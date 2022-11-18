ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Video appears to show Twitter employees who rejected Elon Musk counting down the seconds until they're fired in an empty office

By Jake Epstein,Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y8Ind_0jFmB35G00

Former Twitter employees counting down the seconds until they no longer work at the company on November 17, 2022.

Screengrab/Matt Miller

  • Elon Musk gave Twitter workers an ultimatum to stay or leave by 5 p.m. ET on Thursday.
  • Less than half of the company's remaining employees accepted the offer to stay, Insider reported.
  • One employee posted a video of him counting down the seconds until he was set to be fired.

A Twitter employee shared a video online showing employees of the social media site who rejected an ultimatum from Elon Musk count down the seconds until they're set to be let go on Thursday night.

Musk told Twitter staff this week that they would either commit to an "extremely hardcore" version of the company or reject it and resign, with a deadline of 5 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Less than half of the company's remaining 4,000 employees accepted the offer to stay, Insider's Kali Hays reported .

"30 seconds left — 35 seconds," the employee says in the video , posted Thursday just after 5 p.m. ET.

He then pans the camera to show four other individuals huddling together in an empty office, where a "Love Where You Work" sign glows in the background.

"Everybody here, we're all about to get fired from Twitter. I've been ... nine years and nine months now," the former employee says. He then asks the other former employees how long they worked at the company.

One man says they worked at Twitter for over nine years. Another said four years and two months. "Nine years and a month," another former worker says.

"Happy New Year," he finally ironically cheers as the deadline passes. Another employee throws his hands in the air.

"Let's try the badges," the employee goes on to say, apparently referring to the security badges that allow them access to the building. Twitter abruptly shut down its offices Thursday after the mass resignation.

After Musk's ultimatum to Twitter employees this week warning they'll need to be willing to work "long hours at a high intensity" so they could "build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0," workers flooded the company's Slack channels with goodbye messages.

The ultimatum and reported mass exodus left shockwaves throughout the social media site late Thursday night, as users flocked to send "last tweets" and farewell notes.

It's the latest episode in the chaotic saga that's unfolded since Musk assumed control of Twitter in late October.

After finally acquiring Twitter in a long-delayed $44 billion deal, the Tesla CEO moved swiftly to gut the social media firm's workforce in an effort to boost profitability. He immediately fired Twitter's top executives and laid off roughly half of its employees shortly afterward.

He tried to reassure advertisers that the new Twitter would continue to be a safe space for them to spend their money, but many brands have paused ads on the platform. The prospect of less content moderation on Twitter has unnerved advertisers, The Wall Street Journal reported .

Musk has also rolled out some new features , including an $8-per-month fee for a blue verification checkmark, which was previously reserved for users with confirmed identities. The plan led users to impersonate brands and individuals and is now being postponed until later in November.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1169

Johnny Appleseed
4d ago

It’s actually not a bad strategy for Elon to put a lot of pressure on people right from the beginning. All the weak whining problem employees will just quit and he won’t even have to fire them. In the end he’ll be left with people that are intelligent or flexible enough to follow his instructions and he will be able to interview and hire a new crop of employees who share the values that he wants his company to have. Nothing could be better than a new fresh start. Perhaps some of these employees can reapply and i’m going through the interview process those that feel they fit with Elon can you get a job back. Obviously Elon isn’t going to speak to every person in the company that he lays off. That will be done based on departments and positions he does not feel are necessary. But if I was an employee that got laid off and yet a share of use that we’re not common in the company prior to Elon but now is align well with Elon, I would reapply.

Reply(67)
334
Wessley Boll
4d ago

Your boss tells you to basically pick up the pace or be fired, and you'd rather be fired. Some people's kids these days don't understand what an honest day of work is anymore.

Reply(92)
228
Steven Jepsen
4d ago

Theyre thinking what, Google will hire them? Google, Facebook, YouTube and many other big tech companies are making layoffs so its doubtful many will get jobs at big companies. I bet in 6 months when they are working for 1/4 of the salary and still have to be in an office theyll be begging for work.

Reply(34)
140
Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk told Mark Ruffalo not everything AOC says is accurate after the actor begged him to get off Twitter following criticism from the lawmaker

Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feuded this week following his takeover of Twitter. After actor Mark Ruffalo got involved, Musk told him not to believe everything the lawmaker says. Ocasio-Cortez had accused Musk of messing with her account for saying something he didn't like. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk on...
Business Insider

Business Insider

739K+
Followers
44K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy