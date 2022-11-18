ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WHIZ

Suspect arrested after I-90 hit-run crash kills firefighter

CLEVELAND (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash on an Ohio interstate that killed a Cleveland firefighter who had responded to an earlier crash, authorities said. Police in Bratenahl Village in suburban Cleveland said the firefighter was struck at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday while assisting...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Victim identified in Parma homicide investigation

PARMA, Ohio — The name of an alleged homicide victim has been released by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Last week, 3News reported on a body that had been...
PARMA, OH
WKBN

Teen arrested in Warren shooting death on Saturday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — One person has been arrested after a shooting that killed one person in Warren on Saturday night. Warren Police Department announced on its Facebook page Sunday they arrested a 17-year-old after the victim met with him to buy a cell phone. It happened on Colonial...
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead from 2nd Elyria apartment fire, officials say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A second apartment fire in Elyria Sunday left a man dead, according to Chief Joseph Pronesti of the Elyria Fire Department. The fire started at 12:58 p.m. in the 100 block of Brunswick Drive on Nov. 20, according to a department press release. Firefighters found a...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters responded to a deadly apartment fire early Sunday morning. Officers said when they arrived to the apartments at 525 Georgetown Avenue, they found heavy smoke coming from the B building of Sherwood Forest Apartments, and a fire in the top floor apartment. They began...
ELYRIA, OH
WFMJ.com

Victim of Wednesday night shooting in Bazetta Township identified

The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on North Park Avenue Wednesday night. The male victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Nigrin. Nigrin died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of his death is pending further investigation. Just after 5:00 p.m., police...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Police release bodycam footage from aftermath of Summit Mall shooting

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The aftermath of a shooting incident in October at the Summit Mall was all caught on police-issued body cameras, recently obtained by 19 News. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, when a man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to previous reports.
FAIRLAWN, OH

