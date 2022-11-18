Read full article on original website
WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel OSU Postgame
Watch Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel meet the press after OU's 28-13 victory over Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders expected to start in Bedlam
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is expected to make his first start in three weeks when the Cowboys face Bedlam rival Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday after he had "his most extensive and best week in practice," while preparing for the Sooners, according to Dave Hunziker on the Cowboy Sports Network.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 28-13 loss in Bedlam
NORMAN, Okla. — For Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, it was obvious that the four interceptions thrown by quarterback Spencer Sanders were the difference in a 28-13 Bedlam loss on Saturday. The Cowboys (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) fell behind to rival Oklahoma by four touchdowns in the first quarter before closing the gap in the final three periods.
FOX Sports
College football Week 12 top plays: TCU-Baylor, Illinois-Michigan in action
Week 12 of the college football season features several exciting matchups, and we've got you covered from start to finish for all the big games underway Saturday. A pair of playoff hopefuls kick off the slate by trying to fend off solid unranked opponents. No. 4 TCU travels to Baylor while aiming to stay unbeaten. In the Big Ten, No. 3 Michigan tries to keep its focus on Illinois on Saturday before taking on its big rival next week.
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State blows double-digit lead in 60-56 overtime loss to UCF
Oklahoma State basketball let another late-game collapse get in the way of should have been a comfortable victory in the opening action of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in Nassau, Bahamas, on Friday. The Cowboys (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) lost in overtime to UCF, 60-56. Here is a quick recap of the game with highlights, scores and stats:
WATCH: Oklahoma LB David Ugwoegbu OSU Postgame
Watch Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu meet the press after OU's 28-13 victory over Oklahoma State.
Injury Report: Updates for Oklahoma State ahead of Bedlam
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma State football actually made it through a game without adding any names to the injury report last week, which is something that has not happened often — if at all — for the Pokes this season. However, the Cowboys are still going to be shorthanded in some areas as they prepare to face Bedlam rival Oklahoma this Saturday night.
Podcast: Sooners hosting SEVEN 5-stars across three classes on Bedlam weekend | Can OU win/stop Pokes? | MORE
Oklahoma is hosting SEVEN five-star targets in multiple classes, with four coming in for 2023 (two are OU commits), one in 2024 (David Stone), and two in 2025 (LB Noah Mikhail and CB Deyjhon Pettaway). What do the Sooners need to do to make sure this weekend goes off as it should, and how many commits come out of the HUGE visit weekend come NSD in December? How many 2024 visitors this week do Brandon and Parker feel will happen out of the visitors this weekend and more!
Late rejection helps Oklahoma edge South Alabama
Grant Sherfield recorded 17 points and eight assists and Jacob Groves made a stellar late-game blocked shot to help Oklahoma
