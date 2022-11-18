ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Daversa Partners Welcomes Joe Patalano to Firm’s Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Daversa Partners, the technology industry’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, announced today Joe Patalano as the firm’s newest Partner. Patalano brings a decade of executive headhunting experience to this senior leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005088/en/ Daversa Partners’ partnership expands, welcoming Joe Patalano to its roster. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK STATE
CNBC

Meet a 26-year-old tech entrepreneur who says starting a company is 'an art and creative process'

Cathy Tie would consider herself an artist. Not the oil paints on canvas type, though. The 26-year-old, Toronto, Canada, native co-founded her first company, Ranomics, at 18. It provides health risk predictions based on people's genetic data and has now raised more than $1 million, according to Crunchbase. She founded her second company, Locke Bio, a "Shopify" for pharmaceutical and other companies selling FDA approved drugs, at 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PYMNTS

Healthcare Financing Focus Is Shifting to Innovation and Omnichannel Approach

Long known as the top reason for personal bankruptcy, medical debt is being made more manageable by new digital payment tools that allow consumers to afford care without falling behind or needing to forgo treatment for lack of payment options. This is driving greater innovation than ever in healthcare payments,...
Benzinga

JPMorgan Poaches Walmart's Health And Fitness Official For Its Health Venture

Walmart Inc WMT healthcare executive Cheryl Pegus will join JP Morgan Chase & Co's JPM Morgan Health venture as a managing director, aiming to improve employer-sponsored health care. Pegus, a cardiologist with a master's in public health, joined Walmart less than two years ago as executive vice president of health...
thehypemagazine.com

Black Cannabis Magazine Partners with MJBizCon & Cookies To Provide Education and Networking Opportunities That Promote Diversity and Equity While Highlighting Minority Entrepreneurship

Black Cannabis Magazine is thrilled to announce its powerful presence and participation in this year’s MJBizCon. Founded in 2011, the annual conference has grown from a grassroots movement to a professional B2B focused four-day event with 35,000+ attendees and 1400+ vendors. MJBiz, in partnership with Black Cannabis Magazine/BCM, presents...
The Associated Press

Launch of SoundHound Dynamic Interaction Marks Groundbreaking New Era for Human-Computer Interaction

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today introduced Dynamic Interaction™, a category-level breakthrough in conversational AI that raises the bar for human-computer interaction by not only recognizing and understanding speech, but also responding and acting in real-time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005459/en/ Dynamic Interaction is a category-level breakthrough in conversational AI (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga

Podcast: How Regenerative Cannabis Practices Can Save The World

The Hoban Minute, a leading cannabis business, law and culture podcast with more than 150 episodes aired on Season 1, has returned for Season 2, presented by Benzinga Cannabis and hosted on PodConX. Episode 156: Patrick McCartan. Bob and Xavier speak with Patrick McCartan CEO and Co-Founder of Regennabis. Listed...
Robb Report

Virtual Reality Is Helping Interior Designers Show Clients What Their Finished Work Will Really Look Like

“I have always wanted to disrupt the traditional wallpaper industry,” says Julia Bancilhon, the founder of the London-based wallpaper brand Made of Matter. “Virtual and augmented reality [VR and AR] have been my catalysts to drive this change.”  The collage artist’s animated wallpaper is among the most eye-catching AR and VR design products gaining traction in high-end residential and product composition. These technologies, still nascent, are powered by cutting-edge software-platform systems—mostly rendered in 3-D—including Blender, Unreal Engine and Photoshop.  “AR and VR are starting to change the way that the deep-pocketed buy design pieces for their luxury homes,” says David Azar, the...
Benzinga

Endurance Warranty Services Introduces eCommerce Platform for Online Quoting and Buying

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (PRWEB) November 18, 2022. For nearly two decades, Endurance has been a nationwide leader in vehicle service contracts, providing breakdown coverage to drivers after their original manufacturer's warranty expires. Now, the company is deepening their commitment to customer convenience with the launch of their new online shopping platform. Drivers looking to protect themselves from the high cost of repairs bills can now purchase auto protection online – without ever picking up the phone.
The Associated Press

COP27: Leading Technology Companies Launch “Ethereum Climate Platform” Initiative to Address Ethereum’s Former Proof of Work Carbon Emissions

This afternoon at COP27, the world’s largest gathering on climate action, a group of Web3 companies convened by ConsenSys and Allinfra, joined civil society leaders and the UNFCCC Climate Innovation Hub, to announce the creation of the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP). Its mission is to incentivize and fund the development of real-world projects that will mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and deliver positive environmental and social impact long into the future. Founding members of the Platform launch team include: AAVE, Art Blocks, Celo, CodeGreen.Org, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), ERM, Filecoin Green, Gitcoin, Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), Huobi Global, Laser Digital (Nomura), Microsoft, Polygon, The Climate Collective, UPC Capital Ventures, and W3bcloud, in collaboration with Gold Standard.
The Associated Press

Indy Autonomous Challenge Showcases World’s Fastest Autonomous Racecar Powered by Luminar; Announces Long-Term Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) today at the 2022 LA Auto Show showcased the world’s fastest, and most advanced autonomous racecar equipped with three long-range lidar sensors from Luminar and announced a long-term partnership with the automotive technology company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006108/en/ The world’s fastest and most advanced autonomous racecar, the IAC’s Dallara AV-21, at the 2022 LA Auto Show. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDIANA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
184K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy