torquenews.com
The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th
Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
2022 Subaru Crosstrek, Impreza Flop in New Side-Impact Crash Test
IIHSIn a new IIHS side-impact crash test that simulates an impact from a larger vehicle than before, the trio of Subaru compact cars earned a “poor” rating.
Mazda CX-30 Vs. CX-5: The In-Brand Battle Of The Compact SUVs
Mazda typically keeps its model lineup tight, with a vehicle for every significant segment. Compared to brands like Toyota or Hyundai, its lineup looks anemic. Still, there are benefits to not confusing customers and concentrating on doing a few things well rather than spreading the design and engineering teams thin. However, things have changed recently, with Mazda starting to chase the American market.
Guide To The Best Toyota Prius Models And Years
Love it or hate it, you can't deny the importance of the Toyota Prius. It started as an experiment and changed the face of the automotive landscape. Without the Prius, the electric car wouldn't be on the rise, and many of us would be hurting even more from the high price of gas. The Prius is why almost every major manufacturer has electrified models, and hybrid cars will be the best-selling cars for the foreseeable future. Hell, you can thank the Prius for the Ferrari SF90 and Lamborghini's upcoming Aventador replacement.
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Final Teaser Of Next-Gen Chevy Montana Pickup
In recent months, General Motors has been actively showing off various details about the next-gen Chevy Montana in its final phase of development, and has now just revealed the last teaser for the new compact pickup ahead of its official unveiling. The automaker released the third and final teaser image...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Honda Pilot's New Looks Come with a New Price over $40,000
The 2023 Honda Pilot is all new for its fourth generation, bringing a 285-hp 3.5-liter V-6 and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Styling has been updated inside and out, modernizing the cabin while also giving the overall shape of the car a more muscular look. Honda announced pricing for the 2023...
You Won't Believe What One Mercedes Dealer Is Charging For An AMG GT Black Series
A Mercedes dealership in New York is charging nearly $700,000 for a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, representing a "market adjustment" (markup) of $336,840. Sure, this is one of the greatest creations ever to leave Affalterbach. Just 1,700 examples were produced with an eye-watering base price of $325,000, which is a small price to pay for a highly collectible supercar. But would collectors be prepared to pay more than double the original MSRP?
Driven: Is The 2022 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition A Perfect Entry-Level Enthusiast's Car?
When it comes to entry-level enthusiast cars that can comfortably pull double-duty for commuting and loading up with friends at the weekend, the obvious choice is typically a Honda Civic. The Corolla is usually for sensible people that want something with Toyota's relentless efficiency, value, and reputation for reliability. The latest Corolla narrows the gap on the Civic when it comes to driving dynamics and spawned the Apex Edition. Don't think of it as Toyota's answer to the Honda Civic Si, although it does come with a sport-tuned suspension, a sport-tuned (louder) exhaust, Apex wheels, and the choice of a manual transmission with automatic rev-matching technology.
2023 Toyota Prius Prime First Look Review: The Speedy Prius
Alongside the all-new Toyota Prius hybrid, the Japanese brand has also introduced a new plug-in hybrid model, once more known as the Prius Prime. It introduces a far prettier design and a new interior, but the advances to the Prius Prime's powertrain are even more impressive than those for the standard hybrid. The new Prius Prime is nearly 100 horsepower up on the old model, and its all-electric range has been boosted by over 50% - both are substantial increases. The 2023 Prius is the first Toyota to wear a new "Beyond Zero" badge, making it obvious that this dapper hatchback is no bit player in Toyota's electrification journey, but a key part of the company's journey to achieving carbon neutrality.
2023 Jeep Compass Gets New Turbo Four-Cylinder Engine
The Jeep Compass has received steady updates over the last year, from a new Altitude Package to a fully refreshed Compass for 2022. For 2023, Jeep has introduced a totally new engine for the Compass, a turbo-four with 200 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, as well as a host of other updates for the upcoming model year.
Liberty Walk Introduces $20K Widebody Kit For C8 Corvette
Liberty Walk, a tuning company famous for its ultra-wide body kits, tends to specialize in Japanese cars. Still, this year it decided to enter a C8 as one of its SEMA competitors, and it ended up stealing the show. While this particular car is a one-off, you can get a similar kit called the LB-Silhouette.
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
New Mazda Vision Concept Previews MX-5 Miata's Electric Future
Mazda's Japanese language YouTube channel has posted a new video to the platform that appears to give us our first look at an electric replacement for the Mazda MX-5. The half-hour-long video concludes with a segment that is roughly five minutes long, focusing on the diminutive sports car. And in between shots of the various generations of the MX-5 we have enjoyed so far, a couple of brief glimpses of a virtual render are thrown in.
Audi Joins Porsche In Offering Subscription Rental Service
Audi has announced it will follow Porsche into longer-term rentals with its new Audi on-demand service. Audi has rebranded its Silvercar rental service to follow the Porsche subscription model more closely. Like Porsche, which expanded its Porsche Drive service to include electrified offerings, Audi is also doing the same by adding the e-tron Sportback to its rental fleet.
Is the Signature Mazda CX-5 the Best BMW X1 Alternative?
The BMW X1 is great, but options can take the price sky hi. Could the fully-optioned Mazda CX-5 be a better, and cheaper, choice? The post Is the Signature Mazda CX-5 the Best BMW X1 Alternative? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Lexus RX350 Midsize SUV Gets Slick Upgrades From Modellista
Modellista, Toyota's in-house tuner, has revealed a stylish body kit for the new Lexus RX. Unveiled earlier this year, the latest RX is a drastic departure in terms of style. There's no denying it's a looker, but Modellista's various upgrades give the luxury SUV some sporting flair. A front spoiler provides the RX with a more aggressive front end and is matched by the tasteful additions to the rear end.
Abarth 500e Debuts As The Italian Brand's First Electric Hot Hatch
Abarth is entering an all-new era with the introduction of the Abarth 500e. We can't say we're shocked by the announcement, following a few teasers and an apathetic Italian film crew who exposed the entire car a full week before its official launch. At least Abarth managed to keep one secret - you can also have it as a drop-top.
IIHS Urges Automakers To Fit Autonomous Emergency Braking Safety Features To Pickup Trucks
Even though pickup trucks pose a greater risk to other road users in a crash, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has found they're least likely to be equipped with autonomous emergency braking (AEB). Various studies from the organization have shown the feature to be effective, but it seems the feature was only standard on 5% of all registered trucks on American roads in 2021.
Top Speed
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Performance, Price, And Photos
They say the answer is always Miata. For the 2022 model year, that statement still holds its weight. For over 30 years, Mazda has been refining the Miata. Now the MX-5 has become Mazda's brand icon. A true representation of the enjoyment of driving. There has never been more value...
Attractive New Cadillac GT4 SUV Revealed In Leaked Images
Images of the new Cadillac GT4 have leaked via China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, giving us a first glance at this rather attractive crossover. Positioned between the XT4 and XT5 models, the newcomer has a far sleeker roofline than the aforementioned models. According to Car News China, two...
CarBuzz.com
