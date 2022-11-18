CCRI receives grant to strengthen employer partnership(s) program with Delta Dental and connect learners with opportunity

These are exciting times for Newport Public Schools as we move forward with our school building projects and start to see the efforts of so many coming to fruition. The Pell Elementary School addition is complete and beautiful. Students and staff are already enjoying this amazing building a full year ahead of time. The School Building Committee (SBC) fast-tracked this project to ensure all classrooms were in use for the 2022-2023 school year with plenty of rooms including art and music rooms. We’ve received rave reviews on the new addition, traffic pattern, revised parent drop-off system and drainage improvements. The new Welcome Center is magnificent and is already making a positive impact on how students and families visit our school. We want to thank the van Beuren Charitable Foundation for their support in helping us make this vision a reality. Thank you!

NEWPORT, RI ・ 13 HOURS AGO