Johnny Depp's controversial cameo in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show is 40 seconds of him strutting in a forest
Johnny Depp appears in Rihanna's latest Savage X Fenty fashion show. In his 40-second appearance, Depp struts in a forest to OutKast's "So Fresh, So Clean." Rihanna has faced criticism for including Depp in her show after his trial against Amber Heard. Johnny Depp's appearance in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty...
Daily Beast
Lily-Rose Depp Finally Speaks Out on Johnny v. Amber Trial: ‘I’m Not Here to Answer for Anybody’
Actress Lily-Rose Depp is defending her silence on the infamous trial between her father, Johnny Depp, and his ex-wife Amber Heard. In the most recent issue of Elle, Lily-Rose, 23, explained why she steered clear of the drama, which provided never-ending tabloid fodder for almost two months this past spring.
Johnny Depp & Lawyer Joelle Rich Split (Report)
Two months after romance rumors swirled around Johnny Depp, 59, and his U.K. lawyer Joelle Rich, 37, it looks like things have fizzled!. People magazine confirms they are no longer dating. Rich was recently spotted at a family wedding without Depp in Ibiza. Another source hinted that things were only...
Lily-Rose Depp Broke Her Silence on the Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial
Lily-Rose Depp, the 23-year-old daughter of Vanessa Paridis and Johnny Depp, is ready to open up. Talking to Elle as their new cover star, the otherwise ultra-private rising actress gave her two cents about having famous parents, growing up in the industry, and even shared some thoughts about her father’s recent defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.
Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?
I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
Back Together? Johnny Depp & Rumored Girlfriend Joelle Rich Spotted Together In Las Vegas Days After Alleged Split
Johnny Depp and his alleged girlfriend, Joelle Rich, were spotted together again over the weekend just days after rumors swirled suggesting the couple had split, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to the 59-year-old movie star’s sensational love life, Depp and Rich were photographed together in Las Vegas over the weekend after the actor played a show with Jeff Back at the Palms Casino Resort on Friday night.According to Daily Mail, the 37-year-old British lawyer is “crazy” about Depp and flew into Vegas from London to watch the Pirates of the Caribbean star perform.“They took Joelle to the VIP room...
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’
Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
Lily-Rose Depp Reveals How Dad Johnny & Her Mom Protected Her From Their Fame As She Grew Up
Lily-Rose Depp admitted that her parents Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis did their best in giving her and her brother Jack as normal of an upbringing as they could. The Idol actress, 23, opened up about how Johnny, 59, and Vanessa, 49, raised her and her brother, 20, in a new interview with Elle published on Wednesday, November 16.
Popculture
Matthew Perry Talks Salma Hayek's Unhelpful Acting Tips After Keanu Reeves Controversy
Matthew Perry is sharing yet another celebrity anecdote in his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing – this time about Salma Hayek. The Friends alum recalled his experience making his first big movie alongside the actress as they co-starred in the 1997 rom-com Fools Rush In.
AOL Corp
Johnny Depp walks in Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' show, his 1st high-profile appearance since trial
Johnny Depp has yet to land a major Hollywood role since his victory in court earlier this year, but he did score a big endorsement in the industry. Rihanna enlisted the Pirates of the Caribbean star to walk in her highly anticipated fashion show Savage X Fenty Vol. 4. The actor's cameo is similar to Cindy Crawford's buzzy appearance in the 2021 Savage X Fenty showcase — just not as controversial.
Johnny Depp ‘no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich’
Johnny Depp is reportedly no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, 59, was said to be going out with the lawyer, who represented him in his libel trial against The Sun in 2018, during his defamation proceedings against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Quentin Tarantino On Harvey Weinstein: “I’d Never Heard The Stories That Later Came Out At All”
Quentin Tarantino made nine films with Harvey Weinstein. Looking back, he claims he didn’t get the entire picture of his wrongdoings. On tour promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation, Tarantino told HBO’s Chris Wallace that he heard stories, but not all of them. “I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all,” Tarantino told Wallace. “I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. What I wish I had done was talk to Harvey about it and say, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this.’ To tell you the truth, I chalked it up to a ‘Mad Men’-era version of...
Anne Hathaway Stuns In Sheer Top
Anne Hathaway's latest appearance on The View has everyone talking about her fashion choice and abortion rights advocacy. As several states in the US double down on their anti-abortion laws, The Devil Wears Prada actress proves she won't keep quiet about the things that matter. Hathaway makes a statement with...
musictimes.com
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde's Encountering Relationship Strain After Former Nanny's Claims?
Harry Styles' dating life seems to be in full swing, despite the drama and scandal surrounding his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. A former nanny who worked for her and her lover Jason Sudeikis recently exposed the 38-year-old actress-turned-director. The nanny made several claims about how she cheated on Jason and how...
Magic Mike 3: Channing Tatum gives Salma Hayek a lap dance in final film
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek share some steamy moments in the first trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance.The trailer gives a glimpse of what to expect from the final instalment of the trilogy, showing the stripping protagonist performing a lapdance for the new female lead.The plotline will see Michael “Magic Mike” Lane follow Hayek’s character to London for a new show.Also starring Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, and Christopher Bencomo, the film will hit UK cinemas on 10 February next year.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Channing Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Trailer
Tatum as Mike Lane is lured to London by a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) for a last dance and love in the likely franchise finale. Channing Tatum returns as “Magic” Mike Lane for a last fling and dance in London in the trailer for Warner Bros.’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance comedy that dropped Tuesday.
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum fall in love in new ‘Magic Mike 3’ trailer
Magic Mike is back, with some new faces and storylines thrown in the mix. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, which is billed as the last part of the succesful trilogy, brings back Channing Tatum in one of the most pivotal roles of his career, adding in a new love interest, played by none other than Salma Hayek.
Vittoria Ceretti says ‘nepo babies’ should ‘appreciate and know’ their privilege following Lily Rose Depp comments
Italian model Vittoria Ceretti has said that actors with famous parents should “appreciate and know” their privilege following Lily Rose Depp’s comments about being called a “nepotism baby”.The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis responded to allegations that she has had an unfair advantage in the film industry because of her parents earlier this week.But Ceretti, who is considered an “industry icon” by Models.com, called on those who have influential parents to “appreciate and know the place you came from”.In a since-deleted Instagram Story, the Vogue cover star wrote: “I get the whole ‘I’m here and I work...
Bret McKenzie review – Flight of the Conchords comic goes beyond funny
Though touring his straight-up rock album Songs Without Jokes, the New Zealand comic can’t help but stray into his customary funny-haha habitat
Stars Who Dated Their Directors: Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, Harry Styles and More
On-set romances don’t only go down between the leads! Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart, Harry Styles and more stars have been linked to the director of their respective projects over the years. Williams, for her part, was married to singer-songwriter Phil Elverum when she started working on the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon, which Thomas Kail directed. “It’s […]
