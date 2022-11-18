ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Well-known Victory Christian Center pastor dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pastor Robyn Gool, a prominent minister at Charlotte's Victory Christian Center, died Friday evening, the church announced via its Facebook page on Saturday. Gool founded Victory Christian Center in 1979. The family is requesting that there be no visitations at this time. The post included the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the push continues for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, her family, friends and the Charlotte community remembered her life Saturday. Funeral services were held inside a packed Macedonia Baptist Church. The 25-year-old Charlotte-native grew up in the church. “It make you just wanna...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Community Mourns The Loss Of Prominent Charlotte Pastor

CHARLOTTE — The community is mourning the loss of a prominent Charlotte minister. Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday. Gool and his wife founded Victory Christian Center Church back in the 1980s. He served as pastor and influential leader in the Charlotte community for decades. His church announced his passing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte woman dies in Mexico while traveling with friends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nationwide call for justice has been shared through social media posts as more people learn about 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson of Charlotte, North Carolina, who died during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in October. Many posts are using the hashtag #JusticeforShanquella in hopes her story will reach national headlines.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Caroline's Roost takes center stage on Charlotte Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Caroline’s Roost is a band out of Clinton South Carolina! They consist of Andrew Wooten on vocals and rhythm guitar, Taylor Alexander as lead guitar, and Braeden Webb on the drums. They cover a lot of music genres, but generally play country music. They play some of their own songs when they perform, as well as many covers! They plan to come out with their first album as a group coming up in January so keep a look out for that.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homeowners worried after money to help pay their mortgages fails to arrive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Homeowners delinquent on their mortgages are shouldering added stress from continued NC Homeowner Assistance Fund payment delays. The pandemic program, which provides financial help to qualified homeowners, has struggled to deliver payments in a timely fashion. In fact, the process is even slower now than it was six months ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Help Find Domino A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Domino. Domino is 3 years old and great with kids. He is house-trained and leash-trained. Domino is good with other dogs and calm in the car. To get more information on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

