wrestleview.com

Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History

Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
bodyslam.net

Jade Cargill Is Willing To Whoop Bow Wow’s Ass

If Tony Khan allows it, Jade Cargill will whoop Bow Wow’s ass. Rap star Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have been going back and forth on social media for some time. It all started with Bow Wow wanting to take Jade out on a date, but after she denied, the two began to throw jabs back and forth. Now, Jade wouldn’t mind a match with him. Recently, Cargill sat down with The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM where Jade discussed her back and forth with Bow Wow and stated that him saying he wanted to take her out to dinner was disrespectful.
ringsidenews.com

Jim Ross Takes Dig At All Out Brawl During AEW Full Gear

All Out 2022 will forever be remembered for the chaos the ensued backstage after the pay-per-view event. CM Punk went on a scathing rant against Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite and found himself in a comprising position as a result of his outburst. Tonight, AEW once again referenced the All Out brawl.
itrwrestling.com

John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star

Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
ringsidenews.com

Raquel Rodriguez Is Totally Fine With WWE Changing Her Name

Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to be a dominant and powerful prospect when it comes to stepping inside the squared circle. Her excellent run back in NXT and slowly rising up the ranks on SmackDown has made her a force to be reckoned with. However, Raquel has undergone a lot of name changes in the WWE, and she has decided to speak about it.
Fightful

MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022

MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
wrestleview.com

Major Title Change And Heel Turn At AEW Full Gear

MJF is the new AEW World Champion. MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear on Saturday, with help from William Regal. Below is an excerpt from Chris Gerics recap of how it all went down. Moxley stalks MJF as MJF is just dead weight in the ring now; Mox taunts...
wrestlinginc.com

Randy Orton Pays Tribute To 'The OG Head Of The Table'

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and stands atop of WWE as the "Head of the Table"; however, Reigns is not the first member of his family to find success in the company. Prior to The Usos, Reigns, and Solo Sikoa taking charge in WWE, many members of the family have found success such as The Rock, Rikishi, and Yokozuna. One successful member of their family that wrestled just a few years prior to the debut of The Usos and Roman Reigns was the "Samoan Bulldozer," Umaga.
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Comments On Miro And Andrade's AEW Status

Since returning to action in the summer of 2022, Miro has only had four matches in AEW, which recently led to him calling out the company for his lack of television time. Andrade El Idolo, meanwhile, was reportedly suspended by the company following a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Following...
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Rumors About CM Punk And Colt Cabana

Following the disastrous AEW All Out post-show media scrum where CM Punk went on a scorched earth tour, ripping many in the company including his former friend Colt Cabana, AEW hosted another scrum following tonight's Full Gear pay-per-view. Their return to the scrum saw the company's owner Tony Khan address...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Tony Khan Talks Potentially Stripping Thunder Rosa Of AEW Women’s World Title

Since defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage match on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16, Thunder Rosa has held the AEW Women’s World Championship. A back injury left her inactive, forcing AEW to alter its plans. Rosa was not...
ComicBook

Watch The Elite Make Their Grand AEW Returns at Full Gear

The Elite would have their celebration cut short after winning the AEW World Trios Championships at All Out, as they were suspended along with CM Punk and Ace Steel after a brawl occurred backstage during the media scrum. Over the past two weeks though fans have seen several videos teasing their return, and they would make that grand return at tonight's AEW Full Gear. The entrance was just as epic as you probably expected, and you can watch the full thing in the video below.
KANSAS STATE
Fightful

Toni Storm: We Want To Push Our Division Above And Beyond; To Do That We Need Everyone’s Support

Toni Storm wants to keep pushing the AEW women's division to greater heights. Fans around the world of wrestling have been pushing for nearly every company to incorporate more women into their weekly programming ever since the WWE Women's Revolution began to take shape back in 2014. This had to led to plenty of achievements for women in wrestling, as they have got to chance to main event many pay-per-views and weekly television shows in recent years.
Fightful

Fightful

