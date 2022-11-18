WLOS — Authorities in Marion continue to search for their suspect in a deadly stabbing from over the weekend. Police say Salvador Romero Magana stabbed a man after an altercation in the parking lot of Walmart at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. After the stabbing, police say Magana ran over the 45-year-old victim, killing him. Authorities say the suspect and the victim are believed to be distant relatives.

MARION, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO