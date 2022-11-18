CCRI receives grant to strengthen employer partnership(s) program with Delta Dental and connect learners with opportunity

Read full article on original website
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
DEM, REI Co-op invite Rhode Islanders to #OptOutside on Black Friday
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) along with specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op are encouraging individuals and families to opt for a healthier way to spend Black Friday; one that reconnects them with nature by spending time outdoors. Rhode Island’s natural and public assets, including 8,200 acres of parkland, 400 miles of hiking and biking trails, 25 parks and nature preserves, and eight saltwater beaches offer healthy, stress-free alternatives to crowded Black Friday shopping. From hiking, biking, fishing, and more, there are many ways to enjoy time outdoors.
Letter – School Building Committee Chairs: We will not let you down!
These are exciting times for Newport Public Schools as we move forward with our school building projects and start to see the efforts of so many coming to fruition. The Pell Elementary School addition is complete and beautiful. Students and staff are already enjoying this amazing building a full year ahead of time. The School Building Committee (SBC) fast-tracked this project to ensure all classrooms were in use for the 2022-2023 school year with plenty of rooms including art and music rooms. We’ve received rave reviews on the new addition, traffic pattern, revised parent drop-off system and drainage improvements. The new Welcome Center is magnificent and is already making a positive impact on how students and families visit our school. We want to thank the van Beuren Charitable Foundation for their support in helping us make this vision a reality. Thank you!
Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Rhode Island using data from the Fish & Wildlife Service. Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2021 hunting harvest in Rhode Island. You may also like: Colleges with the best ROI in Rhode Island.
Places with the fastest-growing home prices in Newport County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the fastest growing home prices in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the dollar change Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from October 2021 to October 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Charts for each place show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.
Rhode Island Board of Elections completes General Election 2022 recounts
The Rhode Island Board of Elections announced on Friday that it has completed recounts in five General Election 2022 races. No outcomes were changed as a result of recount results. Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch...
Annual Lucy’s Hearth Designer Wreath Sale will take place at Easton’s Beach on Dec. 4
There’s something meaningful about decorating the front door of your home for the holidays, and even more so when it’s benefitting those in our community without their own place to call home. Volunteers, donors, and businesses from across the state are pitching in to create one-of-a-kind wreaths again...
‘Little Women’ playing at Jamestown Community Theatre Nov. 18-20
I was able to sit in on a tech rehearsal of “Little Women” earlier this week at Jamestown Community Theatre. While the actors worked hard on stage, sound and light technicians were busy adjusting their respective bits of technology. Keri Boisclair, the show’s director, divided her time between the actors and the technicians.
Adult programs coming up at Tiverton Public Library in December
The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in December. Patrons are encouraged to visit https://tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register. All Month Long. Tech Help. Tech help is available to anyone who’d like to learn more about their computers and mobile...
Biking and walking on the Pell Bridge?
Visitors to Crossing the Pell, a virtual reality (VR) installation, will have the unique opportunity to traverse the iconic Claiborne Pell Bridge on foot or on bicycle and drink in breathtaking views of Narragansett Bay. The experience is made possible by the visionary work of Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) Interior Architecture students and faculty through a partnership with Bike Newport.
‘Six Picks’ World Cup Edition – Best spots to catch all the action in Newport and beyond
Soccer fans rejoice! The World Cup has finally arrived and games will be airing through the finals on December 18. You may have heard that you won’t be able to buy a beer at the matches in Qatar, however, many local bars, breweries, and restaurants will be open for the games which begin as early as 5AM EST daily. Here are a few places to view the games – we’ll be adding to this list as the tournament continues.
Scenic three-acre estate in Little Compton lists for $1.7 million
Set upon a beautiful three acres of land with distant views of the Sakonnet River, this custom four-bedroom home at 31 Patten Drive in Little Compton has been recently renovated to include all modern amenities. Tucked away on a private laneway off of West Main Road, the home showcases an open floor plan with a chef’s kitchen, formal dining room, and two brick fireplaces (one gas and one wood).
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. 19 – 26)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. November 20 – 26, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge: There...
Obituary: Anne Nixon Thayer
Our dear mother, Anne Nixon Thayer, age 96 of Portsmouth, RI passed away on November 16, 2022 at South County Hospital, Wakefield, RI. She was born on August 4, 1926 in Cranston, RI to Richard A. Nixon and Lillian R. Nixon. Anne met her late husband, John O. Thayer, at...
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Nov. 18-20)
Is it me, or does there seem to be more live music than ever before? I’m sensing it’s a sign of the times, as Covid wanes, and folks want to get back out there and socialize. Maybe we just appreciate it more. So it’s tough to just pick six, but here are a few ideas for great music around Rhode this weekend.
Foxwoods Beerfest: Battle of the Brews returns Saturday, Nov. 19
This weekend welcomes the return of the Foxwoods Beerfest, an event featuring numerous national and regional breweries. Several favorites from Rhode Island will be there including Grey Sail, Proclamation, Whalers, and Narragansett. The event runs from 3PM-7PM in the Rainmaker Expo at Foxwoods. More on Beerfest:. On Saturday, November 19,...
