Laurel County Man Arrested On Possession Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Austyn Weddle along with Deputy Wes Brown arrested Haley Sizemore age 60 of Ham Holler Rd., Manchester on Friday night November 18, 2022 at approximately 7:47 PM. The arrest occurred off East Laurel Rd., approximately 6 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a shoplifting complaint at Dollar General store.
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Three Heroin Arrests
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Drew Wilson along with Laurel County Constable Robert Smith arrested three men during a traffic stop. While patrolling on Highway 770 near Corbin, police noticed a car with multiple equipment violations and pulled it over at a business parking lot. During the stop one of the occupants, 37-year-old Steven Albert Huff of London, was determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. As the investigation continued, officers found Huff, the driver, 37-year-old Billy Joe Asher of Indiana, and another passenger, 44-year-old Daniel Arthur of London, in possession of suspected heroin in a loaded syringe. They were also found in possession of an empty syringe. Also assisting were Laurel Sheriff’s shift Sgt. Travis Napier and Deputy Skylar McFarland. All three were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sheriff Root said drug arrests will continue in Laurel County.
Law Enforcement in Laurel County Searching for Two Suspects in Theft Case
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in a theft case. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they are looking for suspects connected to a theft that occurred over the weekend northeast of London. Photos captured of the suspects and their vehicle are available for the public to view on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office facebook.
Police said, on Sept. 14, 2021, 39-year-old Kelly was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer on U.S. 25, about 6 miles south of London when she hit two other vehicles.
Arrest made in missing Knox County juvenile case
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) Cureton has been found safe and is home. An arrest was made in this case. More information will be released later today, according to police. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Bethany Cureton...
Oneida man arrested after allegedly shoplifting and fleeing from police
ONEIDA | An Oneida man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a crossbow from Walmart and subsequently fleeing from police. McKinley Moore, 20, of a Paint Rock Road address, has been apprehended and faces several charges in connection with the incident that allegedly occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Single-Vehicle Crash
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Wilson Along with Deputy Skylar McFarland and shift Sgt. Travis Napier arrested Joshua E. Hizer age 28 of Cod Springs Rd., Manchester, KY early Friday morning November 18, 2022 at approximately 5:39 AM. The arrest occurred off Johnson Road, approximately 9 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to investigate a reported injury traffic crash there. While enroute to the scene deputies learned that allegedly a vehicle had struck and partially traveled through a garage at a residence there.
Corbin Woman Is Indicted In Deadly 2021 Crash
A Corbin woman involved in a deadly 2021 crash in Laurel County has been indicted by a grand jury. 39-year-old Danielle M. Kelley was charged with murder and three counts of assault. Police said the crash happened on September 14th, 2021 on U.S. 25 just south of London. 44-year-old Tiffany Smith was killed in the crash. Three others were seriously injured. Kelley’s bond sits at $200,000. She is scheduled to be back in court on December 14th.
Tennessee Man Is Indicted In The Death Of A London Police Officer
A Tennessee man has been indicted by a Laurel County Grand Jury. 36-year-old Casey Preston Byrd was charged with the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock. Byrd was charged with one count of murder, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of driving under the influence. His bond remains at $1 million. Police said, on October 30th, while Byrd was driving a pickup on KY-229, he collided with Officer Medlock’s cruiser. Medlock was pronounced dead at the scene. During a preliminary hearing, Kentucky State Police trooper Steve Walker testified Byrd was going 51 mph in a 35 mph zone. Officials also said Byrd’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. Troopers said Byrd smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes and had trouble walking. Byrd is expected to be back in court on November 28 at 9 a.m.
22 Individuals Arrested Following “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with Sheriff’s detectives, deputies, and our K-9 teams along with collaborative assistance from area law enforcement agencies arrested 22 individuals recently following the ongoing “War on Drugs” that Sheriff Root pledged that his office would continually conduct. While conducting drug investigations during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”, there were a total of 22 persons arrested with charges ranging from Trafficking meth, possession of heroin, possession of meth, possession of hydrocodone, possession of cocaine and drug indictment warrants, probation violation, persistent felony offender, and complaint warrants. all based on Laurel County Sheriff’s Office investigations. Those arrested were identified as:
Albany man sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute meth
An Albany man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison last week, according to Z93 Radio in Monticello. Jeremy Lynch, 42, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in July. In 2019, a hotel room occupied by Lynch was searched by...
Laurel County Law Enforcement Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Two Burglary Suspects
Law enforcement in Laurel County are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects who are speculated to be involved in a burglary case. According to Deputies, the incident recently occurred near London, at a home off Oak Church Road. It’s been reported that Mallory Saylor-Lively and Josh...
One Dead Following Single-Vehicle Accident
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a deadly crash that took place in McCreary County. The incident happened at around 7:00 PM on Saturday, on US 27 North, near KY-3253. According to officials, 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell is said to have been walking along US 27 when he was...
Couple from Tennessee Arrested and Charged with Stealing from Monticello Walmart
A couple from Tennessee are now facing charges after law enforcement responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Monticello Walmart Wednesday. Monticello Police were called after Walmart security witnessed the suspects take a shopping cart of items outside without paying. The couple, 29 year old Caleb Reagan and 20 year old Paige Flowers, fled the Walmart in their vehicle.
Officials Released Identity of Body Found in Clay County
Investigators have identified the body that was found in Clay County last saturday. The body was identified as Heather Byrd. According to deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Byrd had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. She was last seen towards the end of October.
Kentucky officer sued for killing armed man during standoff
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky police officer who fatally shot an armed Black man during a standoff is facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the man's estate. The lawsuit filed Tuesday says Desman LaDuke, 22, was alone in his house, was “struggling with his mental health” and posed no threat to others when Nicholasville Police Officer Joseph Horton shot him with a sniper rifle last month. Authorities, however, have said LaDuke pointed two guns at officers prior to being shot.
Alleged Shoplifter Arrested At Wal-Mart
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that:. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Karen Lynn Moore age 47 of London on Saturday morning November 12, 2022 at approximately 9:54 AM. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject.
Sheriff arrests his mother!
HUNTSVILLE | On Episode 20 of Season 1 of The Andy Griffith Show, Sheriff Andy Taylor returns from a short trip out-of-town to discover that his deputy sheriff, Barney Fife, has spread a dragnet over the entire town. “Like I promised, Sheriff, law and order has been kept in Mayberry...
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
