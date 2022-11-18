“I have always wanted to disrupt the traditional wallpaper industry,” says Julia Bancilhon, the founder of the London-based wallpaper brand Made of Matter. “Virtual and augmented reality [VR and AR] have been my catalysts to drive this change.” The collage artist’s animated wallpaper is among the most eye-catching AR and VR design products gaining traction in high-end residential and product composition. These technologies, still nascent, are powered by cutting-edge software-platform systems—mostly rendered in 3-D—including Blender, Unreal Engine and Photoshop. “AR and VR are starting to change the way that the deep-pocketed buy design pieces for their luxury homes,” says David Azar, the...

16 HOURS AGO