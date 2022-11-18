ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thetrek.co

Into The Great Smoky Mountains

We enjoyed our time off trail in Sevierville, TN. It is strange to think this might be our last zero. Our days on trail are numbered. Our first zero day was filled with cold rain. Glad not to be hiking in it but we still took the opportunity to explore the area. The University of Tennessee in Knoxville was a short drive away. We wandered around the campus and ducked into a few buildings to escape the rain and warm up from time to time. Eric always enjoys seeing a new college campus. It was fun to see their innovative robot food delivery mobiles meandering around. We clearly stood out as not being affiliated with the campus since everyone else simply ignored them. We thought they were hilarious and got excited seeing a few of them trying to get around each other.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Winter weather in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
GATLINBURG, TN
KAT Adventures

The Quiet Hiking Gems of Tennessee

With so many incredible places to hike and explore in Tennessee, it's hard to choose where to go when visiting, especially if you're on a time crunch for your trip. This past week we visited several places all within a few miles of each other; Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, Pickett CCC Memorial State Park and Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area. These areas truly do have something for everyone! These amazing places definitely did not disappoint, you will love them if you go!
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 18-20

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are some free things to do around East Tennessee. With the temperature changing and the sightings of snow and ice, the fall is a great way for people to enjoy free activities. Women’s Spectacular!. Join WATE 6 and more than 100 vendors this...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Hill

The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda

For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
MEMPHIS, TN
tennesseelookout.com

Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park

An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
BURNS, TN
indherald.com

Scott County teen fatally injured in accident

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Knoxville, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department stopped a man that was wanted out of Ohio, according to a Facebook post from KPD. On Thursday, at around 11:50 a.m., KPD stopped a car on Fifth Avenue for a seat belt violation. According to the arrest report, KPD said a man inside the car, identified as Nathaniel Austin Jr., 34, told officers his name was "Gregory Chism." Police said Austin claimed he didn't have an ID on him and gave them conflicting information about his age and birthday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Most commonly seen birds in Tennessee

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Tennessee using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 90 count sites in Tennessee. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
TENNESSEE STATE

