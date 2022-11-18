Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing elderly woman in Greenville Co.
TRAVLERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. The Sheriff’s Office said 74-year-old Zandra King was last seen wearing a white bath robe on Nov. 1 at Hwy. 414 driving a white 2007 KIA Sorento with the license number #TUE195.
wpde.com
North Carolina man pulls gun over 'lack of sauce' at Wendy's: Police
GASTONIA, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina man has been arrested after pulling a gun at a Wendy's restaurant when he didn't get any sauce with his meal. The Gastonia Police Dept. said they responded around 7:51 p.m. on Nov. 17 to the restaurant located at 1510 E. Franklin Boulevard for a report of a dispute between a customer in a car at the drive-thru window and an employee at Wendy's.
WLTX.com
74-year-old woman missing since Nov. 1 found safe, deputies say
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — Deputies say a 74-year-old woman in Greenville County has been found and is safe. According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the woman hadn't been seen since Nov. 1 when she was on Hwy. 414 in Traveler's Rest. Investigators were particularly concerned since the woman...
Raleigh News & Observer
Man fatally stabbed, run over at meeting to settle dispute outside Walmart, NC cops say
A man was fatally stabbed and run over outside of a Walmart in North Carolina, officials said. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, officers were called to a Walmart in Marion for reports of a stabbing and found 45-year-old Alfredo Guardian Magana critically injured and lying in the parking lot near the grocery pickup area, the Marion Police Department said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
abcnews4.com
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Coroner’s Office investigates two pedestrian fatalities
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating two pedestrian fatalities near the White Horse Rd. area that appear to be unrelated. The Coroner’s Office says two people were hit by two separate vehicles. South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website says the incidents happened...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Authorities in Marion continue to search for their suspect in a deadly stabbing from over the weekend. Police say Salvador Romero Magana stabbed a man after an altercation in the parking lot of Walmart at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. After the stabbing, police say Magana ran over the 45-year-old victim, killing him. Authorities say the suspect and the victim are believed to be distant relatives.
WYFF4.com
Man killed in hit-and-run on Greenville County road, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run in Greenville County. Troopers say it happened just after 7 p.m. on White Horse Road and W. Marion Road. They say a pedestrian was crossing White Horse Road when a vehicle hit the pedestrian...
WYFF4.com
Woman dead after crash in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was killed while crossing the road in Greenville County. Troopers say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on White Horse Road near Saluda Lake Drive. They say a car was traveling south on White Horse Road when it...
FOX Carolina
Marion Police: Suspect flees scene after man stabbed, ran over in parking lot
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department says they’re looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed and ran over in a parking lot. Marion Police say they responded to Grandview Shopping center at 1 a.m. on Saturday, in reference to a stabbing. Officers say they...
‘Lack of sauce’ at North Carolina Wendy’s leads to arrest, police say
A 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and possessing a stolen gun.
Missing Greenville Co. girl found
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a girl is missing in Greenville County.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 18th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, November 18th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Two pedestrians killed in separate weekend crashes
Two pedestrians died in separate crashes on the same highway in Greenville County over the weekend. The first crash happened around 7 PM on White Horse Road and West Marion Road, just west of Greenville.
Asheville man sentenced after 2020 shooting of teen
An Asheville man was sentenced on Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened in 2020.
WXII 12
NC mom stabs 5-year-old daughter to death then walks to nearby home and passes out, DA says
The North Carolina woman who investigators say stabbed her 5-year-old daughter to death is headed to prison, according to District Attorney Andrew Murray. Penny Short Hartle, 51, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement, Murray said. Deputies said the stabbing happened on...
wspa.com
Alex Murdaugh files alibi for night of wife, son's murders
Alex Murdaugh files alibi for night of wife, son’s …. Alex Murdaugh files alibi for night of wife, son's murders. Greenville accepting canned food for parking ticket …. Beginning on Monday, Greenville Parking Services says 10 cans of food will be equivalent to $15 off any parking citation given out by the city.
