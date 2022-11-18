ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

kq2.com

12 Days of Christmas Food Drive

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you are interested in helping someone this holiday season. Second Harvest is also holding its 12 days of Christmas Food Drive. From now until December 22, the organization is asking for help collecting food for the campus cupboard program. The food that is collected will be...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

8th annual tree lighting ceremony at East Hills

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) East Hills kicked off the Christmas season with its 8th annual tree light Saturday evening. The event featured live music, refreshments, and a special appearance from Santa himself. East Hills staff say events like this are important to help bring the community together and spread a little...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie

The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
BRANSON, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income

JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
JOPLIN, MO
kq2.com

Discovering the "Dark History" in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph history lovers are in for a treat. One person is giving St. Joseph residents have the chance to learn and discover "Dark History" in one of St. Joseph's oldest and most visited neighborhoods. Suzie Zurn will be giving people the opportunity to visit and discuss...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KIX 105.7

Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?

I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

Mary Kay Wiedmaier

Mary Catherine “Mary Kay” Wiedmaier, 89, passed away Nov. 10, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 10, 1933 in Kansas City, Kansas to Clemence M. Augustine and Mary Katherine (Mollus) Augustine. Mary Kay attended high school at Convent of the Sacred Heart in St....
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Missouri drivers average $3.30 per gallon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to AAA, nearly 49 million of the nearly 55 million traveling this Thanksgiving will be driving. While gas is still expensive, AAA reports the national average per gallon was $3.72, prices are down from just last week. Here in Missouri, drivers in the show me state...
MISSOURI STATE
bentoncountyenterprise.com

MDC Reports Missouri Hunters Took Eight Black Bears This Season

Missouri’s second black-bear hunting season ran Oct. 17–26 with eight bears taken out of a maximum harvest of 40. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May...
MISSOURI STATE
WNDU

Missouri man injured after truck hits tree in Cass County

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was injured after his truck struck a tree in Cass County, Michigan on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to reports around 6:34 p.m. of a single-vehicle crash involving a truck pulling a camper on U.S. 12 near Cassopolis Road. An initial investigation shows that a 50-year-old Missouri man was driving west on U.S. 12 when he attempted to avoid another traffic crash and lost control of his vehicle.
CASS COUNTY, MI

