LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
Dak Prescott and Cowboys reveal Kirk Cousins and Minnesota Vikings as top NFL frauds
One week after blowing it in Green Bay, the Cowboys hammer the “best” team in the NFC. [Opinion]
This Julian Edelman bet for Patriots-Jets game is next-level insane
Julian Edelman has never been afraid of putting his money where his mouth is, but this time, he might be wagering something more valuable than dollar bills in the New England Patriots and New York Jets game. During a recent episode of Inside the NFL, the former Patriots receiver appears...
Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
NFL Predictions Week 11: Eagles @ Colts, Cowboys @ Vikings, Chiefs @ Chargers
Will the Philadelphia Eagles bounce back from suffering their first defeat of the season last week? Can the Minnesota Vikings keep their winning streak going against the Dallas Cowboys? And will Patrick Mahomes deliver some more magic as the Kansas City Chiefs face AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers?
Blake Corum injury update: Michigan star RB to be evaluated further as Ohio State showdown looms
Michigan running back Blake Corum left the No. 3 Wolverines' 19-17 win against Illinois after suffering an apparent left knee injury near the end of the first half. Corum returned to the field for one carry at the start of the second half but was on the sidelines without his helmet for the rest of the game.
Bills' game was moved to Detroit, now they have a new challenge: Getting to Detroit
It was no surprise when the NFL moved the Buffalo Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit. Western New York is getting a massive snowfall. There has been a lake-effect snow warning from the National Weather Service for most of the week. The only surprise is it took...
Alabama coach Nick Saban admits he doesn't enjoy watching football on television
Over the course of his legendary coaching career, Alabama's Nick Saban has forgotten more football games than most people will ever know. Saban's depth of knowledge and commitment to his craft is part of what has made him one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football, but it also prevents him from consuming the game in the way that the average viewer does -- specifically, for entertainment.
Odell Beckham Jr. meeting with 2 NFL teams after Thanksgiving, receiving offers
Odell Beckham Jr. is taking a crucial step towards his NFL return after Thanksgiving, reportedly scheduled to meet with two
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Exits Sunday's game
Warren was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Before his exit, Warren had caught one pass for nine yards. In his absence, Benny Snell is available to log complementary snaps behind top back Najee Harris.
Bears' Darrynton Evans: Moves up to active roster
Evans was elevated to the Bears' active roster Saturday. Evans got the call-up in early October when David Montgomery was sidelined, but Saturday's designation will likely help provide depth at running back with Khalil Herbert (hip) on injured reserve. Trestan Ebner figures to be the team's No. 2 back on paper, although it's possible Evans sees more offensive work if the team chooses to take a committee approach with the backup spot.
Saints' Andrus Peat: Ready to go Sunday
Peat (triceps) is active Sunday against the Rams. Peat was able to log a limited practice Friday after logging DNPs earlier in the week and missing Week 10's loss to the Steelers. The return of the Saints' starting left guard is certainly good news for New Orleans.
Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Out indefinitely with foot injury
Griffith suffered a foot injury during Thursday's practice, and he's in line to miss an indefinite amount of time, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. The Broncos can't seem to catch a break when it comes to player injuries, as Griffith is now slated to join Baron Browning (hip), Randy Gregory (knee), Christopher Allen (foot) and Aaron Patrick (knee) among the team's injured linebackers. Heading into Sunday's contest versus the Raiders, Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell are in line to serve as the Broncos' top inside linebackers. While the severity of Griffith's injury have yet to be determined, his next chance to suit up will come in Week 12 against the Panthers.
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Doubtful to play Week 11
Yeboah (calf) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Yeboah was a late add to the Jets' injury report after failing to practice for the first time this week due to a calf injury, though the exact nature and severity of the issue are still unclear. The 24-year-old was added to the active roster Nov. 5 and, after playing five offensive snaps against the Bills in Week 9, was expected to serve as the Jets' third-string tight end Week 11, per Cimini. With Yeboah now likely to sit out, expect rookie Jeremy Ruckert to slot in behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah against New England.
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
Bears QB Justin Fields' Cleats Enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame
Fields cleats from breaking QB rushing record go to HOF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past few weeks, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has had numerous break out moments. That includes breaking the NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single game for a quarterback...
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Remains out Week 11
(abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams. Lattimore will miss his sixth game in a row due to an abdomen injury that kept him sidelined for each practice leading up to Week 11. The cornerback will now look to work his way back to practice before New Orleans' next contest against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 27. With Lattimore sidelined, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor and Chris Harris will continue to serve as the Saints' top three cornerbacks against the Rams.
BUFFALO SABRES MAY HAVE TO FORFEIT TOMORROW'S GAME IF NHL DOESN'T RESCHEDULE
Due to a massive snowstorm rocking Buffalo and Western New York, the NHL is at risk of having to postpone tomorrow's contest between Toronto and the Sabres. The Leafs have said that they've received no word on any contingencies, which could lead to the Sabres forfeiting the game. The game...
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Two catches in road loss
Conklin caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots. Quarterback Zach Wilson threw for just 77 yards, so Conklin was far from the only Jets skill position player to put forth an underwhelming performance in this one. The 27-year-old tight end has 35 catches for 331 yards through 10 games with the Jets. In Week 12, he'll face a Bears team that held Conklin to his two lowest yardage totals of the season (seven and six) when he was with the Vikings last year.
