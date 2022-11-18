ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Robert Saleh gives brutally honest answer on Jets' second-half offense vs. Patriots

The New York Jets scored three points in what was supposed to be their revenge tour on the New England Patriots. They barely reached 100 yards of offense. It was almost fitting that the offense stalled out late in the fourth quarter with a chance to win the game and then ultimately allowed Marcus Jones to go 84 yards on the game-winning punt return for a touchdown as the Jets lost their 14th straight game against the Patriots, 10-3.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields Grew Up a Falcons Fan; 'Excited' for Homecoming

Justin Fields might be in the visitors' locker room when the Chicago Bears travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, but the second-year quarterback is returning home at heart. Fields grew up in Kennesaw, Georgia, and went to high school some 30 miles away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Former Falcons 8th-overall pick Vic Beasley drafted with top pick in XFL

There has been an influx of new football leagues over the past few years, the AAF (didn’t last a full season), the XFL (didn’t last a full season), the USFL, and now the XFL, once again, now owned by new people including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In their inaugural draft, Vic Beasley, the former Falcons pass rusher, was taken with the top pick by the Vipers.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy