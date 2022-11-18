ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, MA

MassLive.com

One dead, 26 injured in Brandeis University bus crash in Waltham

One person is dead and 26 were injured when a bus contracted by Brandeis University crashed on its way back to campus in Waltham Saturday night. According to a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the bus was bringing 27 Brandeis students back to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University on Saturday night when it crashed into a tree on South Street at approximately 10:32 p.m.
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

WALTHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

WALTHAM, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews battle multi-alarm blaze in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton fire crews battled through cold conditions late Friday night to extinguish a blaze that destroyed a home on Walnut Street. Fire officials say there was an initial call for an elderly person in the building, though a search did not uncover anyone. An initial indication indicates the fire broke out somewhere in the basement around midnight.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

Police ID suspect in Acton hit-and-run crash that seriously injured teen

Police say they have identified a suspect in a hit-run-crash earlier this month that seriously injured a teenager in Acton. The 13-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck on a crosswalk on Great Road in the area of Harris Street around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 2. Detectives later obtained surveillance video from a nearby business, were able to identify the vehicle that hit the teenager and seized the car after getting a search warrant, according to a statement from the Acton Police Department.
ACTON, MA
MassLive.com

Brandeis University student killed in bus crash identified; classes cancelled Monday and Tuesday

The Brandeis University student killed in a bus crash Saturday night has been identified as Vanessa Mark. In a letter to the university community Sunday, Brandeis President Ron Leibowitz identified Mark as the victim of the crash. He said that she was currently on leave from the school but was living in Waltham and was “an active and cherished member of the Brandeis community.”
WALTHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Lowell deadly shooting followed traffic dispute

LOWELL, Mass. — Officials in Lowell are releasing new details regarding a shooting that claimed the life of a 26-year-old, earlier this week. 26-Year-old Odogwu Ganobi was shot and killed on November 15th in the area of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue in Lowell. Officials are now saying that shooting followed a “verbal altercation” between Ganobi and two people he didn’t know.
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Rollover crash shuts down lanes on I-93 south in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Several lanes of I-93 southbound in Woburn have been closed due to a rollover crash Friday morning, causing significant delays. Traffic started backing up sometime before 6 a.m., when a garbage truck appeared to roll over and crash onto its side, blocking multiple lanes in the process.
WOBURN, MA
