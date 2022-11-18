If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, and you happened to tune in for Saturday’s game against Illinois, you got quite the scare when Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum was hit in the knee and forced to head straight to the locker room in tears. Fortunately, Corum was able to come out for the second half of the game, but he only carried the ball one time before Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh decided he had seen enough.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO