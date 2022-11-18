Read full article on original website
Tenneessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early on Friday morning following the Titans win on the road against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Downing has been charged with driving under the influence and speeding. A screenshot of Downing’s mugshot and the details of his arrest...
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI just hours after the Titans’ win over Green Bay on Thursday night. Downing was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Williamson County early Friday morning. He was cited for driving under the influence and speeding, and booked into the Williamson County jail at approximately 4:30 a.m. Downing was released around 7 a.m.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel comments on assistant coach Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Friday morning, commenting on offensive coordinator Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion following the team's win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Vrabel said he and general manager Jon Robinson have spoken with Downing and Amy Adams Strunk, the Titans' controlling owner, and are working to gather details on how to handle this situation while following NFL protocols. ...
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Authorities say Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing admitted to drinking before driving and was seen driving at speeds close to 100 miles per hour, before complaining of death threats during a traffic stop that landed him behind bars Friday morning. Downing was pulled over...
