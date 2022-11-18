Oath Keepers Chatter About ‘Civil War’ Was a ‘Sincere’ Plan, Not the ‘Rantings and Ravings of Old Men at a Barber Shop,’ Prosecutor Tells Jury

Some reason I can’t understand how anyone can follow politics so close they would let it lead to themselves spending jail time. Much less even a payable fine. But the count keeps rising from that day. Good grief.
I still get comments from those advocating civil war. This didn't start with Trump, either, but has been festering among the far right for some time. He just emboldened them, and recent Antifa violence gave them the excuse to act on their impulses and in their minds justifies their actions. They wrap their fascism in the flag, but they are not patriots.
I'm in Phoenix they're serious about this crazy civil war crap! Law enforcement will Stop it!Our military will STOP IT!But, they need a less violent hobby
Related
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Mary Trump says Uncle Donald is a mass murderer, that Secret Service "knew" about Jan. 6
'Let Them All Go Now': Trump Calls For Release Of Everyone Arrested In Jan. 6 Riot
Donald Trump must be indicted — and this time, I believe Merrick Garland will act
The leader of the Oath Keepers may have just doomed himself
Trump raged against '60 Minutes' after it featured Dominion's CEO calmly dismissing his election-fraud theories
"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish
Liz Cheney says Jan 6 committee will not let Trump turn his testimony into a ‘circus’ or ‘food fight’
An “Idiot Running Around”: An Oath Keeper Talked About Her Role On January 6 in Surprise Testimony
Watchdog groups call to impeach Clarence Thomas after he tries to hinder Jan. 6 investigation
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to tell Trump that Biden would 'turn all that power on you,' feds reveal at trial
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
Oath Keeper Loses Cool On The Stand In Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Trump demanded his supporters stage "protest" over Detroit ballots — but "no one showed up"
Wife of Elderly Oath Keepers Defendant Tells Jury: My Husband Wore ‘Depends’ on Jan. 6, Not Body Armor
Letter Allegedly From Oath Keeper Founder To Donald Trump Read In Sedition Trial
In DeSantis' small Florida hometown, voters see 'scumbag' or 'hometown hero' as they head to the polls
Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Ex-Trump Official’s Taunt With An Embarrassing Reminder
"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 264