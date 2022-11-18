Read full article on original website
Lumos: Newlyweds in Social Entrepreneurship
“Lumos was an opportunity to design my own experience,” Alum Eric Taft (Social Entrepreneurship, ‘12) said. His wife, Hilary Hambrick-Taft (Business Administration, ‘13) called it a chance to “choose your own adventure.” The Lumos Travel Award offered these two young adults the opportunity to explore a different culture and engage with local communities in a meaningful way–together.
Student Formation Hosts PULSE Getaway and Student Leadership Advance
119 aspiring student leaders made their way to the Nelson Andrews Leadership Center at Camp Widjiwagan on Nov. 12 for the annual Pulse Getaway & Student Leadership Advance, presented by the Belmont Office of Leadership Development (BOLD). PULSE gives students opportunities to learn and practice the leadership behaviors outlined in...
