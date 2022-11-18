ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents Capture Baby’s Wonderment at the Christmas Tree and We’re All Sobbing

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
 2 days ago

It really is so magical.

Whether you're ready to get in the Christmas spirit or not, babies are always in holiday mode. Everything is always magical and surprising. But when the actual holidays really do hit, then you've got to be ready for that whole "eyes all aglow" thing to happen, big time.

Like the baby in this video from @the_robbinsnest . This little one is seeing a lit-up Christmas tree for the first time, and his world will just never be the same. Don't ever try telling this little person that magic isn't real, because they've seen it firsthand. Watching this baby's face is like watching a moment from a Disney movie or something.

As the creator wrote: "Nothing will ever be more special than seeing Christmas for your first time through your baby's eyes." So true. And so true of so many things...just seeing life in general through your baby's eyes is special, if you can remember to stay in that place of wonderment and innocence. These times are so fleeting, and some day all we'll have are the memories of this. It's so important to hold on to these moments when they happen and keep them forever in our hearts.

Commenters found this post super relatable...
"First time my daughter saw a Christmas tree, my partner, who despises Christmas, cried happy tears at her happiness"
"can't wait! my baby was only a week old last Christmas.. this year is going to be very special"
"We just ordered a 7 ft Christmas for our baby girls first Christmas . Can’t wait for her reaction"
"My son’s first Christmas is this year and I can’t wait for this moment"
"Sooooo true. I have the same type of video of my sons first Christmas last year he was 9 months at the time."

They say the holidays are for little kids, and it's true that seeing the season through their eyes is the most magical experience.

