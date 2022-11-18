ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

wpde.com

North Carolina man pulls gun over 'lack of sauce' at Wendy's: Police

GASTONIA, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina man has been arrested after pulling a gun at a Wendy's restaurant when he didn't get any sauce with his meal. The Gastonia Police Dept. said they responded around 7:51 p.m. on Nov. 17 to the restaurant located at 1510 E. Franklin Boulevard for a report of a dispute between a customer in a car at the drive-thru window and an employee at Wendy's.
GASTONIA, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Man fatally stabbed, run over at meeting to settle dispute outside Walmart, NC cops say

A man was fatally stabbed and run over outside of a Walmart in North Carolina, officials said. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, officers were called to a Walmart in Marion for reports of a stabbing and found 45-year-old Alfredo Guardian Magana critically injured and lying in the parking lot near the grocery pickup area, the Marion Police Department said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MARION, NC
abcnews4.com

NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Authorities in Marion continue to search for their suspect in a deadly stabbing from over the weekend. Police say Salvador Romero Magana stabbed a man after an altercation in the parking lot of Walmart at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. After the stabbing, police say Magana ran over the 45-year-old victim, killing him. Authorities say the suspect and the victim are believed to be distant relatives.
MARION, NC
WYFF4.com

Woman dead after crash in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was killed while crossing the road in Greenville County. Troopers say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on White Horse Road near Saluda Lake Drive. They say a car was traveling south on White Horse Road when it...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 18th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, November 18th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wspa.com

Alex Murdaugh files alibi for night of wife, son's murders

Alex Murdaugh files alibi for night of wife, son’s …. Alex Murdaugh files alibi for night of wife, son's murders. Greenville accepting canned food for parking ticket …. Beginning on Monday, Greenville Parking Services says 10 cans of food will be equivalent to $15 off any parking citation given out by the city.
GREENVILLE, SC

