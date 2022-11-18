Read full article on original website
Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. CPD said a 31-year-old woman was driven to an area hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Staff pronounced her deceased. Investigators said the woman had been shot in the 1000 block of Watermark Place. Anyone with information about...
BCSO investigates shooting in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting incident in Burton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a report of gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Colonial Heights. BCSO said no victims were located at the time. However, a short time later, deputies received a report […]
Columbia police investigating fatal shooting of woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a woman is dead after a shooting incident. Officials said she was driven to a local hospital where medical staff pronounced her dead. Investigators are gathering more information to determine what happened.
One woman dead after shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting, according to Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a local hospital on Friday, November 18th. The shooting happened at 1000 Watermark Place, according to police. Officers says a 31-year-old...
17-year-old teen reported missing in Orangeburg has been found
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said that 17-year-old Lloyd Fulton has been found. The teen was reported missing on November 19, last seen with an unknown female at the McDonald's restaurant on Hwy. 301 (John C. Calhoun Drive) around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Fulton was...
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling after report of Columbia mall shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County man alleges he was racially profiled. He says the profiling happened when he was surrounded by deputies on a night when deputies were searching for a criminal suspect. Jereal Williams says security cameras outside his home captured the moment officers and deputies arrived.
Orangeburg crash-scene turns out to be result of mid-day shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man is in the hospital after being shot while someone allegedly attempted to take his vehicle in Orangeburg. Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday in the area of 1175 Boulevard Street. Initially, officers arriving at the scene believed the 62-year-old's wounds were the result of his vehicle striking a tractor-trailer.
SC man charged, accused of shooting someone in the foot during an argument
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A South Carolina man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot someone in the foot during an argument, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say on Nov. 16, Bennie Travis Haynesworth of Cane Savannah Road in Wedgefield, is charged with assault and...
From ill-treatment of animals to assault and battery: Sumter County suspect facing numerous charges
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in Sumter County has led to charges not only related to the incident itself but also several other issues detectives found during their investigation. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Bennie Travis Haynesworth of Wedgefield was arrested on Tuesday in part...
Escaped Clarendon County inmate caught, no injuries reported
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 1:15 p.m.: An escaped Clarendon County inmate has been caught after more than a week on the run. The U.S. Marshals Service says Shaun Wiles has been arrested without incident on Sharon Acres Lane in Lexington County. After an extensive search of...
Cayce man found safe, back with family
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department reports a missing man has been found safe. 49-year-old Charles Russell went missing during the afternoon of Wednesday, November, 16. Ashley Berendzen-Russell, the wife of Charles and an official with Cayce police confirmed to WACH Fox News that Charles is back...
Death investigation underway in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
Victim identified in Old Cherokee Road crash
Lexington County officials have identified a teen who died in a single-vehicle accident late Thursday night. 19-year-old Brier Hudson, of Pelion, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling westbound on Old Cherokee Road when the vehicle left the road and overturned, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office. Hudson was...
Woman killed in South Carolina high-speed crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway […]
Chatham Co. police searching for person of interest in check fraud case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is looking for a person of interest in connection with a recent check fraud case. CCPD says they typically see an uptick in fraud and scams during the holidays. Police say one way to protect yourself from check fraud is by never mailing checks from […]
Overdose deaths spike in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four people died of overdoses in a single day said the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO reported a spike in overdoses in the county, the largest spike was a single 24-hour period where 11 people overdosed between Nov. 10th through the 11th. Four of those people died.
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution
A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina
LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
Estimated $350,000 in damages in house fire in Richland County, 6 people displaced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Six people are displaced after a house fire in Richland County. According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, a massive 2-Alarm fire burned through the roof at a home in northeast Richland County. LOCAL FIRST | SC receives an F for preterm birth rates, March of...
