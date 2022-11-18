ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Mattel Adventure Park expected to open next to new Valley resort in 2023

By Audrey Jensen, Phoenix Business Journal
Epic Resort Destinations is planning to open the first-ever Mattel Adventure Park next year featuring new rides with famous brands such as Barbie, Masters of the Universe, Hot Wheels, Mattel Games and Thomas & Friends.

The new indoor park, one of the first theme parks to be developed in Arizona in recent years, sits on about nine acres and will include 161,000 square feet of "highly-themed" air-conditioned space, Mattel Adventure Park (Nasdaq: MAT) said.

It will be adjacent to the new VAI Resort hotel and water feature just south of the State Farm Stadium in Glendale's growing sports and entertainment district just west of Phoenix. It will include a Barbie Dream House, mini golf, go-karts, Hot Wheels roller coaster and Thomas & Friends electric train.

Mattel Adventure Park, which is part of Epic Resort Destinations, has also unveiled new details about the firms it's working with to design its exclusive attractions.

