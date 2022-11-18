ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

WIS-TV

Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. CPD said a 31-year-old woman was driven to an area hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Staff pronounced her deceased. Investigators said the woman had been shot in the 1000 block of Watermark Place. Anyone with information about...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSAV News 3

BCSO investigates shooting in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting incident in Burton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a report of gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Colonial Heights. BCSO said no victims were located at the time. However, a short time later, deputies received a report […]
BURTON, SC
wach.com

Columbia police investigating fatal shooting of woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a woman is dead after a shooting incident. Officials said she was driven to a local hospital where medical staff pronounced her dead. Investigators are gathering more information to determine what happened.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

One woman dead after shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting, according to Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a local hospital on Friday, November 18th. The shooting happened at 1000 Watermark Place, according to police. Officers says a 31-year-old...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg crash-scene turns out to be result of mid-day shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man is in the hospital after being shot while someone allegedly attempted to take his vehicle in Orangeburg. Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday in the area of 1175 Boulevard Street. Initially, officers arriving at the scene believed the 62-year-old's wounds were the result of his vehicle striking a tractor-trailer.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Cayce man found safe, back with family

CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department reports a missing man has been found safe. 49-year-old Charles Russell went missing during the afternoon of Wednesday, November, 16. Ashley Berendzen-Russell, the wife of Charles and an official with Cayce police confirmed to WACH Fox News that Charles is back...
CAYCE, SC
WJBF

Death investigation underway in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Victim identified in Old Cherokee Road crash

Lexington County officials have identified a teen who died in a single-vehicle accident late Thursday night. 19-year-old Brier Hudson, of Pelion, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling westbound on Old Cherokee Road when the vehicle left the road and overturned, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office. Hudson was...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Woman killed in South Carolina high-speed crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Overdose deaths spike in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four people died of overdoses in a single day said the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO reported a spike in overdoses in the county, the largest spike was a single 24-hour period where 11 people overdosed between Nov. 10th through the 11th. Four of those people died.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution

A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina

LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
LAURENS, SC

