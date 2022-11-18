The New York Jets scored three points in what was supposed to be their revenge tour on the New England Patriots. They barely reached 100 yards of offense. It was almost fitting that the offense stalled out late in the fourth quarter with a chance to win the game and then ultimately allowed Marcus Jones to go 84 yards on the game-winning punt return for a touchdown as the Jets lost their 14th straight game against the Patriots, 10-3.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO