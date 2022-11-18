ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders expected to start in Bedlam

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is expected to make his first start in three weeks when the Cowboys face Bedlam rival Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday after he had "his most extensive and best week in practice," while preparing for the Sooners, according to Dave Hunziker on the Cowboy Sports Network.
STILLWATER, OK
FOX Sports

College football Week 12 top plays: TCU-Baylor, Illinois-Michigan in action

Week 12 of the college football season features several exciting matchups, and we've got you covered from start to finish for all the big games underway Saturday. A pair of playoff hopefuls kick off the slate by trying to fend off solid unranked opponents. No. 4 TCU travels to Baylor while aiming to stay unbeaten. In the Big Ten, No. 3 Michigan tries to keep its focus on Illinois on Saturday before taking on its big rival next week.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Injury Report: Updates for Oklahoma State ahead of Bedlam

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma State football actually made it through a game without adding any names to the injury report last week, which is something that has not happened often — if at all — for the Pokes this season. However, the Cowboys are still going to be shorthanded in some areas as they prepare to face Bedlam rival Oklahoma this Saturday night.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Podcast: Sooners hosting SEVEN 5-stars across three classes on Bedlam weekend | Can OU win/stop Pokes? | MORE

Oklahoma is hosting SEVEN five-star targets in multiple classes, with four coming in for 2023 (two are OU commits), one in 2024 (David Stone), and two in 2025 (LB Noah Mikhail and CB Deyjhon Pettaway). What do the Sooners need to do to make sure this weekend goes off as it should, and how many commits come out of the HUGE visit weekend come NSD in December? How many 2024 visitors this week do Brandon and Parker feel will happen out of the visitors this weekend and more!
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy