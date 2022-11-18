Froiland trial postponed again

Former professor John Froiland's new trial date will be some time after Jan. 13, when he has his pre-trial conference. This is the case's fourth trial setting. Joe Duhownik | Criminal Justice Editor

Former Purdue professor John Froiland will stand trial on February 14 on charges of battery, confinement, intimidation and more.

Froiland, 48, was arrested on Nov. 10, 2021, after allegedly beating his wife with the wooden leg of a rocking chair in front of his 10-year-old son, whom he locked in a dog cage.

The case gained national attention within days.

Before the arrest, Froiland taught educational psychology classes focused on early education, childhood and adolescence. Other professors, who said they were shocked and upset upon hearing the news, were forced to re-structure the courses to ensure student success and safety.

Froiland's jury trial was originally scheduled for May 10 and was later rescheduled to October and again to December, but with an overloaded circuit court schedule, Judge Sean Persin decided Froiland's case isn't old enough yet and again pushed it back.

Froiland's final pre-trial conference is now set for Jan. 13. Times for the trial and pre-trial conference haven't yet been confirmed.