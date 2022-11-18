We enjoyed our time off trail in Sevierville, TN. It is strange to think this might be our last zero. Our days on trail are numbered. Our first zero day was filled with cold rain. Glad not to be hiking in it but we still took the opportunity to explore the area. The University of Tennessee in Knoxville was a short drive away. We wandered around the campus and ducked into a few buildings to escape the rain and warm up from time to time. Eric always enjoys seeing a new college campus. It was fun to see their innovative robot food delivery mobiles meandering around. We clearly stood out as not being affiliated with the campus since everyone else simply ignored them. We thought they were hilarious and got excited seeing a few of them trying to get around each other.

