Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
MISSING: Daryl Parham, 68, last seen in October
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man last seen in the Englewood neighborhood last month. Daryl Parham, 68, was last seen on Oct. 1 in the vicinity of 59th and Princeton. He is described as 5 feet 5 inches weighing 130...
Grimes sisters killings: Infamous Chicago cold case revived
(NewsNation) — A half-hour true crime special airing on Chicago’s NewsNation affiliate WGN-TV revives one of Chicago’s oldest and most infamous cold cases. The case of the Grimes sisters is an unsolved double homicide that occurred on Dec. 28, 1956. Two sisters, Barbara, 15, and Patricia Grimes,...
Suburban Chicago couple finally gets adopted daughter after agency closed years ago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years ago, CBS 2 told you about a suburban couple crushed when an adoption agency suddenly closed, ending their dreams of adopting another child.But now, they have a reason to give thanks this holiday season. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez was there when their long journey finally came to an end.This Friday marks the day before National Adoption Day. But for the Hickey family, they like to call it "Maddie's Gotcha Day.""It's been a very long journey."After nearly four years in their care, James and David Hickey finally get to officially call Maddie their own. "We've had...
Illinois Officials React to ‘Heartbreaking' Attack That Left 5 Dead at Colorado Gay Nightclub
Officials in Illinois are reacting to a horrific crime in Colorado, with a gunman opening fire inside of a gay nightclub in an attack that left five people dead and at least 25 injured. While police are continuing to investigate the shooting, with took place at Club Q in Colorado...
'Hope nobody messes with it': Search continues in Beverly for a wild turkey named Lucky
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With Thanksgiving less than a week away, turkey is on everyone's mind.But in Beverly, one elusive turkey is getting a lot of attention. His name is Lucky and CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot found out why.At the corner of 107th and Leavitt in Beverly, Lucky the wild turkey has been spotted in an alley right and he's also been in front yards.Marilyn Harris and her husband Ken have seen Lucky at least five times and they have the photos to prove it."Yeah, the poor thing has just been hanging around. My daughter saw it. I think it was...
‘It's Amazing': Mother Hears Late Daughter's Transplanted Heart
An Indiana woman heard the heartbeat of her late daughter inside the chest of a 68-year-old Illinois man who received it in a transplant operation. Amber Morgan and Tom Johnson met for the first time Saturday, four years after he received a heart transplanted from the body of Andreona Williams, who was 20 when she died from asthma complications.
At Least 9 People Shot in Chicago This Weekend, Police Say
Saturday – A 20-year-old man was standing in the 1900 block of West Cermak at approximately 2:19 a.m. when he was shot in the buttocks and knee. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition. At approximately 2:30 a.m. in...
Mike Ditka-Themed Bachelor Party Takes on Bears-Falcons Game
Mike Ditka-themed bachelor party takes on Bears-Falcons game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Now, this is a bachelor party. One Chicago Bear fan gathered his friends in Atlanta for a wedding, and the crew plans to attend Sunday's Bears-Falcons game dressed as ex-Bear Mike Ditka. The wedding party's costumes...
‘Harry Potter: Magic at Play' Experience Runs Through May in Downtown Chicago
Potions, butterbeer, charms, Hogwarts, the Forbidden Forest are all brought to life at the new "Harry Potter: Magic at Play" experience along the Magnificent Mile. The interactive experience, which opened Friday, is welcoming fans of the franchise to roam its grounds at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave. The...
2 boys, one just 13, found shot and killed in Roseland
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens are dead after being found shot in the Roseland neighborhood Thursday morning. Police said around 6:50 a.m., two unknown males, between the ages of 15 and 18, were found unresponsive, in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue. One of the victims, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The second victim, 13-year-old Michael Hence, was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and chest and was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating.
3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint
CHICAGO — A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
See Inside Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home in Park Ridge, Illinois
While it's true that Harrison Ford now lives in Jackson, Wyoming, his roots are back in Illinois. Now, you can take a peek inside what used to be his childhood home in the Land of Lincoln back in the 1950's. In case you didn't know, Harrison Ford spent his childhood...
2 Teens Wounded in Southwest Side Shooting
Two teens were shot Saturday morning while walking in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The teens, both 17, were walking down the street about 10:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. One teen...
Newly-hired Chicago cop is charged with threatening his neighbor with a handgun
A newly-hired Chicago police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening one of his neighbors with a handgun in August. Raekwon Livingston, 24, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Friday at the Chicago police academy, 1300 West Jackson, according to a CPD document. The document said CPD also notified Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, on Friday morning.
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viral
(CHICAGO) I only discovered today that Chicago's Brookfield Zoo has a TikTok account. And it's just the distraction you need if you're looking for a short break in your day watching adorable zoo animals do their thing.
VIDEO: Heart transplant recipient meets mother whose daughter saved his life
Just before Christmas 2018, Andreona Williams passed away at the age of 20. On Saturday, her mother Amber Morgan came to Chicago from Indiana, where she met with 68-year-old Tom Johnson, the transplant recipient of her daughter’s donated heart
Oak Street shoplifter evades cop in viral video, but her getaway may be short-lived
Chicago — A viral video making the rounds shows a woman evading a Chicago police officer as she dashes out of a ritzy Oak Street store with pricey winter coats on Wednesday afternoon. But the clock may be ticking on the woman’s freedom. We’ve been told that investigators know her identity.
Heather Mack, on trial for killing mother, gives up custody of child
CHICAGO — Heather Mack, a woman facing trial for conspiring to murder her mother in Indonesia, has lost custody over her child. Mack served prison time in Indonesia for helping her boyfriend kill Sheila von-Weise-Mack, of Oak Park, and hiding her body into a suitcase. Mack is now in custody in the U.S. Mack had […]
Chicago Cop Arrested at Training Academy, Charged With Pulling Gun on Neighbor
A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department’s training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year. Raekwon Livingston, a 24-year-old probationary officer, was taken into custody at the police academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd. on the Near West Side. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police spokesperson and an alert from the department.
