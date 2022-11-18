Read full article on original website
How Medicare Advantage Scams Seniors | Opinion
Where billions of dollars flow, deceptive actors follow. And nowhere does deception run deeper than how health insurers lure seniors into Medicare Advantage plans—only to leave many retirees struggling to cover their out-of-pocket requirements when their incomes are their lowest.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
New Medicare Drug Benefits to Begin in January
New prescription drug benefits for Medicare beneficiaries — including a cap on insulin costs — passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden as part of the Inflation Reduction Act will begin in phases starting in January 2023, according to an announcement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
wealthinsidermag.com
15 Added Benefits in Medicare Advantage Plans for 2023
For seniors considering switching to a Medicare Advantage plan during the current Medicare open enrollment period — which runs through Dec. 7 — choosing a plan might be tougher than ever. The number of Medicare Advantage plans for 2023 is greater than ever, according to a new analysis...
Raleigh News & Observer
Medicare Advantage? Medicare Disadvantage would be a better name.
Along with leaves changing color and the omnipresence of pumpkin spice comes the avalanche of ads, commercials and telephone calls, entreating us to believe that Medicare Advantage is the best thing since the invention of the Internet. With open enrollment season upon us, it’s critical to examine that claim.
How Medicare beneficiaries were duped by Rx reform
Thanks to the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), premiums for Medicare Part D outpatient drug plans will start to rise over the next few years. The increase will be 6 percent a year, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and private forecasts. To make matters worse, in a...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Yakima Herald Republic
How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member
Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
Can You Be Paid To Be A Caregiver For A Family Member? How Personal Services Contracts Work
As emotionally grueling as the strain can be for someone providing care to a family member, it is often matched by equally burdensome financial stress. For America's 48 million unpaid family...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s Woman Sentenced For Obtaining Over $1 Million In Fraudulent Disability Benefits
GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Angela Marie Farr, age 36, of Lexington Park, Maryland, yesterday to 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit theft of government property and for theft of government property, in connection with a scheme to obtain fraudulently disability benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) and the Social Security Administration (“SSA”). Judge Xinis also ordered Farr to forfeit an amount equal to the proceeds obtained as a result of the fraud by paying a money judgment of $475,751, and ordered Farr pay restitution in the full amount of the government’s losses, which is at least $1,010,702.
What's the Difference Between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plans?
Image by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography from Unsplash. With just a little more than a month of Medicare open enrollment for 2023 remaining before the December 7th deadline, millions of seniors 65 and over are evaluating their current healthcare options. That includes the big decision of whether to choose Original Medicare or go with one of many Medicare Advantage Plans.
Study: Most Medicaid enrollees unprepared for safety net redeterminations
Millions of Medicaid recipients are unaware that states will redetermine their eligibility for the program when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends — and fewer than one third know what other coverage options exist, according to an Urban Institute policy brief. The big picture: Researchers say the onus is...
Hidden audits reveal millions in overcharges by Medicare Advantage plans
Taxpayers footed the bill for care that should have cost far less, according to records released under the Freedom of Information Act. The U.S. government may charge insurers $650 million as a result.
MedicalXpress
When is open enrollment for health insurance 2023? What to know about Medicare, ACA plans
'Tis the season to pick your healthcare plan for the upcoming year. Open enrollment has begun for Medicare, the Affordable Care Act marketplace and many employer-based health insurance plans. Tempting as it may be to put it off, waiting until the last minute is dangerous especially if you're new to navigating health insurance plans.
UnitedHealthcare Partnership Grants AARP Members Access to Hearing Aid Discounts
There is good news for hearing-impaired seniors out there. Thanks to a partnership between UnitedHealthcare and AARP, AARP members can now benefit from AARP Hearing Solutions, a program that makes...
moneytalksnews.com
The Top 5 Reasons Seniors Chose Their Medicare Coverage
Choosing between the two main types of Medicare can be intimidating, and the government doesn’t exactly make the options easy to understand. There has not been much research into how seniors make the call, but a recent survey provides some insight into how Medicare beneficiaries navigate this complex decision. The Commonwealth Fund’s Biennial Health Insurance Survey of more than 1,600 beneficiaries looks into the sort of trade-offs seniors weigh and what choices they ultimately make in deciding between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage.
We're Facing a Massive Nursing Shortage. On Site Childcare Is the Answer | Opinion
Here we go again: It's not even the height of flu season and hospitals are slammed, running out of beds due to the collision of respiratory viruses and a shortage of registered nurses. Per the CDC's data, the tripledemic of flu, RSV and COVID will worsen with winter, and inadequate staffing concerns aren't going anywhere.
NECN
Health Care Staffing Shortages May Be Here to Stay and We'll Need to Adapt, Baker Says
Staffing shortages in health care might be here to stay, and the industry needs to reimagine how it delivers care, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday morning. "There's this giant staffing problem running across the system, but that staffing problem is doing significant damage to the normal process by which the system works," Baker said at a Massachusetts Association of Health Plans conference at the Seaport Hotel. "People really need to think differently about how all the pieces of the system are organized."
MedicalXpress
Homelessness, hospitals and mental health: Study shows impacts and costs
Six years ago, U.S. hospitals officially received the ability to document patients' housing status, including housing instability and homelessness. The new "Z codes" reflect an increasing recognition of the role of housing as one of the key social determinants of health. A new study that harnesses those data reveals vast...
Will the Inflation Reduction Act lower my costs for prescription drugs?
Q. My wife and I used to pay a $0 copay for our satin prescriptions, but when we turned 76, we had to pay a copay. Will this new inflation bill help?. A. No one wants to pay a copay for medicines if they don’t have to. That’s especially...
Hospitals seek more aid to house patients they can't discharge
Health worker shortages are keeping hospitals from discharging patients for post-acute care and prompting pleas to Congress for per diem Medicare payments to cover the longer stays. Why it matters: The requests add to a long list of health industry asks that Congress will have to sort through in the...
