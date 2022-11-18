Alongside the all-new Toyota Prius hybrid, the Japanese brand has also introduced a new plug-in hybrid model, once more known as the Prius Prime. It introduces a far prettier design and a new interior, but the advances to the Prius Prime's powertrain are even more impressive than those for the standard hybrid. The new Prius Prime is nearly 100 horsepower up on the old model, and its all-electric range has been boosted by over 50% - both are substantial increases. The 2023 Prius is the first Toyota to wear a new "Beyond Zero" badge, making it obvious that this dapper hatchback is no bit player in Toyota's electrification journey, but a key part of the company's journey to achieving carbon neutrality.

4 DAYS AGO