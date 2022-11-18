Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands and Greek ShowNOLA ChicGrambling, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com
Cuban-born Baton Rouge resident wins first Latin Grammy at 95
BATON ROUGE - At 95 years old, Cuban-born musician Angela Alvarez won her first Latin Grammy for best new artist. Alvarez put out her debut self-titled album in 2021 that accompanied a feature-length documentary produced by her grandson Carlos Alvarez. Angela Alvarez grew up in Cuba and escaped to the...
brproud.com
Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
theadvocate.com
He was convicted of stealing a book bag and tennis shoes. Louisiana law got him life in Angola.
A book bag and a pair of tennis shoes snatched from the back of a pickup truck after a Scotlandville High football game earned Joe “Willie” Washington life behind bars with no parole. The 68-year-old former track star and prostate cancer survivor has spent the past decade in...
theadvocate.com
'The Chosen': Baton Rouge woman answers call to be among 'the 5,000' for Texas filming
Although even those who know Rose Burnside likely won't be able to pick her out when watching "The Chosen," she calls its filming one of the most beautiful experiences of her life. The Baton Rouge retiree, 56, was among the thousands, many from Louisiana, who made a pilgrimage to Midlothian,...
brproud.com
Premiere of movie filmed at Cajun Village and Coffee House happening soon
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – A movie that filmed in Ascension Parish is set to debut in less than a week. On Thursday, November 24, ‘My Southern Family Christmas’ is going to air on the Hallmark Channel. Some of the movie was filmed at The Cajun Village and...
brproud.com
1 dead after shooting near Choctaw Drive Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting near Choctaw Drive Sunday has left one person dead, according to officials. Mike Chustz with the East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services confirmed that one person was killed. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 1 p.m. This is a developing...
brproud.com
Here’s where Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will give out food days before Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank (GBR Food Bank) will hold three mobile food distributions before Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 24. All weekday distributions require registration, photo identification, and proof of residency. Clients can register at the site. GBR Food Bank will hold a...
theadvocate.com
New hires at Baker Donelson, new medical director at Baton Rouge General
-- Tara Emery was inducted as vice president of the Child Care Association of Louisiana. Emery is the owner & director of two locations of London Bridge Early Learning Center in Baton Rouge. She serves on the Early Literacy Commission...
NOLA.com
Raymond Blanco, former coach, dean of students, husband of Gov. Kathleen Blanco, dies at 87
Raymond Blanco, a football coach, dean of students and an irrepressible force of nature who was best known as the First Gentleman of Louisiana when his wife, Kathleen, was governor, died in Lafayette on Saturday, his family confirmed. He was 87 years old and had been in declining health. For...
wbrz.com
BREC touts openings in Fall Break camps
BATON ROUGE - It's not too late. The parks and recreation department in East Baton Rouge Parish wants families to know that they can still register children for next week's Fall Break camps. Programs include multi-day sessions focused on basketball, tennis, nature, horseback riding, space exploration and more. The Baton...
brproud.com
Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'My Southern Family Christmas,' filmed in Ascension Parish, to debut on Hallmark Channel Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
A sneak-peek preview of My Southern Family Christmas, which was filmed in Ascension Parish, is available on the Hallmark Channel website ahead of its Nov. 24 debut at 7 p.m. Even in a brief clip from the movie, the Town of Sorrento gets a shout-out in one of the character's lines. The site also includes a short trailer.
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
brproud.com
Local community leaders provide free turkeys this Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local community leaders are stepping up to the plate, tackling the challenges of high inflation, but want to support the community. The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Louisiana State Police department of public safety, and the Mirror of Grace outreach were providing free turkey giveaways on Saturday.
Driver and vehicle pulled from water in West Baton Rouge Parish
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled a vehicle and driver from a waterway on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19. According to authorities, the rescue happened on the Intracoastal Waterway near Morley Marina. Authorities said that crews hooked...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Police chase from White Castle, Ascension Parish ends in Baton Rouge
Louisiana State Police and area law enforcement pursued a truck through multiple parishes the afternoon of Nov. 18. A witness in Donaldsonville said the truck nearly caused a wreck at the intersection of W. 10th St. and Hwy. 1 South. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen joining the chase as the truck headed through the city toward the Sunshine Bridge. The truck was seen speeding down Hwy. 1 from the White Castle area of Iberville Parish.
Lake Charles American Press
Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game
Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
brproud.com
Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. hands out over 200 Turkeys
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge Metro Council member, Cleve Dunn Jr. handed out over 200 turkeys for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Dunn handed out 100 turkeys in District 6 of East Baton Rouge, and another 100 in Chauna Banks’ District 2. Dunn and his team...
