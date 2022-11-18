Americans owe nearly $900 billion in credit card debt, according to the Federal Reserve of New York. “Inflation has stretched household budgets in a way that we haven’t seen in a long, long time. And a couple of the consequences of that are more and more households are running down the savings that have been built up during the pandemic and running up the credit card debt that had been paid down during the pandemic,” said Bankrate C.F.O. Greg McBride.

3 DAYS AGO