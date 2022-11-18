ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

City officials searching for winter shelter site; other shelters near capacity

By Melissa Evans
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 2 days ago

Colder weather has arrived and city-run homeless shelters are near capacity, but Long Beach is still looking for a location for its temporary winter shelter that is funded through Los Angeles County.

Neither of the two sites used in the past four years are available, officials said, including the former North Long Beach Library location on Orange Avenue that is slated to be developed into affordable housing. The other site that has been used, an industrial building on Hayes Street in West Long Beach, is being developed into transitional housing for youth.

Deputy City Manager Teresa Chandler said the city is working with a broker for other opportunities and is getting close to securing a space, with the goal of opening by mid-December.

“It’s always a challenge because the shelter is open for a short amount of time,” she said.

The winter shelter is typically run by the nonprofit Volunteers of America and is funded through the Los Angeles Homeless Services Agency, which funds shelters from Nov. 1 through March 31.

Five shelters in the city of Los Angeles and Los Angeles County opened Nov. 1. Last year’s winter shelter in Long Beach opened Dec. 1.

The county this year also launched a new service model , in which they are opening fewer winter shelter sites, and instead offering 142 emergency motel vouchers in the city of Los Angeles and 367 to other cities countywide during periods of inclement weather.

Long Beach isn’t managing those vouchers, but residents here could take advantage of them through the county, Chandler said.

They will be offered only under certain conditions, such as more than an inch of rain predicted in a 24-hour period.

Meanwhile, capacity at the new congregate shelter in North Long Beach, the Atlantic Farms Bridge Housing Community, is at 90%, health department officials said. The city’s Project Homekey hotel site at the former Best Western is 99% full, and a separate motel program, Project Roomkey, has been largely shut down .

Other nonprofit organizations also run shelters and may have beds, including the Long Beach Rescue Mission and Project Achieve run by Catholic Charities of Los Angeles.

Long Beach will try to speed up homeless encampment sweeps before Christmas tree lighting

The post City officials searching for winter shelter site; other shelters near capacity appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Shelters to open in areas where freezing temps are forecast

LOS ANGELES – With freezing temperatures forecast this week for the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and Mount Wilson area, authorities planned to open winter shelters. Temperatures in the low to mid-20s and dipping down into the upper teens were forecast for the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County grants will help small businesses

The Los Angeles Conservancy announced a new grant program available to longtime small businesses within Los Angeles County, to help them better serve their customers and grow their businesses. The Conservancy’s Legacy Business Grant will award 10 $5,000 grants to eligible small businesses within the boundaries of Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
TORRANCE, CA
HeySoCal

Applications open for Long Beach guaranteed income program

The application period opened Friday for Long Beach Pledge, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program designed to provide $500 a month for 12 months to 250 qualifying families with children. Through Jan. 17, 2023, applications will be accepted for single-income earner households below 100% of the federal poverty line...
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

LA County gas prices keep falling

The latest drop comes as the Automobile Club of Southern California is projecting 4.5 million Thanksgiving travelers in the region this week, an all-time record, with 3.9 million of them driving to their destinations. The post LA County gas prices keep falling appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach organizers see opportunity with new progressive City Council majority

This new power on the left could translate into renewed efforts by community organizers to phase out the city's oil production faster, increase protections for the city’s most vulnerable renters and protect or expand guaranteed basic income programs. The post Long Beach organizers see opportunity with new progressive City Council majority  appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
multihousingnews.com

Mercy Housing Breaks Ground on Los Angeles Affordable Project

To minimize costs and project timeline, the developer will use a prefabricated modular design. Mercy Housing California has broken ground on a 63-unit, 41,000-square-foot affordable housing community located at 3552 Whittier Blvd. in Los Angeles. The development is the second of a planned five to be built with funds from the city’s $40 million HHH Innovation Challenge. The fund allows for the community to be constructed under a modular, prefabricated model, which will be added to the on-site foundations. Abode Communities is providing architectural and design services and Suffolk Construction is overseeing the property’s construction, with Factory OS building the apartment interiors. The community is scheduled for completion by August of 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Masks ‘strongly recommended’ as LA County COVID increases

Los Angeles County has continued to report escalating COVID-19 numbers, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098.
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy