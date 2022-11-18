GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Angela Marie Farr, age 36, of Lexington Park, Maryland, yesterday to 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit theft of government property and for theft of government property, in connection with a scheme to obtain fraudulently disability benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) and the Social Security Administration (“SSA”). Judge Xinis also ordered Farr to forfeit an amount equal to the proceeds obtained as a result of the fraud by paying a money judgment of $475,751, and ordered Farr pay restitution in the full amount of the government’s losses, which is at least $1,010,702.

