endeavor was successful due to a partnership between WJZ, the University of Maryland Baltimore, and the University of Maryland Medical Center.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center opens in Cherry Hill

Baltimore’s Cherry Hill community welcomed the new Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center. With connections to existing trails, including the Gwynns Falls Trail and the Middle Branch Trail, the new facility was designed to be a central location for recreation, fitness, and wellness in South Baltimore. The $23.1 million...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County offices to close for Thanksgiving holiday, late-week trash collection schedules to ‘slide’

TOWSON, MD—In recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday, Baltimore County government offices, including Department of Health and Human Services clinics and testing sites, will be closed on Thursday, November 24. Additionally, Towson Loop service and CountyRide van service will not operate and all branches of the Baltimore County Public Library...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Tupac Shakur's Baltimore childhood home listed for sale

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore childhood home of famed rapper and actor Tupac Shakur is up for sale, according to a posting on Redfin.com. The home, located in the 3900 block of Greenmount Avenue, is listed for $179,000. Tupac lived in the first floor apartment with his family when he was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore closing in on 300th homicide for 8th year in a row

*UPDATE* The homicides in this case were first reported as the 300th and 301st in Baltimore this year, but on Monday two previous homicide cases were reclassified and removed from the homicide database by the Baltimore Police Department. Baltimore City is closing in on a grim milestone for the eighth...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

I-Team explains confusion over Baltimore's homicide numbers

Baltimore is again approaching a grim milestone in homicides for the eighth consecutive year. As of Monday afternoon, 299 people have been killed in the city so far this year. Over the weekend, it was widely reported that the city had reached the 300-mark, but the numbers didn't come from police.
BALTIMORE, MD
topshelfmusicmag.com

Maxwell brings generations of fans together in Baltimore

Crowds of people walked towards the doors of The Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Daughters, mothers, fathers and grandparents all smiled while they got their food and found their seats. Multiple generations came together for one reason, to witness Maxwell’s beautiful voice and sensational music. However, first up was Alex...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Stan Stovall recounts more than 50 years of broadcasting

It seems hard to imagine WBAL-TV and Baltimore without Stan Stovall -- a trailblazer in the television news industry and a trusted voice in Baltimore for decades. Stan will sign off Wednesday evening after more than half a century in local news, many of those years spent at WBAL-TV 11.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Featured Listing: Rare Double-Wide Home in Locust Point

Sponsored Post from Kellie Carper of Cornerstone Real Estate:. Square footage: 2,256 sq. ft. Very rare double wide home in Locust Point!!! Come check out this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom row home before it’s gone. Features are the home include; fresh paint throughout the home, hardwood flooring, fireplace, brass door wood burning stove, Pella French doors with shades, double pane Simonton vinyl windows, cast iron hot water baseboard heat, brick walls, double wide back concrete patio, ceilings fans, renovated bathroom, and renovated kitchen with granite countertops and IG stainless steal appliances. Walking distance to Under Armor, Fort McHenry, Latrobe park, and Baltimore Inner Harbor. Welcome to 1411 Andre Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
Commercial Observer

Baltimore Retail Center Near Johns Hopkins Hospital Trades for $7M

A private local investor has acquired Church Square Shopping Center, a 44,252-square-foot, fully occupied retail center in Baltimore, for $6.5 million. The sellers were a joint venture between Burley Church and Pinefield South-Kodiak, which acquired the property in 2015 for an undisclosed sum. At that time, the center was anchored by Save A Lot, which vacated in 2020, allowing the owners to divide the space for two junior anchors — Dollar General Plus and Citi Trends — which came in earlier this year.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy