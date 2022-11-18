ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans OC arrested for DUI, speeding after win in Green Bay

Prior to his arrest, the Titans were in Green Bay on Thursday night where they picked up a 27-17 win over the Packers to extend their lead in the AFC South. Downing, 42, has been a member of the Titans coaching staff since the 2019 season, initially joining the team as a tight ends coach. He has been the team's offensive coordinator since the start of the 2021 season.
Titans assistant Todd Downing arrested for DUI just hours after win over Packers

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI just hours after the Titans’ win over Green Bay on Thursday night. Downing was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Williamson County early Friday morning. He was cited for driving under the influence and speeding, and booked into the Williamson County jail at approximately 4:30 a.m. Downing was released around 7 a.m.
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel comments on assistant coach Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Friday morning, commenting on offensive coordinator Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion following the team's win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Vrabel said he and general manager Jon Robinson have spoken with Downing and Amy Adams Strunk, the Titans' controlling owner, and are working to gather details on how to handle this situation while following NFL protocols. ...
NFL coordinator arrested for DUI hours after Thursday Night Football game

The Tennessee Titans picked up a 27-17 win on the road against the Green Bay Packers Thursday night. Hours later, the Titans’ offensive coordinator was arrested for DUI back in Tennessee. Williamson County (Tennessee) records show that Todd Downing was booked for driving under the influence and speeding at...
Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing, 42, is arrested for DUI in Nashville just hours after Tennessee's return flight following Thursday's win over the Packers in Green Bay

Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding south of Nashville hours after the team's win over the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin. Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over the 42-year-old Downing in Williamson County for allegedly speeding near the Moores Lane exit along Interstate...
Titans OC Todd Downing charged with DUI, speeding after win

Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding at 4 a.m. on Friday, hours after Tennessee defeated the Green Bay Packers. The Titans returned to Nashville after midnight following the win in Wisconsin. Williamson County Sheriff's records show Downing's bond was set at $2,500...
