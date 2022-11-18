ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season

The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
Alabama coach Nick Saban admits he doesn't enjoy watching football on television

Over the course of his legendary coaching career, Alabama's Nick Saban has forgotten more football games than most people will ever know. Saban's depth of knowledge and commitment to his craft is part of what has made him one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football, but it also prevents him from consuming the game in the way that the average viewer does -- specifically, for entertainment.
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Exits Sunday's game

Warren was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Before his exit, Warren had caught one pass for nine yards. In his absence, Benny Snell is available to log complementary snaps behind top back Najee Harris.
Bears' Darrynton Evans: Moves up to active roster

Evans was elevated to the Bears' active roster Saturday. Evans got the call-up in early October when David Montgomery was sidelined, but Saturday's designation will likely help provide depth at running back with Khalil Herbert (hip) on injured reserve. Trestan Ebner figures to be the team's No. 2 back on paper, although it's possible Evans sees more offensive work if the team chooses to take a committee approach with the backup spot.
Saints' Andrus Peat: Ready to go Sunday

Peat (triceps) is active Sunday against the Rams. Peat was able to log a limited practice Friday after logging DNPs earlier in the week and missing Week 10's loss to the Steelers. The return of the Saints' starting left guard is certainly good news for New Orleans.
Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Out indefinitely with foot injury

Griffith suffered a foot injury during Thursday's practice, and he's in line to miss an indefinite amount of time, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. The Broncos can't seem to catch a break when it comes to player injuries, as Griffith is now slated to join Baron Browning (hip), Randy Gregory (knee), Christopher Allen (foot) and Aaron Patrick (knee) among the team's injured linebackers. Heading into Sunday's contest versus the Raiders, Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell are in line to serve as the Broncos' top inside linebackers. While the severity of Griffith's injury have yet to be determined, his next chance to suit up will come in Week 12 against the Panthers.
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Doubtful to play Week 11

Yeboah (calf) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Yeboah was a late add to the Jets' injury report after failing to practice for the first time this week due to a calf injury, though the exact nature and severity of the issue are still unclear. The 24-year-old was added to the active roster Nov. 5 and, after playing five offensive snaps against the Bills in Week 9, was expected to serve as the Jets' third-string tight end Week 11, per Cimini. With Yeboah now likely to sit out, expect rookie Jeremy Ruckert to slot in behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah against New England.
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday

Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday

Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Remains out Week 11

(abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams. Lattimore will miss his sixth game in a row due to an abdomen injury that kept him sidelined for each practice leading up to Week 11. The cornerback will now look to work his way back to practice before New Orleans' next contest against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 27. With Lattimore sidelined, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor and Chris Harris will continue to serve as the Saints' top three cornerbacks against the Rams.
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Two catches in road loss

Conklin caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots. Quarterback Zach Wilson threw for just 77 yards, so Conklin was far from the only Jets skill position player to put forth an underwhelming performance in this one. The 27-year-old tight end has 35 catches for 331 yards through 10 games with the Jets. In Week 12, he'll face a Bears team that held Conklin to his two lowest yardage totals of the season (seven and six) when he was with the Vikings last year.

