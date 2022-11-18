Read full article on original website
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
How To Watch Paramount Network Without Cable
It’s a big Taylor Sheridan weekend in the streaming world as Tulsa King debuts on Paramount+ and the fifth season of Yellowstone premieres on Paramount Network (but not Paramount+). Season 5 of the Kevin Costner-led western is set to premiere Sunday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET with back-to-back...
Final series of 'the best show on TV' has finally landed on Netflix
Netflix fans are rejoicing after the fourth season of the 'best show on TV' landed on Netflix today. Manifest first launched in 2018 on NBC, telling the story of a group of strangers who all end up on the same flight from Jamaica to New York. When it lands -...
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
‘The Santa Clauses’ With Tim Allen Now Streaming: Here’s How to Watch
Disney + is kicking off the holiday season with the debut of Tim Allen’s new series, The Santa Clauses. The long-lasting Christmas franchise got another installment in the form of a six-episode mini-series that dropped on Nov. 16. Unfortunately, the show isn’t available to binge-watch just yet though. Subscribers can catch the first two episodes now, and the remaining installments will air each Wed. until the finale on Dec. 14.
AdWeek
Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package
Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
‘Yellowstone’ on Hulu Streaming Info: How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 On Hulu
We’re catching up on a lot of TV this weekend. The new season of Megan Ganz and Rob McElhenney’s sensational workplace comedy Mythic Quest just premiered on Apple TV+, Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King is about to debut on Paramount+, and that Love Is Blind Season 3 reunion special isn’t going to watch itself, ya know what I mean? But the big premiere of the weekend is, of course, Yellowstone. The Kevin Costner-led western returns for Season 5 on Sunday with back-to-back episodes. You can watch the show live on Paramount Network (but not Paramount+) or through a variety of over-the-top services...
TODAY.com
The 15 best Hallmark Christmas movies to stream
Hallmark's annual Countdown to Christmas starts each year in October — which means it's never too early to start watching Christmas movies ... and Christmas-set love stories, in particular. This year, there are 40 new movies debuting on the Hallmark Channel. But there are a trove of older Hallmark...
Netflix’s Full 2022 Holiday Schedule Is Here
Over the past five years, Netflix has established itself as a memorable purveyor of Christmas movies, even spawning mini franchises like “A Christmas Prince” and “The Princess Switch.” This year, the streamer is bringing a festive touch to its offerings with a variety of holiday movies and films sprinkled throughout its November and December slates.
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming
Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
What Time Is ‘Yellowstone’ On Tonight? How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3 Live on Paramount Network
Welcome back, Yellowstone. We missed ya, partner. Last week, the first two episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 debuted on Paramount Network. Without getting too spoilery, fans were introduced to Governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Kayce and Monica dealt with a tragedy, and the captivating Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) made her Yellowstone debut. If you missed the first two episodes, you can catch up with the Duttons on the Paramount Network website.
‘Sofia The First’ Spinoff Series In Development At Disney Junior As Series Creator Craig Gerber Extends Overall Deal
There are more stories from Sofia the First coming to Disney Junior. A spinoff series from creator Craig Gerber is in development as part of his overall deal with Disney Branded Television. The studio announced Thursday that Gerber has extended his overall deal, which will now include the spinoff series set in Royal Prep Academy, a school for princes and princesses in the fictional kingdom of Enchancia. Gerber also has a previously announced series in development at Disney with Kris Wimberly (Elena of Avalor, Firebuds) about a time-traveling treasure hunter who recovers lost family treasures. The series is created by Wimberly and will be...
TVGuide.com
Winter TV Preview: The 11 Best Shows to Watch
Including The Last of Us, the Yellowstone spin-off 1923, and Jack Ryan Season 3. The East Coast has spent the fall dealing with record high temperatures, but even if the weather refuses to cooperate, winter is coming. (Not in the House of the Dragon way.) With a new season comes new TV shows to watch, and the schedule has a few spin-offs of shows you already love (The Witcher: Blood Origin, 1923), some intriguing adaptations (Kindred, The Last of Us), and some notable returning players (Jack Ryan, You). It's a lot to keep track of, but we've taken the liberty of putting together this preview of the best shows to watch this season.
New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: ‘Wednesday’ and More
Winter is nearly upon us, and that means more long weekends and nights on the couch. Fortunately, Netflix offers plenty of new shows and movies to watch.
AdWeek
The Watcher Is Most Streamed Program in Nielsen’s Top 10 Week of Oct. 17
For a second week in a row, The Watcher was the most streamed program for the week of October 17 according to the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 list. The mystery thriller from executive producer Ryan Murphy, pulled in 2.6 billion viewing minutes, up +10% over the previous week. The School...
CNET
Hulu: How to Remove Unwanted Shows From Your Keep Watching List
Hulu subscribers can watch hundreds of shows and movies, like The Dropout and Fyre Fraud. However, not all of them will be your cup of tea. If you abandon a show or movie, it will show up in your Keep Watching list, like a pet in those gut-wrenching Sarah McLachlan ASCPA commercials.
Who Really Has the Holly-est, Jolliest Christmas: Hallmark, Lifetime, or Netflix?
‘Tis the season for Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, and Netflix. The two basic-cable channels and the streaming giant notoriously go in on made-for-TV holiday movies, and this yuletide time will be no exception. But just how crucial to their respective (and very different) businesses is this type of programming, this time of year? For Hallmark Channel, as is the case for its namesake greeting-card business, December is truly a time to be merry. This year’s “Countdown to Christmas” will premiere 31 new holiday films on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Hallmark Channel’s primetime viewership in the fourth quarter of 2021 was...
Lindsay Lohan’s Got a New Christmas Movie on Netflix—and We’re So Excited
In recent years, it seems like as soon as the Halloween decorations come down, the Christmas lights and decorations go up. To be fair, it is a great time of year, especially for movie lovers since so many of the best Christmas movies resurface on TV and on streaming around this time, and there seem to be more and more new seasonal films premiering every year.
