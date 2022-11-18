Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Detroit King football dominates Mason in Division 3 semifinal 52-17
WESTLAND, Mich. — In the Division 3 state semifinal matchup between Detroit Martin Luther King and Mason, it was all Detroit King Crusaders as they dominated Mason to cruise to a 52-17 win to secure their second-straight state championship appearance at Ford Field. The first half consisted of a ...
College Football Stadium Forced To Close Section After Lack Of Water
The conditions at Spartan Stadium for this Saturday's game between Indiana and Michigan State are less than ideal. Matt Wenzel of MLive announced that Spartan Stadium's east upper deck has been closed due to a lack of water. "Due to a lack of water, the east upper deck of Spartan...
Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell suspended through 2023 after MHSAA investigation
Defending Division 1 champion Belleville will be without head coach Jermain Crowell for the remainder of the state playoffs, as well as all of next season. At least. Van Buren Public Schools superintendent Pete Kudlak earlier this week told the Belleville-Area Independent the district is appealing the initial Michigan High School Athletic Association ruling...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Crowd Photo
The University of Michigan's football team played the final home game of its 2022 season on Saturday. Michigan barely escaped Illinois, winning by a field goal, to remain unbeaten on the year. The Wolverines are now 11-0 heading into "The Game" against Ohio State. The crowd at Saturday afternoon's Michigan...
Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN
Michigan beat Ohio State last year, but was the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes something that is sustainable?. Ohio State had dominated the rivalry in recent years, prior to 2021, but Michigan took control of things at the Big House last year. However, some excuses have been made for the...
Detroit News
'Boy, what a game': Oakland turns away EMU, Emoni Bates in OT thriller
Rochester — Trey Townsend has had his fair share of growing pains at Oakland, particularly late in games. But when his number was called over and over and over again Saturday afternoon at the O'Rena, Townsend, the redshirt sophomore from Oxford, delivered over and over and over again as Oakland squeaked out a thrilling, 92-90 overtime victory over Eastern Michigan and Emoni Bates.
4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
Overheard outside Michigan’s locker room: Overcoming adversity and on to OSU
ANN ARBOR – For the first time all season, Michigan’s football team trailed in the fourth quarter Saturday against Illinois. But when the clock hit zero, the Wolverines returned to their home locker room for the final time in 2022 with a 19-17 win. A game-winning field goal...
MLive.com
Frankie Collins had Michigan game marked on calendar, relished win over former team
NEW YORK -- Michigan scored and the crowd roared, urging the Wolverines to get back in the game, which was unraveling just 12 minutes in. Now Michigan needed a stop. Instead, Arizona State’s Frankie Collins drove left before reaching the baseline, kept his dribble, and shoveled an underhanded, off-hand pass to a teammate for a corner 3 attempt. Collins raised his arm in celebration before the shot was even released, jogging back on defense with confidence.
Yardbarker
Michigan Stadium tunnel issues cause delay during Wolverines-Illini game
In what seems to be a weekly occurrence, there was another problem with the locker room tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. The second half of Saturday's game between the Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini had to be delayed a couple of months due to a "log jam" issue in the tunnel as both teams were attempting to return to the field.
ESPN, FOX’s pregame shows headed to Columbus for Michigan-Ohio State showdown
Michigan and Ohio State are both 11-0 heading into their annual showdown for the first time since 2006, and the two most popular college football pregame shows will be in Columbus for it. ESPN’s College GameDay and FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will set up shop on Ohio State’s campus for...
Detroit News
Michigan's Blake Corum, his knee 'good,' once again helping families at Thanksgiving
Ypsilanti — Less than 24 hours after Michigan running back Blake Corum was injured on a run before halftime of the Wolverines’ final home game against Illinois, he was out donating Thanksgiving turkey meals for a second straight year. Corum, who leads the nation with 19 touchdowns scored,...
Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL
Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
Detroit News
Belleville on cusp of repeat with 29-28 OT win over Cass Tech in state semifinal
Novi —Belleville interim coach Dejaun Rogers wasn’t going to play for another overtime and he knew exactly who he would trust with the ball to end the game: Star sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood. In overtime against Detroit Cass Tech in a Division 1 state semifinal, Underwood had just...
Watch Dan Campbell tell Lions ‘now you’re figuring it out’ after impressive win
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions talked about how they were one play away and so close to winning some games through the first seven games of the season. But now, the Lions have won three straight, and those words from the second-year head coach are reigning supreme. The Lions...
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum tweets first message since suffering knee injury vs. Illinois
If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, and you happened to tune in for Saturday’s game against Illinois, you got quite the scare when Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum was hit in the knee and forced to head straight to the locker room in tears. Fortunately, Corum was able to come out for the second half of the game, but he only carried the ball one time before Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh decided he had seen enough.
Chelsea, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Napoleon High School football team will have a game with Lumen Christi Catholic High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Juwan Howard and Michigan Suddenly Conflicted About Unwritten Rules
Michigan Man upset with younger Michigan Men over bad job losing.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois
Michigan revealed its uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois on Twitter Friday afternoon. The Wolverines are bringing back the classics for their final home game of the season, pulling out the blue jerseys and maize pants. The classic look for the Wolverines returns after they have worn blue...
How to watch Michigan vs. Illinois (11/19/22): Free live stream, kickoff time, channel
No. 3 Michigan hosts Illinois at noon Saturday in its final home game of the season. A Big Ten East first-place finish will be on the line next week at Ohio State, but the Wolverines will look to keep their undefeated season alive and pad their College Football Playoff resume Saturday against a Fighting Illini team that features the nation’s top rusher in Chase Brown.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 1