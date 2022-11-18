Read full article on original website
Well-known Victory Christian Center pastor dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pastor Robyn Gool, a prominent minister at Charlotte's Victory Christian Center, died Friday evening, the church announced via its Facebook page on Saturday. Gool founded Victory Christian Center in 1979. The family is requesting that there be no visitations at this time. The post included the...
Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the push continues for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, her family, friends and the Charlotte community remembered her life Saturday. Funeral services were held inside a packed Macedonia Baptist Church. The 25-year-old Charlotte-native grew up in the church. “It make you just wanna...
Charlotte couple featured in painting after getting engaged at the Goodyear House
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When Emma Kenney left work to meet Mike Hanson for dinner at the Goodyear House in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood in October, she had a feeling something was up. He told her what he'd be wearing, which was out of character for him. She figured a proposal might be coming.
‘Our wife earned her wings’: Charlotte woman dies after battle with brain cancer
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman’s battle with brain cancer has ended. Roslyn Singleton captured the hearts of millions through social media videos of her husband, Ray, singing to her. Her family told Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown she died Tuesday. In the fullness of her light, Roslyn Singleton...
'They're just taking money directly from our cause' | Charlotte nonprofit warns of fake online merchandise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It looks like clothing for a good cause: bird-themed shirts bearing the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue name, but Jennifer Gordon, executive director of the rescue, said the merchandise she is finding in questionable online pop-up shops is much more menacing because it's not authentic. "I was so...
'We never thought anything like this would happen to a child' | Charlotte family fights to bring orphaned niece to live with them from London
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is facing a heartbreaking and unthinkable situation. The couple is trying to bring their British niece to live with them after she lost both of her parents from separate illnesses. But because she’s 16, the U.S. won’t allow it, leaving the orphaned teen...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Community Mourns The Loss Of Prominent Charlotte Pastor
CHARLOTTE — The community is mourning the loss of a prominent Charlotte minister. Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday. Gool and his wife founded Victory Christian Center Church back in the 1980s. He served as pastor and influential leader in the Charlotte community for decades. His church announced his passing...
How to donate to family of the slain UVA football player from Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Mothers of Murdered Offspring held a vigil Friday afternoon in Charlotte on the Johnson C. Smith's University campus for the victims of the deadly mass shooting at the University of Virginia. Devin Chandler, one of the three young men killed, was a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools graduate of...
Founder of Charlotte's Victory Christian Center dies
Robyn Gool, the founding minister of Victory Christian Center in Charlotte, died this week. The community is mourning his loss.
Mooresville charity fighting food insecurity, helping to educate community
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Inside a Mooresville warehouse, what started as a simple soup kitchen in 1987 is now something much bigger. It's now a food bank, a food delivery service and a job training center. Feed NC serves about 150 people daily. On average, 50 new families apply a...
Charlotte woman dies in Mexico while traveling with friends
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nationwide call for justice has been shared through social media posts as more people learn about 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson of Charlotte, North Carolina, who died during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in October. Many posts are using the hashtag #JusticeforShanquella in hopes her story will reach national headlines.
Larry Sprinkle surprises the firefighter who saved him six years ago as the firefighter retires
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six years after the wreck that almost took the life of Larry Sprinkle, he was able to thank the firefighter who saved him on a special day for that firefighter. On May 4, 2016, Sprinkle was driving on I-485 during the late afternoon rush, with traffic...
Charlotte Douglas International Airport about to see its busiest days Thanksgiving week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving travel week is well underway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. From Thursday, November 17 to Monday, November 28, more than 822,000 passengers are expected to travel to, from and through the airport. According to CLT Chief Infrastructure Officer, Jack Christine, that averages about 72,000 daily,...
Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
Caroline's Roost takes center stage on Charlotte Today
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Caroline’s Roost is a band out of Clinton South Carolina! They consist of Andrew Wooten on vocals and rhythm guitar, Taylor Alexander as lead guitar, and Braeden Webb on the drums. They cover a lot of music genres, but generally play country music. They play some of their own songs when they perform, as well as many covers! They plan to come out with their first album as a group coming up in January so keep a look out for that.
Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store
CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
Doctors warn about eating disorders being triggered during the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays can be stressful for many people, but it can be extra hard for people dealing with mental health issues. Doctors say patients with eating disorders can have more anxiety during holidays because of food-focused events. "We take care of persons with eating disorders," Dr....
Homeowners worried after money to help pay their mortgages fails to arrive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Homeowners delinquent on their mortgages are shouldering added stress from continued NC Homeowner Assistance Fund payment delays. The pandemic program, which provides financial help to qualified homeowners, has struggled to deliver payments in a timely fashion. In fact, the process is even slower now than it was six months ago.
Foster Friday: Help Find Domino A Loving Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Domino. Domino is 3 years old and great with kids. He is house-trained and leash-trained. Domino is good with other dogs and calm in the car. To get more information on...
