Read full article on original website
Related
kq2.com
12 Days of Christmas Food Drive
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you are interested in helping someone this holiday season. Second Harvest is also holding its 12 days of Christmas Food Drive. From now until December 22, the organization is asking for help collecting food for the campus cupboard program. The food that is collected will be...
kq2.com
Red Cross to host second annual blood drive in memory of Will Walker
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in the memory of Will Walker. Will was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma when he was 9-years-old. Will passed away on November 15, 2021. Angie Springs from the American Red Cross said a press release that donating blood is...
kq2.com
8th annual tree lighting ceremony at East Hills
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) East Hills kicked off the Christmas season with its 8th annual tree light Saturday evening. The event featured live music, refreshments, and a special appearance from Santa himself. East Hills staff say events like this are important to help bring the community together and spread a little...
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
fourstateshomepage.com
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
In Missouri, It’s Completely Illegal to Do This With a Bear
It's no secret there are some strange laws in Missouri, but this might be the weirdest of them all. There is one activity that is completely illegal to do with a bear and the fact that there's a law against it means it's happened at least once. This fun random...
kq2.com
Discovering the "Dark History" in St. Joseph
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph history lovers are in for a treat. One person is giving St. Joseph residents have the chance to learn and discover "Dark History" in one of St. Joseph's oldest and most visited neighborhoods. Suzie Zurn will be giving people the opportunity to visit and discuss...
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of November 21, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Nov. 21 – 27. Lane closures for temporary work zones on Missouri highways will stop at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, and not resume...
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?
I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
kq2.com
Mary Kay Wiedmaier
Mary Catherine “Mary Kay” Wiedmaier, 89, passed away Nov. 10, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 10, 1933 in Kansas City, Kansas to Clemence M. Augustine and Mary Katherine (Mollus) Augustine. Mary Kay attended high school at Convent of the Sacred Heart in St....
Veteran with painful diabetic condition finds breakthrough in Kansas City area
Jim Franklin was diagnosed with painful diabetic neuropathy. He thought his life was over. Until he went to KC Pain Centers and found relief.
Missouri and Arkansas assist in $391.5 million Google settlement
A legal settlement with an internet search engine company will bring millions of dollars into the state.
Missouri woman sues Walmart for failure to warn about dangers of prenatal Acetaminophen exposure
A Missouri woman has filed a lawsuit against Walmart in federal court, alleging that the Bentonville-based retailer failed to warn about the dangers of prenatal exposure to Acetaminophen.
kq2.com
Missouri drivers average $3.30 per gallon
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to AAA, nearly 49 million of the nearly 55 million traveling this Thanksgiving will be driving. While gas is still expensive, AAA reports the national average per gallon was $3.72, prices are down from just last week. Here in Missouri, drivers in the show me state...
bentoncountyenterprise.com
MDC Reports Missouri Hunters Took Eight Black Bears This Season
Missouri’s second black-bear hunting season ran Oct. 17–26 with eight bears taken out of a maximum harvest of 40. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May...
WNDU
Missouri man injured after truck hits tree in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was injured after his truck struck a tree in Cass County, Michigan on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to reports around 6:34 p.m. of a single-vehicle crash involving a truck pulling a camper on U.S. 12 near Cassopolis Road. An initial investigation shows that a 50-year-old Missouri man was driving west on U.S. 12 when he attempted to avoid another traffic crash and lost control of his vehicle.
Comments / 0