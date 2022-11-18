Read full article on original website
Deadly deer disease creeps closer to Middle TN ahead of gun hunting season
A deadly disease found in deer is creeping closer to Middle Tennessee as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency steps up efforts to contain Chronic Wasting Disease.
19,304 lbs. removed from the Tennessee River as cleanup efforts continue
Four cleanups held during October helped remove 19,304 pounds of trash from the Tennesse River.
10About Town: Ho-ho-ho! Holiday activities in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Believe it or not, the holiday season is right around the corner, which means it's time to start decking the halls and getting ready for Santa Claus to visit once again. Get those gloves ready and make yourself some hot chocolate while you're at it. Whether...
thetrek.co
Into The Great Smoky Mountains
We enjoyed our time off trail in Sevierville, TN. It is strange to think this might be our last zero. Our days on trail are numbered. Our first zero day was filled with cold rain. Glad not to be hiking in it but we still took the opportunity to explore the area. The University of Tennessee in Knoxville was a short drive away. We wandered around the campus and ducked into a few buildings to escape the rain and warm up from time to time. Eric always enjoys seeing a new college campus. It was fun to see their innovative robot food delivery mobiles meandering around. We clearly stood out as not being affiliated with the campus since everyone else simply ignored them. We thought they were hilarious and got excited seeing a few of them trying to get around each other.
Tennessee Skybridge Lighting Up In The Most Beautiful Way For Christmas
WHERE IS AMERICA'S LONGEST SUSPENDED WALKING BRIDGE?. Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park is where you will find the SkyBridge. The bridge is 680 feet in length and allows guests to walk across it all throughout the year. Here's the amazing description from Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park FB;. Located in the heart of downtown...
wvlt.tv
Winter weather in the Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
wvlt.tv
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and at times, we can see rain change to snow. So, let’s take a look at what the season has in store for East Tennessee. WHAT’S NORMAL?. First off, what’s “normal” for our area is...
The Quiet Hiking Gems of Tennessee
With so many incredible places to hike and explore in Tennessee, it's hard to choose where to go when visiting, especially if you're on a time crunch for your trip. This past week we visited several places all within a few miles of each other; Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, Pickett CCC Memorial State Park and Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area. These areas truly do have something for everyone! These amazing places definitely did not disappoint, you will love them if you go!
WATE
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 18-20
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are some free things to do around East Tennessee. With the temperature changing and the sightings of snow and ice, the fall is a great way for people to enjoy free activities. Women’s Spectacular!. Join WATE 6 and more than 100 vendors this...
How much snow could East Tennessee get this winter?
It is time once again for our winter weather outlook here in East Tennessee.
Ford's New Tennessee Plant Is Rubbing Retirees The Wrong Way
Ford has officially started to break ground on its all-new production facility near Stranton, Tennessee, which will be called BlueOval City. According to Bloomberg, the construction has resulted in a financial boom for the small southern town, but some people don't necessarily see this as a good thing. Stranton is...
The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda
For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
tennesseelookout.com
Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park
An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
indherald.com
Scott County teen fatally injured in accident
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
Tennessee Says May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Fly (Without a Passport)
The Tennessee REAL ID website says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license:. "Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license for accessing certain Federal buildings, entering nuclear facilities, and boarding commercial flights within the United States."
WBIR
Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Knoxville, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department stopped a man that was wanted out of Ohio, according to a Facebook post from KPD. On Thursday, at around 11:50 a.m., KPD stopped a car on Fifth Avenue for a seat belt violation. According to the arrest report, KPD said a man inside the car, identified as Nathaniel Austin Jr., 34, told officers his name was "Gregory Chism." Police said Austin claimed he didn't have an ID on him and gave them conflicting information about his age and birthday.
TN Supreme Court rules mandatory life sentence law unconstitutional for juveniles convicted of murder
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In November 2015, 16-year-old Tyshon Booker was involved in a fatal shooting in Knoxville. He was convicted of murder and especially aggravated robbery. He was given a life sentence for the murder conviction, which requires him to be incarcerated for 51 years at a minimum. On...
clarksvillenow.com
Most commonly seen birds in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Tennessee using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 90 count sites in Tennessee. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti led Tennessee to be one of 21 states filing to repeal the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
