extratv

Johnny Depp & Lawyer Joelle Rich Split (Report)

Two months after romance rumors swirled around Johnny Depp, 59, and his U.K. lawyer Joelle Rich, 37, it looks like things have fizzled!. People magazine confirms they are no longer dating. Rich was recently spotted at a family wedding without Depp in Ibiza. Another source hinted that things were only...
VIRGINIA STATE
SheKnows

Lily-Rose Depp Broke Her Silence on the Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial

Lily-Rose Depp, the 23-year-old daughter of Vanessa Paridis and Johnny Depp, is ready to open up. Talking to Elle as their new cover star, the otherwise ultra-private rising actress gave her two cents about having famous parents, growing up in the industry, and even shared some thoughts about her father’s recent defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE
RadarOnline

Back Together? Johnny Depp & Rumored Girlfriend Joelle Rich Spotted Together In Las Vegas Days After Alleged Split

Johnny Depp and his alleged girlfriend, Joelle Rich, were spotted together again over the weekend just days after rumors swirled suggesting the couple had split, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to the 59-year-old movie star’s sensational love life, Depp and Rich were photographed together in Las Vegas over the weekend after the actor played a show with Jeff Back at the Palms Casino Resort on Friday night.According to Daily Mail, the 37-year-old British lawyer is “crazy” about Depp and flew into Vegas from London to watch the Pirates of the Caribbean star perform.“They took Joelle to the VIP room...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
AOL Corp

Johnny Depp walks in Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' show, his 1st high-profile appearance since trial

Johnny Depp has yet to land a major Hollywood role since his victory in court earlier this year, but he did score a big endorsement in the industry. Rihanna enlisted the Pirates of the Caribbean star to walk in her highly anticipated fashion show Savage X Fenty Vol. 4. The actor's cameo is similar to Cindy Crawford's buzzy appearance in the 2021 Savage X Fenty showcase — just not as controversial.
VIRGINIA STATE
Deadline

Quentin Tarantino On Harvey Weinstein: “I’d Never Heard The Stories That Later Came Out At All”

Quentin Tarantino made nine films with Harvey Weinstein. Looking back, he claims he didn’t get the entire picture of his wrongdoings. On tour promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation, Tarantino told HBO’s Chris Wallace that he heard stories, but not all of them. “I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all,” Tarantino told Wallace. “I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. What I wish I had done was talk to Harvey about it and say, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this.’ To tell you the truth, I chalked it up to a ‘Mad Men’-era version of...
Inquisitr.com

Anne Hathaway Stuns In Sheer Top

Anne Hathaway's latest appearance on The View has everyone talking about her fashion choice and abortion rights advocacy. As several states in the US double down on their anti-abortion laws, The Devil Wears Prada actress proves she won't keep quiet about the things that matter. Hathaway makes a statement with...
The Independent

Magic Mike 3: Channing Tatum gives Salma Hayek a lap dance in final film

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek share some steamy moments in the first trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance.The trailer gives a glimpse of what to expect from the final instalment of the trilogy, showing the stripping protagonist performing a lapdance for the new female lead.The plotline will see Michael “Magic Mike” Lane follow Hayek’s character to London for a new show.Also starring Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, and Christopher Bencomo, the film will hit UK cinemas on 10 February next year.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Vittoria Ceretti says ‘nepo babies’ should ‘appreciate and know’ their privilege following Lily Rose Depp comments

Italian model Vittoria Ceretti has said that actors with famous parents should “appreciate and know” their privilege following Lily Rose Depp’s comments about being called a “nepotism baby”.The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis responded to allegations that she has had an unfair advantage in the film industry because of her parents earlier this week.But Ceretti, who is considered an “industry icon” by Models.com, called on those who have influential parents to “appreciate and know the place you came from”.In a since-deleted Instagram Story, the Vogue cover star wrote: “I get the whole ‘I’m here and I work...
Us Weekly

Stars Who Dated Their Directors: Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, Harry Styles and More

On-set romances don’t only go down between the leads! Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, Harry Styles and more stars have been linked to the director of their respective projects over the years. Williams, for her part, was married to singer-songwriter Phil Elverum when she started working on the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon, which Thomas Kail directed. “It’s […]
