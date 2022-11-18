Read full article on original website
Worcester vigil Sunday to honor eight killed in traffic accidents
A vigil to be held in Worcester Sunday afternoon will honor eight people who died in traffic accidents in the city recently. City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj will host the vigil at 3 p.m. alongside WalkBike Worcester, a citizen advocacy group working to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists in the city.
One dead, 26 injured in Brandeis University bus crash in Waltham
One person is dead and 26 were injured when a bus contracted by Brandeis University crashed on its way back to campus in Waltham Saturday night. According to a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the bus was bringing 27 Brandeis students back to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University on Saturday night when it crashed into a tree on South Street at approximately 10:32 p.m.
WMUR.com
Driver arrested, 4 hospitalized after pickup truck crashes into Hampton restaurant
HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested after a pickup truck crashed into a restaurant in Hampton, police said. Hampton police said around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, police and fire were dispatched to Greg's Bistro on Lafayette Road for a report of a pickup truck that crashed into the occupied building.
Several people severely injured in Waltham bus crash
WALTHAM -- Several people were severely injured in a bus crash in Waltham on Saturday night.The Waltham Fire Department said a charter bus crashed on South Street into a tree.As of Saturday night, there were multiple injuries at the scene. There is no word yet on how serious the injuries were or how many there were.South Street runs between Route 128 and Route 20 on the west side of Waltham.This is a developing story.
1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash
WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
Springfield vigil remembers 48 people who died in traffic crashes in Hampden County this year
SPRINGFIELD – A 62-year-old Springfield man was killed while riding his bicycle in East Longmeadow. A 69-year-old Northampton bicyclist was struck and killed by a distracted driver. A 34-year-old Chicopee man died while crossing the street, hit by a Springfield man driving 70 mph. “All of these people lost...
Route 66 in Northampton closed due to crash
A portion of Route 66 in Northampton is closed due to a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning.
Westfield Police searching for man with developmental disabilities missing since Friday
WESTFIELD – Police are searching for a local man with developmental disabilities who has been missing for three days. Robert Tesini, 32, was last seen at about 12:30 p.m., Friday, at the Big Y on East Silver Street. There are also reports that he was spotted at about 1:10 p.m., Friday, walking northbound on North Elm Street, police said.
Man hit by truck suffers life-threatening injuries as truck flees to NH, police say
A Lawrence man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning in a highway hit-and-run near the New Hampshire border, with the other driver believed to have possibly fled across state lines after the collision, police said. The injured man, 26, had exited his car onto Route 3 after being involved in an...
1 dead, 26 hurt in Brandeis shuttle bus crash in Waltham
WALTHAM - At least one person was killed and more than two dozen hurt after a Brandeis University shuttle bus crashed in Waltham late Saturday night.A Brandeis spokesperson told WBZ-TV the bus was returning from a "Cambridge and Boston route" when it crashed on South Street near campus around 10:45 p.m."We understand that local EMS transported 27 people, most of whom are Brandeis students, to area hospitals. We have been informed that one person has died; that person's identity is not confirmed," said Brandeis spokesperson Julie Jette.There no word yet on what caused the crash."It's completely under investigation at this time," Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin told WBZ.Jette said Brandeis has notified students, faculty and staff about the crash and that they are "providing counseling and support to students."
fallriverreporter.com
Name released of student killed in Massachusetts bus crash that injured 27, classes canceled
WALTHAM – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell have confirmed the ongoing investigation into a crash that occurred last night in Waltham involving a shuttle bus that was transporting 27 students from Brandeis University from a hockey game at Northeastern University. The...
whdh.com
Fire crews battle multi-alarm blaze in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton fire crews battled through cold conditions late Friday night to extinguish a blaze that destroyed a home on Walnut Street. Fire officials say there was an initial call for an elderly person in the building, though a search did not uncover anyone. An initial indication indicates the fire broke out somewhere in the basement around midnight.
Police ID suspect in Acton hit-and-run crash that seriously injured teen
Police say they have identified a suspect in a hit-run-crash earlier this month that seriously injured a teenager in Acton. The 13-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck on a crosswalk on Great Road in the area of Harris Street around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 2. Detectives later obtained surveillance video from a nearby business, were able to identify the vehicle that hit the teenager and seized the car after getting a search warrant, according to a statement from the Acton Police Department.
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in Oxford
Oxford, Mass. - At approximately 8:30 am on Thursday, November 17th, a pickup truck entered I-395 North traveling in the opposite direction of traffic. Approximately 1/4 mile prior to Exit 7A a tractor-trailer truck was traveling in the correct direction when they were struck head-on by the Southbound vehicle.
Brandeis University student killed in bus crash identified; classes cancelled Monday and Tuesday
The Brandeis University student killed in a bus crash Saturday night has been identified as Vanessa Mark. In a letter to the university community Sunday, Brandeis President Ron Leibowitz identified Mark as the victim of the crash. He said that she was currently on leave from the school but was living in Waltham and was “an active and cherished member of the Brandeis community.”
DA: Lowell deadly shooting followed traffic dispute
LOWELL, Mass. — Officials in Lowell are releasing new details regarding a shooting that claimed the life of a 26-year-old, earlier this week. 26-Year-old Odogwu Ganobi was shot and killed on November 15th in the area of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue in Lowell. Officials are now saying that shooting followed a “verbal altercation” between Ganobi and two people he didn’t know.
Movie shoot on Tobin Bridge, I-93 may cause traffic delays, MassDOT says
A movie being shot on the Maurice J. Tobin Memorial Bridge and Interstate 93 later this weekend may cause some traffic delays, officials said. MassDOT said lowdowns on the bridge and highway are possible due to the production. However, shooting for the movie, which will last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, will not require any lane closures.
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
Massachusetts man accused of parking in spaces reserved for state police
WESTON, Mass. — This was not the right place to park illegally. A Massachusetts man is accused of operating a vehicle under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two spots designated for state police officers, authorities said. Wallace De Freitas, 39, of Framingham, was charged with operating...
whdh.com
Rollover crash shuts down lanes on I-93 south in Woburn
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Several lanes of I-93 southbound in Woburn have been closed due to a rollover crash Friday morning, causing significant delays. Traffic started backing up sometime before 6 a.m., when a garbage truck appeared to roll over and crash onto its side, blocking multiple lanes in the process.
Comments / 0