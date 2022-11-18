Read full article on original website
Daversa Partners Welcomes Joe Patalano to Firm’s Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Daversa Partners, the technology industry’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, announced today Joe Patalano as the firm’s newest Partner. Patalano brings a decade of executive headhunting experience to this senior leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005088/en/ Daversa Partners’ partnership expands, welcoming Joe Patalano to its roster. (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
Meet a 26-year-old tech entrepreneur who says starting a company is 'an art and creative process'
Cathy Tie would consider herself an artist. Not the oil paints on canvas type, though. The 26-year-old, Toronto, Canada, native co-founded her first company, Ranomics, at 18. It provides health risk predictions based on people's genetic data and has now raised more than $1 million, according to Crunchbase. She founded her second company, Locke Bio, a "Shopify" for pharmaceutical and other companies selling FDA approved drugs, at 23.
Healthcare Financing Focus Is Shifting to Innovation and Omnichannel Approach
Long known as the top reason for personal bankruptcy, medical debt is being made more manageable by new digital payment tools that allow consumers to afford care without falling behind or needing to forgo treatment for lack of payment options. This is driving greater innovation than ever in healthcare payments,...
TechCrunch
Einride founder on building an underlying business to support future tech goals
Einride founder and CEO Robert Falck told TechCrunch a year ago that he felt a moral obligation to create a greener mode of freight transport after spending years building heavy-duty diesel trucks at Volvo GTO Powertrain. On top of that, he saw the need to eventually automate the role of long-haul trucking.
Why business transformation can’t be separated from sustainability
Businesses of every size are putting sustainability at the top of their must-haves for future success.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To '420-69,' Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?
The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. What Happened: In a play on...
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
Podcast: What Happened In The US And International Cannabis Industries In Q4 2022
The Hoban Minute, a leading cannabis business, law and culture podcast with more than 150 episodes aired on Season 1, has returned for Season 2, presented by Benzinga Cannabis and hosted on PodConX. Episode 157. Bob and Xavier sit down to have a conversation about the state of the US...
JPMorgan Poaches Walmart's Health And Fitness Official For Its Health Venture
Walmart Inc WMT healthcare executive Cheryl Pegus will join JP Morgan Chase & Co's JPM Morgan Health venture as a managing director, aiming to improve employer-sponsored health care. Pegus, a cardiologist with a master's in public health, joined Walmart less than two years ago as executive vice president of health...
thehypemagazine.com
Black Cannabis Magazine Partners with MJBizCon & Cookies To Provide Education and Networking Opportunities That Promote Diversity and Equity While Highlighting Minority Entrepreneurship
Black Cannabis Magazine is thrilled to announce its powerful presence and participation in this year’s MJBizCon. Founded in 2011, the annual conference has grown from a grassroots movement to a professional B2B focused four-day event with 35,000+ attendees and 1400+ vendors. MJBiz, in partnership with Black Cannabis Magazine/BCM, presents...
Launch of SoundHound Dynamic Interaction Marks Groundbreaking New Era for Human-Computer Interaction
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today introduced Dynamic Interaction™, a category-level breakthrough in conversational AI that raises the bar for human-computer interaction by not only recognizing and understanding speech, but also responding and acting in real-time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005459/en/ Dynamic Interaction is a category-level breakthrough in conversational AI (Photo: Business Wire)
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
The 100 power players, activists, and pioneers shaping the future of business, from sustainability to emerging tech to real estate
Finalists include Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia; justice seeker Josh Stein; and real-estate visionary Akilah Watkins.
Cathie Wood Teams Up With This Investment Bank To Offer Ark Invest's ETFs In Canada
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest, this week, announced a deal with Canadian investment manager BMO Capital Markets. What Happened: Ark, based out of St. Petersburg, Florida said it will partner with BMO to offer three of its existing ETFs to investors in Canada. The three Ark ETFs that launched on...
For these business and philanthropic leaders, collaboration to bring meaningful change takes many forms
The pandemic brought about many challenges, but also opportunities for collaborative problem-solving.
Podcast: How Regenerative Cannabis Practices Can Save The World
The Hoban Minute, a leading cannabis business, law and culture podcast with more than 150 episodes aired on Season 1, has returned for Season 2, presented by Benzinga Cannabis and hosted on PodConX. Episode 156: Patrick McCartan. Bob and Xavier speak with Patrick McCartan CEO and Co-Founder of Regennabis. Listed...
Virtual Reality Is Helping Interior Designers Show Clients What Their Finished Work Will Really Look Like
“I have always wanted to disrupt the traditional wallpaper industry,” says Julia Bancilhon, the founder of the London-based wallpaper brand Made of Matter. “Virtual and augmented reality [VR and AR] have been my catalysts to drive this change.” The collage artist’s animated wallpaper is among the most eye-catching AR and VR design products gaining traction in high-end residential and product composition. These technologies, still nascent, are powered by cutting-edge software-platform systems—mostly rendered in 3-D—including Blender, Unreal Engine and Photoshop. “AR and VR are starting to change the way that the deep-pocketed buy design pieces for their luxury homes,” says David Azar, the...
Benzinga
Endurance Warranty Services Introduces eCommerce Platform for Online Quoting and Buying
NORTHBROOK, Ill. (PRWEB) November 18, 2022. For nearly two decades, Endurance has been a nationwide leader in vehicle service contracts, providing breakdown coverage to drivers after their original manufacturer's warranty expires. Now, the company is deepening their commitment to customer convenience with the launch of their new online shopping platform. Drivers looking to protect themselves from the high cost of repairs bills can now purchase auto protection online – without ever picking up the phone.
COP27: Leading Technology Companies Launch “Ethereum Climate Platform” Initiative to Address Ethereum’s Former Proof of Work Carbon Emissions
This afternoon at COP27, the world’s largest gathering on climate action, a group of Web3 companies convened by ConsenSys and Allinfra, joined civil society leaders and the UNFCCC Climate Innovation Hub, to announce the creation of the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP). Its mission is to incentivize and fund the development of real-world projects that will mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and deliver positive environmental and social impact long into the future. Founding members of the Platform launch team include: AAVE, Art Blocks, Celo, CodeGreen.Org, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), ERM, Filecoin Green, Gitcoin, Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), Huobi Global, Laser Digital (Nomura), Microsoft, Polygon, The Climate Collective, UPC Capital Ventures, and W3bcloud, in collaboration with Gold Standard.
Indy Autonomous Challenge Showcases World’s Fastest Autonomous Racecar Powered by Luminar; Announces Long-Term Partnership
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) today at the 2022 LA Auto Show showcased the world’s fastest, and most advanced autonomous racecar equipped with three long-range lidar sensors from Luminar and announced a long-term partnership with the automotive technology company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006108/en/ The world’s fastest and most advanced autonomous racecar, the IAC’s Dallara AV-21, at the 2022 LA Auto Show. (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga
