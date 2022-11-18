ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

4 reasons why you should use a credit card instead of a debit card

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Using a debit card instead of...
SFGate

Want 4% on Your Savings? 5 Key Numbers to Know About CDs

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Certificates of deposit are in the financial spotlight this year. The best CD rates are higher than 4% annual percentage yield even for one-year terms, which is worlds better than they were years and even months ago. “If there has been any silver...
CNET

Does Applying for a Credit Card Hurt Your Credit?

Applying for a new credit card can affect your credit score in a few different ways. If a lender does a hard inquiry, it will lower your score by a few points -- but there are other implications beyond that upfront impact. It's important to understand how the process works so you can pick the best strategy for your circumstances.
ValueWalk

Why It’s Time To Check On Your Savings Account

Only several years ago, the interest rate you could expect on your average savings account rested around 0.70%. However, the Federal Reserve’s recent increases to interest rates have caused the APY on savings accounts to jump significantly. There are many savings accounts on the market now that boast an...
PYMNTS

Holiday Spending out of Reach for Millions of Households This Year

Visions of sugarplums could be the only thing millions of Americans can count on getting during the 2022 holidays, as new PYMNTS data has uncovered a painful insight into how inflation is eroding personal buying power. This, as the latest New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report: The Holiday Shopping Edition,...
The Penny Hoarder

The 9 Best Credit Cards With No Foreign Transaction Fees 2022

If you’re planning a trip out of the U.S., you’ve probably started to worry about how you’re going to pay for things once you get there. To avoid running around with a pocket full of cash — a situation we DON’T recommend — a no foreign transaction fee credit card might be your solution.
CNET

How to Maximize Your Credit Card Cash Back

Cash-back credit cards are a great way to earn rewards on your spending. There are three primary types of cash-back rewards -- flat-rate, cash-back and rotating category -- and you'll need to weigh the different tiers of fees, welcome bonuses and rewards categories for each. The best way to maximize your cash-back potential is to carefully choose a card that suits your specific budget, spending habits and financial goals.
The Penny Hoarder

What Is a Credit Card and How Do They Work?

Thinking about dipping your big toe into the wide world of credit cards? Then you’ve come to the right place. Getting your first credit card and all those credit card payments might sound intimidating, but it really doesn’t have to be. In fact, once you know a bit...
DC News Now

8 times you’re using the wrong credit card

(NerdWallet) – There’s no such thing as a universal best credit card. The right card for you depends on your lifestyle, your goals and your credit history. For instance, if you’re looking for travel rewards but your friend is building credit, the best card for each of you will differ greatly.
WPXI Pittsburgh

CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: Paying down credit card debt

Americans owe nearly $900 billion in credit card debt, according to the Federal Reserve of New York. “Inflation has stretched household budgets in a way that we haven’t seen in a long, long time. And a couple of the consequences of that are more and more households are running down the savings that have been built up during the pandemic and running up the credit card debt that had been paid down during the pandemic,” said Bankrate C.F.O. Greg McBride.

