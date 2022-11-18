Read full article on original website
Nick Lachey Accused of Dragging Ex-Wife Jessica Simpson During ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Reunion
If there’s one thing we learned from Love Is Blind Season 3, it’s that men just don’t know when to stop talking. And this time it wasn’t a contestant, it was Nick Lachey, who co-hosts the Netflix reality series with his “second wife” Vanessa Lachey (née Milano).
Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are Reportedly Trying for Another Baby
Shortly after sparking reconciliation rumors, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are reportedly taking a huge step forward in their rekindled relationship. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the former couple (current couple?) are reportedly trying for a second child. The supermodel and the Oscar-nominated actor began dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine, in 2017. Unfortunately, rumors of tension between the couple began to spread while Cooper was promoting his 2018 film A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga, and the pair eventually announced their split in 2019.
Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)
Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
DWTS’ Vinny Guadagnino and Gabby Windey Have Flirty Exchange Following Her Split From Erich Schwer
A new reality TV crossover love story? Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino had another flirty exchange with Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey’s following her split from ex-fiancé Erich Schwer. "Stop looking for The One ......
Dax Shepard Reveals Why He and Kristen Bell Won't Let Their Daughters Have Their Own Phones
Dax Shepard explains why he and Kristen Bell's two daughters complain "all the time" about their policy on phones Dax Shepard isn't into screen time. The father of two, 47, recently appeared on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher where he talked about how he and wife Kristen Bell feel about their kids having phones. "We don't have a phone problem 'cause they're not in the mix. And iPods aren't, iPads aren't in the mix and video games," the Armchair Expert podcast host revealed. "So there's...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Hints at Big Move: Where Will She Live?
Right now, Little People, Big World fans have a lot of questions about the future of Roloff Farms. This isn’t just a question about the future of the reality series. There is a real family involved. But that family has grown, and has changed in growing, over the years.
Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'
"Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not," the mom of three wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post to celebrate her youngest child's milestone Tori Roloff is opening up about her son Josiah as he reaches a new milestone. On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star candidly opened up about motherhood while simultaneously celebrating her baby turning 6 months old. Posting adorable photos of Josiah whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, the mom of three wrote in the Instagram caption, "Some...
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Did they find love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – who went home after competing in the show’s...
Popculture
Valerie Bertinelli Mocks Paparazzi Who Followed Her and Asked Her 'Stupid Questions'
Valerie Bertinelli mocked paparazzi who were trying to get photos of her on the way out from a nail salon. The Food Network star thought it was preposterous that they would want to get pictures of her while she was simply wearing a black T-shirt. In another recent TikTok post, Bertinelli described herself as "mortified" after Matthew Perry said he kissed her when she was still married to the late Eddie Van Halen.
Who Is Still With Kody on 'Sister Wives'? Gwendlyn Brown Spills the Tea
Season 17 of Sister Wives has offered fans closer look at the events surrounding Christine Brown divorcing Kody Brown and leaving polygamy for good. Although fans knew about the split back in November 2021, based on what has been shown on the TLC, Christine clearly made the right decision. Now, viewers are curious how Kody and his remaining three wives are faring — especially because things have been rocky with Janelle and non-existent with Meri for quite some time.
This Is The Actor Katie Maloney Is Reportedly Dating
Katie Maloney has been dating discreetly since splitting with ex-husband Tom Schwartz in March. She admitted to being on the prowl with Lala Kent when the two Vanderpump Rules stars found themselves single at the same time earlier this year after the latter broke up with producer Randall Emmett. But the 35-year-old reality TV star is now […] The post This Is The Actor Katie Maloney Is Reportedly Dating appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Meri Brown’s Decision Not to Attend Christine’s Goodbye Party
Meri Brown opted not to see Christine Brown off as she left Flagstaff. 'Sister Wives' fans are divided about whether or not it was the right decision.
Popculture
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows off Bare Baby Bump in New Photos
Kaley Cuoco is loving her growing baby bump! The Flight Attendant star, 36, showed off several sweet moments from her pregnancy Thursday in a series of Instagram Stories featuring her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco beams with the Ozark actor, 40, in one mirror selfie as she shows off her bare baby bump in a crop top, while in another, she hugs the father-to-be while sporting some adorable maternity overalls.
Giannina Gibelli Has 'Officially' Moved Into Boyfriend Blake Horstmann's Colorado Home
"Honey, I’m homeeeeee," the Love Is Blind alum wrote in the Instagram caption Saturday alongside a series of photos of the couple from their residence Giannina Gibelli and her boyfriend Blake Horstmann have accomplished a new milestone in their romance. The Love Is Blind alum posted a carousel of pictures of herself and the former Bachelorette cast member on Saturday, revealing in the Instagram caption that she had moved into Hortsmann's house in Colorado. "Honey, I'm homeeeeee (officially) 🤍," Gibelli, 29, wrote. RELATED: Giannina Gibelli Gushes Boyfriend Blake Horstmann Is...
Jana Kramer says Chris Evans 'stopped talking' to her after smelling her 'asparagus pee'
Jana Kramer has claimed that Chris Evans pulled a vanishing act on her because of how her pee smelt at his home. The singer and actress claimed on her Whine Down podcast that Evans hated the smell of her pee so much, she 'never heard from him' again - even if he wasn't quite the star he is today.
Bachelor in Paradise’s Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Officially Married: Inside Their Wedding
In October 2021, fans watched Joe Amabile propose to Serena Pitt during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Since then, the reality TV couple have experienced some challenges, but they're still together and going strong. Scroll...
Paulina Porizkova recalls learning she was cut from Ric Ocasek's will: 'That's a lie'
On "Red Table Talk," Paulina Porizkova said she was picking out Ric Ocasek's clothes for the coffin when she found an envelope explaining his will.
Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Reflects on ‘Strained Relationship’ With Meri Brown Amid Christine Brown Split
Defining the relationship? Sister Wives star Kody Brown admitted he doesn’t “consider” himself married to Meri Brown. While reflecting on his split from Christine Brown during the Sunday, November 6, episode of the TLC show, Kody, 53, shared his thoughts on where...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Semifinals: See Which Couples Were Eliminated and Who Is Headed to the Finale
Getting down to the wire! The six remaining couples on Dancing With the Stars faced off in the semifinals on Monday, November 14. At the end of the evening, Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko and Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart found themselves in the bottom three. With the lowest total score […]
Mandy Moore praised for sharing realistic photos from son’s ‘transcendent’ birth
Mandy Moore has been praised for normalising the realities of having a baby after she shared intimate photos from her son’s birth.The 38-year-old actor and singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from the moment her second child, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was born on 10 October. In the first image, Moore cradles her newborn son on her chest just moments after giving birth. The This Is Us alum is seen beaming from sheer joy, while Ozzie was still covered in amniotic fluid.“One month with our Ozzie,” she captioned the post. “I’m still able to access everything about...
