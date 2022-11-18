ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell suspended through 2023 after MHSAA investigation

Defending Division 1 champion Belleville will be without head coach Jermain Crowell for the remainder of the state playoffs, as well as all of next season. At least. Van Buren Public Schools superintendent Pete Kudlak earlier this week told the Belleville-Area Independent the district is appealing the initial Michigan High School Athletic Association ruling...
BELLEVILLE, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Crowd Photo

The University of Michigan's football team played the final home game of its 2022 season on Saturday. Michigan barely escaped Illinois, winning by a field goal, to remain unbeaten on the year. The Wolverines are now 11-0 heading into "The Game" against Ohio State. The crowd at Saturday afternoon's Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN

Michigan beat Ohio State last year, but was the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes something that is sustainable?. Ohio State had dominated the rivalry in recent years, prior to 2021, but Michigan took control of things at the Big House last year. However, some excuses have been made for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

'Boy, what a game': Oakland turns away EMU, Emoni Bates in OT thriller

Rochester — Trey Townsend has had his fair share of growing pains at Oakland, particularly late in games. But when his number was called over and over and over again Saturday afternoon at the O'Rena, Townsend, the redshirt sophomore from Oxford, delivered over and over and over again as Oakland squeaked out a thrilling, 92-90 overtime victory over Eastern Michigan and Emoni Bates.
ROCHESTER, MI
WLNS

4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Frankie Collins had Michigan game marked on calendar, relished win over former team

NEW YORK -- Michigan scored and the crowd roared, urging the Wolverines to get back in the game, which was unraveling just 12 minutes in. Now Michigan needed a stop. Instead, Arizona State’s Frankie Collins drove left before reaching the baseline, kept his dribble, and shoveled an underhanded, off-hand pass to a teammate for a corner 3 attempt. Collins raised his arm in celebration before the shot was even released, jogging back on defense with confidence.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Michigan Stadium tunnel issues cause delay during Wolverines-Illini game

In what seems to be a weekly occurrence, there was another problem with the locker room tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. The second half of Saturday's game between the Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini had to be delayed a couple of months due to a "log jam" issue in the tunnel as both teams were attempting to return to the field.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL

Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Blake Corum tweets first message since suffering knee injury vs. Illinois

If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, and you happened to tune in for Saturday’s game against Illinois, you got quite the scare when Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum was hit in the knee and forced to head straight to the locker room in tears. Fortunately, Corum was able to come out for the second half of the game, but he only carried the ball one time before Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh decided he had seen enough.
ANN ARBOR, MI
High School Football PRO

Chelsea, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Napoleon High School football team will have a game with Lumen Christi Catholic High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.
CHELSEA, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois

Michigan revealed its uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois on Twitter Friday afternoon. The Wolverines are bringing back the classics for their final home game of the season, pulling out the blue jerseys and maize pants. The classic look for the Wolverines returns after they have worn blue...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

How to watch Michigan vs. Illinois (11/19/22): Free live stream, kickoff time, channel

No. 3 Michigan hosts Illinois at noon Saturday in its final home game of the season. A Big Ten East first-place finish will be on the line next week at Ohio State, but the Wolverines will look to keep their undefeated season alive and pad their College Football Playoff resume Saturday against a Fighting Illini team that features the nation’s top rusher in Chase Brown.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
