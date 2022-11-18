ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oath Keepers Chatter About ‘Civil War’ Was a ‘Sincere’ Plan, Not the ‘Rantings and Ravings of Old Men at a Barber Shop,’ Prosecutor Tells Jury

By Adam Klasfeld
 2 days ago
coyote hunter
2d ago

Some reason I can’t understand how anyone can follow politics so close they would let it lead to themselves spending jail time. Much less even a payable fine. But the count keeps rising from that day. Good grief.

Buck Hunter
2d ago

I still get comments from those advocating civil war. This didn't start with Trump, either, but has been festering among the far right for some time. He just emboldened them, and recent Antifa violence gave them the excuse to act on their impulses and in their minds justifies their actions. They wrap their fascism in the flag, but they are not patriots.

Veronica Zawodniak
2d ago

I'm in Phoenix they're serious about this crazy civil war crap! Law enforcement will Stop it!Our military will STOP IT!But, they need a less violent hobby

Related
HuffPost

'Let Them All Go Now': Trump Calls For Release Of Everyone Arrested In Jan. 6 Riot

Former President Donald Trump has called for releasing everyone arrested for the Jan. 6 insurrection last year at the Capitol. That would presumably include people like defendant Albuquerque Cosper Head, sentenced last month to 7 1/2 years in prison for assaulting then-Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and dragging him into the mob, where he was viciously beaten, threatened with his weapon and attacked with a stun gun.
Salon

Donald Trump must be indicted — and this time, I believe Merrick Garland will act

Following the final hearing of the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the evidence is overwhelming: The Department of Justice must bring criminal charges against Donald Trump and many others for their culpability for the attack. The evidence of criminal conduct by the former president is so strong, and the offenses so consequential to the continued viability of American democracy, that indictment is the only appropriate outcome — and I believe the DOJ will indict.
MSNBC

The leader of the Oath Keepers may have just doomed himself

After several weeks, the first seditious conspiracy case federal prosecutors have brought in a decade will soon be in the hands of the jury. Five members of the Oath Keepers organization are charged with seditious conspiracy and several other felonies, all centering around the group’s efforts to violently interfere in the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional certification of Joe Biden’s election win. Although the government’s evidence is strong, the case is not without its challenges. But the decision of the lead defendant and founder of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, to testify in his own defense may actually have made the prosecution’s case even stronger.
Salon

"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish

Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
Mother Jones

An “Idiot Running Around”: An Oath Keeper Talked About Her Role On January 6 in Surprise Testimony

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Wednesday, one of five Oath Keepers on trial for charges that include seditious conspiracy related to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol unexpectedly took the stand in her own defense. Jessica Watkins told jurors about her personal story, and how her struggles as a trans woman led her from the Army to the insurrection.
Salon

"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
