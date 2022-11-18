Teen confessed to killing 16-year-old girl at Kissimmee apartment, police say Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A 17-year-old boy confessed to fatally stabbing a 16-year-old girl at an apartment complex in Kissimmee early Thursday, explaining that he had decided to kill someone and considered her an “easy target,” according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Police officers arrived at Kensington Apartments on Thursday morning to find Paola Pagan, an Osceola High School student, with multiple stab wounds in the neck. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

The suspect, who the Orlando Sentinel isn’t naming because he is a minor, later confessed to the killing, saying he attacked Paola from behind as she headed toward her bus stop, according to an affidavit released Friday. He then led police to a concrete drain near the Kissimmee Trail where he tossed the small black pocket knife he said he used, the affidavit said.

In an emotional 911 call, Paola’s brother described coming home to find her badly wounded. ”I need an ambulance or something because I just came in the house and she has a hole in her neck and she’s bleeding pretty heavily,” he told a dispatcher.

Asked what had happened, the girl’s family members could only say that they had thought she was on her way to the bus stop to go to school.

”I think someone attacked her from what it looks like,” said her brother, whose name was redacted from the recording. “It looks like a knife wound or something.”

Early in the call, family members said Paola was barely breathing. Midway through the nearly 12-minute call, she stopped. A dispatcher talked them through CPR until rescuers arrived.

Detectives interviewed several of the victim’s friends before arriving at the suspect’s home in the same complex where the victim lived. According to the affidavit, he told police he was once friends with Paola but the two had a falling out two years ago.

When detectives questioned his whereabouts at the time of the murder, he allegedly asked, “How much time would I get for murder?” Police said he also explained that he knew around what time the victim would leave home for school and waited at the bottom of the stairs to attack her.

He considered her an “easy target,” the affidavit said, but told detectives he would have attacked anyone who came down the stairs. Deputy Chief Betty Holland told reporters Friday that the 17-year-old had plans to kill someone when he came across the victim.

The suspect faces a murder charge and is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

“Our detectives have worked tirelessly during the day and throughout the night to bring justice to Paola and her family, and I am proud of their professionalism and dedication to bring this case to a close,” KPD Chief Jeff O’Dell said in a statement.

Osceola County schools spokesperson Dana Schafer said the suspect is not a student in the district this year, and that grief counselors were available at Osceola High on Thursday and Friday for students and staff affected by the killing.

“We ask that everyone keep this student’s family in their thoughts as we all continue to heal from this loss in the upcoming days and weeks ahead,” Schafer said in a statement.

