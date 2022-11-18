ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Take care of your freedom, Zelensky says in address to Irish students

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WG7xL_0jFm3LdM00

Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed third-level students at 20 locations across Ireland via video link, advising them to “take care of your freedom”.

In his address, the Ukrainian president said that the list of sanctions against 52 Irish politicians “don’t really affect anything, it’s more of a propaganda thing”.

He also said that he was grateful to Ireland for its “incredible warmth” in taking in 63,000 Ukrainian refugees since the invasion began, with hundreds of young students attending schools and 500 students attending universities.

He said: “I can tell you, select any time and you know that you and your government and your society have helped Ukraine in many ways. And as you mentioned that no matter your neutral status, you’re absolutely not neutral in your attitude, in your assistance.

“Take care of your freedom. And glory to Ukraine.”

Hundreds of students gathered in an auditorium at The Helix on Dublin City University’s campus, with several asking questions of the president, including how he handles the pressure of leading a country under attack.

When asked if he found that social media was a new battlefield of war, Mr Zelensky said “absolutely”.

He added: “A battlefield that’s full of capabilities and unfortunately, Russia has been using that.

“They’ve spread the disinformation in many African and Asian countries, they have a powerful impact on Israel, on Germany and many other European countries, their TV channels with disinformation until recently worked in the United States and many other countries of the world.

“For the truths to be spread, it’s very difficult. It’s hard to overcome the false information… and it’s a component of this information war.

“We were powerful in the beginning of the war, we realised that we cannot (fight) Russia only with weapons on the battlefield because they have more of those weapons.

“But in the informational domain, we knew that if we would be able to penetrate this wall, to penetrate this informational lies, if we would be able to overcome this, in that case, would be able to unite the whole world and I believe that we did very well.

“This is not over yet, but still we’re hoping (Russian President Vladimir) Putin can hear us and that the information that we have is becoming a weapon and becoming a powerful weapon.”

When asked how he deals with the pressure of leading a country fighting off an invasion, Mr Zelensky said “perfectly normal, it’s not pressure for me”.

“I’m a calm person… Well, not every day surely. My team knows because there’s different days, different moments. That’s frankly speaking.”

He said that as a country and as a people, they had survived “many challenges” in their history.

“Some challenges are 10 years old, some challenges are 100 years old. So we are fighting for independence,” he said.

Preparation for the event has been in the works since the summer, when the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko suggested it to the Irish government.

Addressing the conference, Ms Gerasko said that Russia was attempting “to punish those who openly defend international law, rule of law and democracy, and support Ukraine”.

She added: “As our president mentioned, the recent decision to ban the 52 Irish politicians from entering Russia is yet another demonstration of such blatant conduct.”

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said it was a momentous occasion and an “important and historic day”.

He said: “I think it’s fair to say that this is a moment of history, as President Zelensky takes time to speak to students here in Ireland, the future leaders of this country, to speak to students here in The Helix but also in 20 other locations right across our country today, students listening in to the President of Ukraine at this truly important time in global history.

“When history is written, let it be clear, we stood up and we spoke out, and we supported Ukraine.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ukraine urges civilians to leave liberated areas as cold weather sets in

Ukrainian authorities have started evacuating civilians from the recently-liberated areas of the Kherson region and the neighbouring Mykolaiv province, fearing that damage to infrastructure is too severe for people to endure in the coming winter. Residents of the two southern regions, which have been regularly shelled in the past months...
newschain

Campaigners hope World Cup helps protesters in struggle with Iranian regime

The World Cup could help protesters in their struggle against the Iranian regime’s “bloody crackdown”, according to a campaigner. Iran open their group B campaign versus England against a backdrop of domestic turmoil and have faced calls to be thrown out of the competition. Anti-government protests were...
newschain

Nuclear threat from Iran ‘more advanced than ever before’, James Cleverly warns

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has warned that the threat from Iran’s nuclear programme is “more advanced than ever before”. Addressing an international security conference in Bahrain on Saturday, Mr Cleverly accused the Tehran regime of spreading “bloodshed and destruction” around the world. He warned that...
The Hill

Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing good news’ in fight against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said there would soon be “good news” for Ukraine as heavy fighting with Russia continues in the southern and eastern regions of the country. Zelensky said in an address that Ukrainian forces were holding the line and pushing back against Russian troops...
TheConversationCanada

Belarusians are facing discrimination and blame for Russia's war in Ukraine

In late September 2022, the International Congress of Belarusian Studies was held in Kaunas, Lithuania. After it ended, an attendee’s car broke down. He took it to a garage but the management refused to service a car owned by a Belarusian. Ultimately, it had to be towed back over the border into Belarus. The incident seems minor, but it illustrates how Europeans are linking Belarusians with Russians and partly blame them for the war in Ukraine. There are numerous examples of such discrimination. Rejecting applications Some European universities have refused to accept Belarusian students. Estonian universities have rejected applications from both Russian and Belarusian...
GEORGIA STATE
KEYT

Meloni tells NATO it can count on Italy in Ukraine

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is pledging Italy’s “strong commitment” to NATO and efforts to help liberate Ukraine from Russia’s invasion. Meloni told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a meeting at her office on Thursday that the best way to defend European security was to remain united. Meloni heads Italy’s first far-right-led government since the end of World War II. She has strongly backed Ukraine in the war, even as her two principal coalition allies, former Premier Silvio Berlusconi and League leader Matteo Salvini, have equivocated. Both men have past ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Berlusconi boasted last month that he had reconnected with Putin and the two had exchanged gifts.
WashingtonExaminer

Russia floats dissolution of United Nations over Ukraine reparations resolution

A newly passed resolution demanding Russia pay reparations for the war in Ukraine threatens the existence of the United Nations, according to a top Kremlin official. "It looks like the beginning of the United Nations agony as a key international institution for reconciliation," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who held the presidency for a term, wrote on social media. "The end will be painful for the entire international community. We will do without such a ‘united nations’ organization."
Newsweek

Ukraine's China Problem

In the eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, China has engaged in a diplomatic balancing act of neither condemning the former nor supporting the latter. But Kyiv has been walking a tightrope of its own, tiptoeing around Beijing's red lines while courting China skeptics in the West. President Volodymyr Zelensky...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

A lesson for Ukraine and me on the fog of war

Ukrainian officials must explain why they so adamantly insisted that Russia, and not their own forces, were responsible for Tuesday's missile strike in Poland. That accidental strike killed two Poles and sparked concern over a possible major NATO-Russia escalation to the war in Ukraine. The evidence now suggests Ukrainian air defense forces fired the missile involved.

Comments / 0

Community Policy