WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WVDN) – White Sulphur Springs City Hall will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no trash pick-up on Thanksgiving Day.

Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, garbage will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 25.

The post WSS City Hall announces Thanksgiving schedule appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .